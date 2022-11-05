Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Miss B's Coconut Club

review star

No reviews yet

3704 Mission Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp
Jerk Chicken Wrap
El Cubano Sandwich

Brunch (Daily until 2pm)

Acai Granola Bowl

Acai Granola Bowl

$15.50

Acai, Granola, Tropical Fruit, Berries, Toasted Coconut

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$17.50

scrambled eggs, sofrito, bell peppers, onions, bacon, fries, beer cheese, choice of meat

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, gruyere cheese, bacon, cilantro aioli, kolache roll

Breakfast Side Plates

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$17.50
French Toast

French Toast

$17.50

Powdered sugar, toasted coconut, mango berry syrup, berries

Cubano Benedict

Cubano Benedict

$17.50

garlic butter kolache toast, duroc ham, pulled pork, house mustard, poached eggs, jerk hollandaise

Lechon Asado Hash

Lechon Asado Hash

$17.50

House potatoes, onions, bell peppers, beer cheese, pulled pork, sofrito, choice of eggs

Miss B's Scramble

Miss B's Scramble

$17.50

sofrito, bell peppers, onions, eggs, black beans, chicken, queso fresco, house potatoes

Veggie Hash

Veggie Hash

$17.50

house potatoes, onions, bell peppers, queso fresco, spinach, veggies, sofrito, choice of eggs

Lunch/Dinner

BBQ Pork Sando

BBQ Pork Sando

$17.50
CC's Cobb Salad

CC's Cobb Salad

$17.50

chopped romaine, mixed greens, chicken, boiled egg, blue cheese, tomato, chips, avocado

Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.50

shrimp, white fish, citrus, red onion, serranos, cilantro, mango, coconut milk

Club Burger

Club Burger

$17.50

lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, spiced mustard, garlic aoili, choice of cheese

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$17.50

house battered plantain-coconut shrimp, sweet chili pineapple mojito sauce

El Cubano Sandwich

El Cubano Sandwich

$17.50

lechon asado, ham, gruyere, bread and butter pickles, spiced mustard, garlic aoili

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$17.50

tempura battered rock fish with choice of plantain chips or seasoned fries. served with house tartar sauce.

Impossible Burger

$20.50
Island Salad

Island Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, papaya jicama slaw, pickled radish, avocado, chimichurri

Jerk Chicken Wrap

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$18.00

spinach tortilla, greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, mango chutney, garlic aoili,

Jerk Plate

Jerk Plate

$25.00

jerk seasoned half chicken with mango chutney and chimichurri. served with mangu (smashed plantains) and seasonal vegetables.

Lechon Asado Fries

Lechon Asado Fries

$17.50

fries, pork, beer cheese, sofrito

Open Food

Petite Burger

$15.00

Sauces

Side Salad

$7.50

Sides

Taco A La Carte

$6.50
Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$17.50

mango salsa, cabbage, corn, purple cabbage, chimichurri

Vacay Bowl

Vacay Bowl

$16.00

topped with chipotle-mango salsa, sautéed corn, & purple cabbage, queso fresco, and chimichurri. served with sofrito rice, black beans and limes.

Vegetarian Jerk Jackfruit Wrap

$18.00
Wings

Wings

$18.50

10 jerk rubbed wings per order. served with your choice of two house sauces on the side or tossed in one house sauce with side of ranch.

Dessert

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Kids Menu

Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken Bites

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.95

Kids Burger

$9.95

Specialty Cocktails

B's Apples

$12.00
Blackbeards Delight

Blackbeards Delight

$12.00

Gin | Navy Strength Gin | Grapefruit | Pomegranate | Lemon | Ginger | angostura bitters

Capri, Son!

Capri, Son!

$12.00

house recipe

Caribe Welcome

Caribe Welcome

$15.00

Puerto Rican Rum, Apricot Brandy, Coco Lopez, Coconut Water, Fresh Lime Juice Back in 1954, Ramón "Monchito" Marrero created a new cocktail to welcome guests to Caribe Hilton. Originally non-alcoholic, eventually, Marrero made the decision to add local rum, well, and the rest is history.

Chester Copperpot

Chester Copperpot

$110.00

Punch in a Treasure Chest! Serves 3 - 5 ppl Vanilla Vodka | Trader Vics Macadamia | Guava | Strawberry | Falernum | Rose

Cocomotive

Cocomotive

$11.00

Frozen. Watermelon Shuga + Coconut Margarita

Coconut Club Cocktail

Coconut Club Cocktail

$13.00

· OUR VERSION OF THE PAINKILLER · Miss B's Rum Mix, House Orange & Pineapple Cordial, Coco Lopez

Coconut Margarita

Coconut Margarita

$11.00

Frozen. tequila plata, fresh lime, coconut

Crazy Joe Davola

Crazy Joe Davola

$13.00

caribbean breakfast! rum, cold brew coffee, banana cordial, piña, coco cream.

Door of Faith

Door of Faith

$12.00

tequila | cantaloupe | grapefruit radler | fresh lime

Fiesta Island

Fiesta Island

$13.00

Zaya Rum + house rum blend + guava + strawberry + citrus + ginger + almond

Havana Good Time Flamingo

Havana Good Time Flamingo

$30.00

Vodka, Pamplemousse, House Grapefruit & Cucumber Cordial, Kombucha

Havana Good Time Pineapple

Havana Good Time Pineapple

$14.00

Vodka, Pamplemousse, House Grapefruit & Cucumber Cordial, Kombucha

Hotline Ting

Hotline Ting

$11.00

Vodka, Rum, House Orange & Pineapple Cordial, Tropical pop

House Jerk Bloody Mary

House Jerk Bloody Mary

$11.00

scratch made jerk seasoned and scotch bonnet infused bloody mary mix

Lost In The Sauce

$13.00
Oaxacan Dead

Oaxacan Dead

$13.00

tequila, mezcal, pomegranate, cinnamon, falernum, grapefruit

Pineapple Express

$12.00
Rum Cannonball

Rum Cannonball

$14.00

OUR HOUSE MAI TAI house rum blend, trini rum, fresh lime, fresh pineapple, falernum , orgeat, demerara syrup

Thugs Passion

Thugs Passion

$11.00

Non Alcoholic, Passionfruit Mai Tai Lyres Spiced Cane Spirit | passionfruit | orgeat | fresh lime |float Lyres Dark Cane spirit

Tortuga Heater

Tortuga Heater

$13.00

Barrel Aged Rum, Rye Whiskey, Mandarine Napolean, Sherry, House Bitter Maple

Vice

Vice

$8.00

Hard Seltzer - Vodka Soda Watermelon + Mint Flavor your new vice!

Watermelon Shuga

Watermelon Shuga

$11.00

Frozen. watermelon infused vodka | fresh watermelon | fresh citrus | watermelon red bull

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Blow Job

$10.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Collins (Gin)

$11.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$11.00

Hemmingway

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

House Margarita (Altos)

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

John Daly

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mexican Mule (Altos)

$12.00

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$11.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Mule

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Flavor

$9.00

Elyx

$11.00

Local's Only

$9.00Out of stock

Lyres N/A

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Uncle Ed's

$9.00Out of stock

Uncle Ed's Dragonberry

$9.00

Uncle Ed's Jackfruit

$9.00Out of stock

Uncle Ed's Orange Blossom

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Malfy

$9.00

Lyres N/A

$9.00Out of stock

Angostura 1824

$11.00

Angostura 1919

$17.00

Angostura 5yr

$9.00

Appleton 21

$38.00

Bacardi Ocho Ano

$10.00

Barbancourt 4y

$10.00

Batavia Arrack

$10.00

Black Magic

