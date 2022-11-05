- Home
Miss B's Coconut Club
3704 Mission Blvd
San Diego, CA 92109
Popular Items
Brunch (Daily until 2pm)
Acai Granola Bowl
Acai, Granola, Tropical Fruit, Berries, Toasted Coconut
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, sofrito, bell peppers, onions, bacon, fries, beer cheese, choice of meat
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, gruyere cheese, bacon, cilantro aioli, kolache roll
Breakfast Side Plates
Breakfast Tacos
French Toast
Powdered sugar, toasted coconut, mango berry syrup, berries
Cubano Benedict
garlic butter kolache toast, duroc ham, pulled pork, house mustard, poached eggs, jerk hollandaise
Lechon Asado Hash
House potatoes, onions, bell peppers, beer cheese, pulled pork, sofrito, choice of eggs
Miss B's Scramble
sofrito, bell peppers, onions, eggs, black beans, chicken, queso fresco, house potatoes
Veggie Hash
house potatoes, onions, bell peppers, queso fresco, spinach, veggies, sofrito, choice of eggs
Lunch/Dinner
BBQ Pork Sando
CC's Cobb Salad
chopped romaine, mixed greens, chicken, boiled egg, blue cheese, tomato, chips, avocado
Ceviche
shrimp, white fish, citrus, red onion, serranos, cilantro, mango, coconut milk
Club Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, spiced mustard, garlic aoili, choice of cheese
Coconut Shrimp
house battered plantain-coconut shrimp, sweet chili pineapple mojito sauce
El Cubano Sandwich
lechon asado, ham, gruyere, bread and butter pickles, spiced mustard, garlic aoili
Fish n Chips
tempura battered rock fish with choice of plantain chips or seasoned fries. served with house tartar sauce.
Impossible Burger
Island Salad
mixed greens, papaya jicama slaw, pickled radish, avocado, chimichurri
Jerk Chicken Wrap
spinach tortilla, greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, mango chutney, garlic aoili,
Jerk Plate
jerk seasoned half chicken with mango chutney and chimichurri. served with mangu (smashed plantains) and seasonal vegetables.
Lechon Asado Fries
fries, pork, beer cheese, sofrito
Open Food
Petite Burger
Sauces
Side Salad
Sides
Taco A La Carte
Taco Plate
mango salsa, cabbage, corn, purple cabbage, chimichurri
Vacay Bowl
topped with chipotle-mango salsa, sautéed corn, & purple cabbage, queso fresco, and chimichurri. served with sofrito rice, black beans and limes.
Vegetarian Jerk Jackfruit Wrap
Wings
10 jerk rubbed wings per order. served with your choice of two house sauces on the side or tossed in one house sauce with side of ranch.
Dessert
Nachos
Kids Menu
Specialty Cocktails
B's Apples
Blackbeards Delight
Gin | Navy Strength Gin | Grapefruit | Pomegranate | Lemon | Ginger | angostura bitters
Capri, Son!
house recipe
Caribe Welcome
Puerto Rican Rum, Apricot Brandy, Coco Lopez, Coconut Water, Fresh Lime Juice Back in 1954, Ramón "Monchito" Marrero created a new cocktail to welcome guests to Caribe Hilton. Originally non-alcoholic, eventually, Marrero made the decision to add local rum, well, and the rest is history.
Chester Copperpot
Punch in a Treasure Chest! Serves 3 - 5 ppl Vanilla Vodka | Trader Vics Macadamia | Guava | Strawberry | Falernum | Rose
Cocomotive
Frozen. Watermelon Shuga + Coconut Margarita
Coconut Club Cocktail
· OUR VERSION OF THE PAINKILLER · Miss B's Rum Mix, House Orange & Pineapple Cordial, Coco Lopez
Coconut Margarita
Frozen. tequila plata, fresh lime, coconut
Crazy Joe Davola
caribbean breakfast! rum, cold brew coffee, banana cordial, piña, coco cream.
Door of Faith
tequila | cantaloupe | grapefruit radler | fresh lime
Fiesta Island
Zaya Rum + house rum blend + guava + strawberry + citrus + ginger + almond
Havana Good Time Flamingo
Vodka, Pamplemousse, House Grapefruit & Cucumber Cordial, Kombucha
Havana Good Time Pineapple
Vodka, Pamplemousse, House Grapefruit & Cucumber Cordial, Kombucha
Hotline Ting
Vodka, Rum, House Orange & Pineapple Cordial, Tropical pop
House Jerk Bloody Mary
scratch made jerk seasoned and scotch bonnet infused bloody mary mix
Lost In The Sauce
Oaxacan Dead
tequila, mezcal, pomegranate, cinnamon, falernum, grapefruit
Pineapple Express
Rum Cannonball
OUR HOUSE MAI TAI house rum blend, trini rum, fresh lime, fresh pineapple, falernum , orgeat, demerara syrup
Thugs Passion
Non Alcoholic, Passionfruit Mai Tai Lyres Spiced Cane Spirit | passionfruit | orgeat | fresh lime |float Lyres Dark Cane spirit
Tortuga Heater
Barrel Aged Rum, Rye Whiskey, Mandarine Napolean, Sherry, House Bitter Maple
Vice
Hard Seltzer - Vodka Soda Watermelon + Mint Flavor your new vice!
Watermelon Shuga
Frozen. watermelon infused vodka | fresh watermelon | fresh citrus | watermelon red bull