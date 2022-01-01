Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

JRDN Restaurant | Tower23 Hotel 723 Felspar St.

review star

No reviews yet

723 Felspar St.

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Fever Tree

$6.00

Genki Strawberry

$5.00

Btl Sparkling Large

$8.00

Btl Still Large

$8.00

Milk

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Cappuccino

$8.00

Latte

$6.00

Double Latte

$8.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Cranberry

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Pot of Coffee

$13.00

Pot of Tea

$13.00

Mixed Pleasures

Chili Mango Margarita

$16.00

Spa Day

$16.00

Purple Haze

$16.00

Cold Blooded

$16.00

Time Killer

$16.00

Boardwalk Spritz

$16.00

JRDN Mai Tai

$16.00

JRDN Old Fashioned

$16.00

Strictly Prickly

$16.00

Naked and Famous

$16.00

Michelada

$11.00

Liquor

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Bay Breeze

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Carajillo

$16.00

Cosmo

$16.00

Espresso Tini

$16.00

JRDN Mojito

$16.00

Kamikazee

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$16.00

Long Island

$16.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$14.00+

Margarita

$14.00+

Martini

$14.00+

Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Paloma

$16.00

Salty Dog

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

Vodka

$11.00+

Tequila

$11.00+

Gin

$11.00+

Rum

$11.00+

Whiskey

$11.00+

Scotch

$11.00+

Vodka

$11.00+

Belvedere

$14.00+

Chopin

$13.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Ketel One

$13.00+

Ketel One Botanicals

$13.00+

Ketel One Citron

$13.00+

Ketel One Orange

$13.00+

Stoli

$13.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$13.00+

Stoli Raspberry

$13.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$13.00+

Tito's

$13.00+

Trust Me Vodka

$13.00+

Gin

$11.00+

Beefeater

$13.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00+Out of stock

Cutwater Old Grove

$13.00+

Empress Gin

$13.00+

Hendrick's

$14.00+

Plymouth

$13.00+

Tanqueray

$13.00+

Rum

$11.00+

Appleton Estate

$12.00+

Bacardi

$12.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00+

Cutwater Bali Hai Dark

$12.00+

Diplomatico Reserva

$16.00+

Malibu

$12.00+

Meyer's Dark

$12.00+

Mount Gay

$12.00+

Probitas White

$12.00+

Ron Zacapa

$16.00+

151 Demerara Overproof

$12.00+

Germain Robin

$18.00+

Remy V.S.O.P.

$16.00+

Remy XO

$48.00+

Auchentoshan

$13.00+

Chivas Regal

$13.00+

Cutty Sark

$12.00+

Dalmore 18 year

$52.00+

Dewar's

$12.00+

Glenlivet 12 year

$16.00+

Glenmorangie 10 year

$15.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$48.00+

Lagavulin 16 year

$26.00+

Macallan 12 year

$22.00+

Macallan 18 year

$52.00+

Oban 14 year

$24.00+

Whiskey

$11.00+

Buffalo Trace

$13.00+

Bulleit

$13.00+

Bulleit Rye

$13.00+

Candian Club

$12.00+

Crown Royal

$13.00+

Four Roses

$17.00+

George Dickel Bottled in Bond

$17.00+

George Dickel 8 year

$12.00+

Eagle Rare 10 year

$17.00+

High West Rendezvous Rye

$18.00+

Jack Daniels

$12.00+

Jameson

$13.00+

Jim Beam

$11.00+

Kikori The Woodsman

$19.00+

Maker's Mark

$13.00+

Seagram's 7

$11.00+

Seagram's V.O.

$12.00+

Wild Turkey 81

$12.00+

Wild Turkey Rye 100

$13.00+

Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

Tequila

$11.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$13.00+

Clase Azul Repo

$32.00+

Cutwater Blanco

$12.00+

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00+

Don Fulano Reposado

$17.00+

Don Fulano Anejo

$22.00+

Don Fulano Imperial

$36.00+

Don Julio 1942

$40.00+

Don Julio 70th

$20.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Teremana Reposado

$12.00+

Rayu Mezcal

$12.00+

Santa Pedera Mezcal

$19.00+

Yuu Baal Mezcal

$13.00+

Vulcan Blanco

$14.00+

Vulcan Reposado

$17.00+

Vulcan Smoke

$16.00+

Aperol

$12.00+

Bailey's

$12.00+

Benedectine

$12.00

China China

$16.00

Campari

$12.00

Carpano

$12.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Disarrano Amaretto

$12.00

Dolin Blanc

$9.00

Dolin Dry

$9.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00+

Frangelico

$13.00

Godiva

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00+

Green Chartreuse

$18.00

Jagermeister

$12.00+

Kahlua

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Rumpleminze

$12.00+

Sambuca Romana

$12.00+

Triple Sec

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$18.00

Beer

Societe The Pupil IPA

$10.00

Stone Buenaveza Lager

$9.00

Embolden Hidden Paradise Hazy IPA

$10.00

Ale Smith 394 Pale Ale

$10.00

Stella

$9.00

Cali Squeeze

$10.00

Boochcraft Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Bud Light Black Cherry Seltzer

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$10.00

Harland Japanese Lager

$10.00

Jiant Mango Hard Tea

$10.00

June Shine Blueberry Acai

$10.00

Kirin Light

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Modern Times Dungeon Map IPA

$9.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin'

$9.00

Plant Botanical Strawberry Mint Seltzer

$9.00

Societe The Harlot

$9.00

Stella Liberte 0.0%

$8.00

Sake

Joto Blue Nigori 4 oz

$8.00

Joto Blue Nigori 8 oz

$16.00

Joto Blue Nigori Btl

$48.00

Yuri Masmune 4 oz

$8.00

Yuri Masmune 8 oz

$16.00

Yuri Masmune Btl

$48.00

Mabaroshi 4 oz

$13.00

Mabaroshi 8 oz

$26.00

Mabaroshi Btl

$78.00

Joto Clocks Daiginjo 4 oz.

$16.00

Joto Clocks Daiginjo 8 oz.

$32.00

Joto Clocks Daiginjo Btl

$96.00

WBTG

Gls Scarpetta Prosecco

$12.00

Gls Sommariva

$14.00

Gls Val de Mer Brut

$14.00

Moet Imperial 187mL

$20.00

Gls Cava

$10.00

Gls Moulin De Gassac

$10.00

Gls Tablas Creek Patelin Rose

$14.00

Gls Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gls Foxen Chenin

$12.00

Gls Domaine Sylvain Bailly Sancerre

$18.00

Gls Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Gls Terrazas Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls Talley Estate Chardonnay

$15.00

Gls Hartford Court Chardonnay

$18.00

Gls Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$13.00

Gls Martinelli Pinot Noir

$18.00

Gls G.D. Vajra Clare

$14.00

Gls Benegas Malbec

$10.00

Gls Day Zinfandel

$14.00

Gls Terrazas Cabernet

$12.00

Gls Fableist Cabernet

$15.00

Gls Keenan Cabernet

$20.00

WBTG Bottles

Btl Scarpetta Prosecco

$44.00

Btl Sommariva

$52.00

Btl Val de Mer Brut

$52.00

Btl Chandon Brut

$60.00

Btl Moet Imperial

$80.00

BTL Cava

$36.00

Btl Moulin De Gassac

$36.00

Btl Tablas Creek Patelin Rose

$52.00

Btl Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Btl Foxen Chenin

$44.00

Btl Domaine Sylvain Sancerre

$60.00

Btl Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Btl Talley Estate Chardonnay

$56.00

Btl Hartford Court Chardonnay

$68.00

Btl G.D. Vajra Clare

$52.00

Btl Benegas Malbec

$36.00

Btl Martinelli Pinot Noir

$68.00

Btl Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$48.00

Btl Day Zinfandel

$52.00

Btl Fableist Cabernet

$56.00

Btl Keenan Cabernet

$76.00

Sparkling Wine Bottles

Btl Scarpetta Prosecco

$44.00

Btl Val de Mer Brut

$52.00

Btl Chandon Brut

$60.00

Btl Sommariva

$52.00

Btl Domaine Carneros Rose

$75.00

Btl Moet Imperial

$80.00

Btl Louis Roederer

$100.00

Btl Billecart-Salmon Brut

$125.00

Btl Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$150.00

Btl Ruinart Brut Rose

$150.00

Btl Krug Grand Cuvee

$275.00

Pink Wine Bottles

Btl La Domitienne

$40.00

Btl Clos Alivu

$45.00

Btl La Fouquette

$45.00

Btl Moulin de la Roque

$55.00

Btl Tablas Creek Patelin Rose

$52.00

Btl Moulin De Gassac

$36.00

White Wine Bottles

Btl Nortico Alvarinho

$35.00

Btl Malat Gruner Veltliner

$44.00

Btl Dr. Loosen Riesling

$60.00

Btl Domaine Zind Humbrecht Gewurztraminer

$55.00

Btl Chateau Carbonnieux Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Btl Marcel Et Blanche Fevre Chablis

$65.00

Btl Fontaine Gagnard Chassagne

$150.00

Btl Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$75.00

Btl Landing Boathouse Chardonnay

$55.00

Btl Zolo Torrontes

$35.00

Btl El Enimigo Chardonnay

$50.00

Btl Yangarra Estate Roux Beaute Roussanne

$75.00

Btl Giant Steps Chardonnay

$50.00

Btl Curator Chenin Blanc/Viognier

$30.00

Btl De Wetshof Chardonnay

$60.00

Btl Tablas Creek Patelin Blanc

$45.00

Btl Localsim Kerner

$40.00

Btl Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Btl Spottswoode Sauvignon Blanc

$75.00

Btl Robert Keenan Chardonnay

$60.00

Btl Stonestreet Chardonnay

$75.00

Btl Nicolas-Jay Chardonnay

$90.00

Btl Rombauer Chardonnay

$80.00

Red Wine Bottles

Btl Seresin Estate Leah Pinot Noir

$55.00

Btl Landing Syrah

$65.00

Btl Bodega Malbec

$80.00

Btl Hickenbotham Brooks Road Shiraz

$85.00

Btl Hickenbotham Trueman Cabernet

$100.00

Btl AA Badenhorst Secateurs

$40.00

Btl Muga Reserva Tempranillo

$75.00

Btl Bodegas Y Vinedos Raul Perez Ultreia Saint Jacques Mencia

$50.00

Btl Bouchard Beaune de Chateau Pinot Noir

$100.00

Btl Les Cadrans De Lassegue St. Emilion

$55.00

Btl Chateau Lynch Bages, Echo de Lynch Bages

$125.00

Btl Chateau De Saint Cosme Syrah/Grenache

$60.00

Btl Domiane Du Vieux Telegraphe

$115.00

Btl Yves Cuilleron, Laya, Crozes Hermitage

$60.00

Btl GD Vajra Barolo albe Nebbiolo

$100.00

Btl Gaia CA'Marcanda Cab Franc/Cab Sauv

$155.00

Btl Delmore Pinot Noir

$85.00

Btl Occidental Pinot Noir

$90.00

Btl Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$100.00

Btl Nicolas-Jay Pinot Noir

$110.00

Btl Foxen la Encantada Pinot Noir

$125.00

Btl Hartford Court Velvet Sisters Pinot Noir

$135.00

Btl Tablas Creek Cotes de Tablas Grenache/Syrah

$70.00

Btl Meyer Family Cellars High Ground Syrah

$55.00

Btl Meeker Zinfandel

$40.00

Btl Martinelli Vigneto di Evo Zinfandel

$60.00

Btl Rombauer Zinfandel

$70.00

Btl Frog's Leap Merlot

$75.00

Btl Faust Cabernet

$100.00

Btl Ehlers Estate Portrait Cab Sauv/Cab Franc/Merlot

$125.00

Btl Spottswoode Lyndenhurst Cabernet

$145.00

Btl Pilcrow Hillwalker Vineyard Cabernet

$185.00

Btl Cakebread Cabernet

$175.00

Btl Silver Oak Cabernet

$250.00

Dessert Wines

Warres LBV

$14.00

Taylor 20 Year Port

$16.00

Broadbent Colheita Madeira

$18.00

Susana Balbo LH Malbec

$14.00

Kracher Auslese Riesling

$12.00

CORKAGE FEE

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

Brunch Cocktails

T23 Bloody Mary

$16.00

Peach, Please

$16.00

JRDN Irish Coffee

$16.00

Michelada

$11.00

JRDN Mimosa

$14.00

Sushi

Lobster Sushi Roll

$31.00

Yellowtail Roll

$19.00

Roulette Roll

$19.00

Tuna Tuna Tuna Roll

$20.00

Aguachile Roll

$19.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$19.00

Protein Roll

$28.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

California Roll

$14.00

Avo-cuc Roll

$12.00

Hand Roll

$10.00

Ahi Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Albacore Nigiri

$10.00

Ahi Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.00

Albacore Sashimi

$20.00

Xtra Fish for Roll

$6.00

Not Fish

Charcuterie

$26.00

Extra Charcuterie Bread

$1.00

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$24.00

Half Mary's Chicken

$30.00

Pork "Bacon" Chop

$48.00

Braised Short Ribs

$36.00

16oz. Prime Rib Eye

$69.00

Vegetables

JRDN Chopped Salad

$17.00

Little Gem Caesar

$16.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Burrata Toast

$17.00

Falafel Nuggets

$16.00

Sides

Dope Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Smoked Potato Puree

$11.00

Charred Broccoli

$11.00

Smoked Cheddar Biscuits

$11.00

Cauliflower

$11.00

Roasted Butternut Squash

$11.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Fish

Oysters

$21.00

So Cal Clam Chowder

$17.00

Steamed Mussels

$21.00

Halibut

$38.00

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$21.00

Grilled Hamachi Collar

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Octopus

$23.00

Sushi

Spicy Salmon Roll

$19.00

Real Wasabi

$2.00

Lobster Sushi Roll

$31.00

Yellowtail Roll

$19.00

Roulette Roll

$19.00

Tuna Tuna Tuna Roll

$20.00

Aguachile Roll

$19.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

California Roll

$14.00

Avo-cuc Roll

$12.00

Ahi Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00

Albacore Nigiri

$10.00

Ahi Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.00

Albacore Sashimi

$20.00

Not Fish

Charcuterie

$26.00

Extra Charcuterie Bread

$1.00

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$24.00

Half Mary's Chicken

$30.00

Pork "Bacon" Chop

$48.00

Braised Short Ribs

$36.00

16oz. Prime Rib Eye

$69.00

Vegetables

JRDN Chopped Salad

$17.00

Little Gem Caesar

$16.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Burrata Toast

$17.00

Falafel Nuggets

$16.00

Sides

Dope Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Smoked Potato Puree

$11.00

Charred Broccoli

$11.00

Smoked Cheddar Biscuits

$11.00

Cauliflower

$11.00

Roasted Butternut Squash

$11.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$6.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Kid's Entree's

Kid Burger

$13.00

Kid Quesadilla

$13.00

PB&J

$13.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Kid Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Kid Cheesy Broccoli

$13.00

Kid's Dessert

Kid's Cookies & Milk

$6.00

Kid's Brownie

$6.00

Double Scoop of Ice Cream or Sorbet

$6.00

DESSERT

Eight Layer Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$12.00

Assorted Ice Cream & Sorbet

$4.00+

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Raspberry/Lime Semifredo

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

JRDN showcases the best of California's golden coast from sweeping ocean views to an extensive sushi bar and hand cut meats to fine seafood. Open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Website

Location

723 Felspar St., San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
JRDN Restaurant | Tower23 Hotel image
JRDN Restaurant | Tower23 Hotel image
JRDN Restaurant | Tower23 Hotel image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bare Back Grill
orange star4.3 • 2,190
4640 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Beach
orange star3.5 • 823
1030 Garnet Ave. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Tavern at the Beach
orange star3.6 • 1,265
1200 Garnet Av San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Mavericks Beach Club
orange star3.5 • 533
860 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
orange star4.2 • 2,104
4111 Ocean Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Second Nature
orange star4.5 • 1,097
5026 Cass St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston