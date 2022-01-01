San Diego American restaurants you'll love

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

Top American restaurants in San Diego, California

If you’re searching for “American food near me” in San Diego, you’re about to embark on a tasty journey. San Diego has a wide variety of locations for American cuisine such as casual burger joints, diners, and steakhouses. From home cooking to delicious upscale dining, there is no shortage of options when it comes to this beachside city.

The beautiful weather is great for takeout in San Diego paired with a stroll on the shores or a morning bike ride before grabbing a fresh-pressed juice. No matter the occasion, there is American fare to enjoy. Take the family out for a nice meal together or offer your employees pastries from the local bakery. Downtown San Diego has cheesesteaks, breakfast, hot dogs, and seafood to choose from.

When you’re through enjoying a delicious meal, head over to one of the many local breweries and taste the unique flavors of San Diego craft beer. Perfect for a beer crawl with friends or a relaxing weekend. If beer isn’t your type of beverage there are plenty of other options like whiskey bars, cideries, wineries, and cocktail bars. There is a lot to enjoy about San Diego, so search for your favorites and discover what’s in store.

Must-try American restaurants in San Diego

Grater Grilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (3478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnivore Grilled Cheese$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
Pommes Frites Side$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
Basic 5$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
More about Grater Grilled Cheese
Flamingo Deck image

 

Flamingo Deck

4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Pasta$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
Margarita Pizza$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
Spicy Salami Pizza$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
More about Flamingo Deck
Draft image

HAMBURGERS

Draft

3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beachin' Burger$12.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, pickle
E-S&P Green Beans$6.00
flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime cream
Turkey Club$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
More about Draft
The Menu Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Menu Restaurant

3784 Ingraham St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.75
Belgian Waffle$7.50
1 Biscuit with Gravy$2.50
More about The Menu Restaurant
Vin De Syrah image

 

Vin De Syrah

901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mad Hatter Box$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
CAB & A SLAB$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
More about Vin De Syrah
Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei image

 

Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei

1439 El Prado, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
avocado toast$10.00
sweet 100 tomato + kosho pickles + furikake (GF + $1.5)
empanada - mushroom + goat cheese$5.00
chai latte$5.50
More about Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei
The Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Shop

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
deep dish "where’s the meat"
​pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
More about The Shop
O’Brien’s Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O’Brien’s Pub

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CheeseBurger$12.00
Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad$15.00
Chipotle Chx$13.00
More about O’Brien’s Pub
Common Stock image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRISPY CHIX SAND$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
BURGER$14.00
KALE SALAD$13.00
More about Common Stock
Barrel & Board image

TAPAS

Barrel & Board

1027 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese & Fruit Board (1-2 People)$26.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season. Garnished Generously with Grapes, Berries, Cherries, Port Wine Macerated Figs, Sherry Macerated Dried Cranberries, French Candied Walnuts, Fig Preserves, and Our House Made Fruit Preserves. Crostini, Crackers, and Soft Sliced Baguette.
XMAS EVE *Cheese & Charcuterie Board* (1-2 People)$32.00
XMAS EVE PREORDER pickup 12/24 noon- 4pm only
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
Cheese & Charcuterie Board (1-2 People)$32.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
More about Barrel & Board
Maggie's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
French Toast$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$14.99
Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs
More about Maggie's Cafe
Iron Pig Alehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Iron Pig Alehouse

1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
HOUSE SALAD$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
More about Iron Pig Alehouse
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Benji Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
KISS$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guava Wings Done Our Way$15.50
Seasoned, Baked, Fried to Order• Carrots • Celery • GB House Ranch
Mango Mahi Mahi Plate$19.95
Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle
Carne Asada$16.50
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinna-Bee$4.20
Honey, homemade cinnamon simple syrup, espresso, milk
La Vida Mocha$4.20
Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, milk
Mc Lovin'$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
More about Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harley Gray Burger$15.00
Gold Canyon Angus, toasted brioche bun, frisee lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, pomme frites
Pork Schnitzel$20.00
tenderized pork filet, panko breading, onion gravy, sea salt, mashed potatoes
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine & baby kale, caesar dressing, anchovy, parmesan, crostini
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.75
12 ounces of crispy battered wild caught
Cod, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Beet Salad$14.75
Red and golden beets, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, over mixed greens.
Add grilled or crispy chicken $5
Maui Chicken$18.75
Charlie’s signature pineapple bowl featuring pineapple chunks, white rice,
and grilled teriyaki chicken.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hidden Gem Caesar Salad$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Fernside image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Fernside

1946 Fern Street, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crusty Cauliflower$9.00
Lightly Beer-Battered Fried Cauliflower. House Buffalo Sauce. Carrots & Celery.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.
Fernside Burger Combo$22.00
The Fernside Burger (pictured center) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. It’s real, and it’s happening now.
More about Fernside
Terra American Bistro image

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.99
garlic, shallot, lemon, parmesan veg, vo
Terra Burger$15.99
natural beef patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola, truffle aioli
Sandy's Fried Cauliflower$9.99
buttermilk dipped and floured, deep fried and served with sambal aioli for dipping
More about Terra American Bistro
Pioneer BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pioneer BBQ DNU

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (1530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Best Mac & Cheese$11.95
smoked gouda, white cheddar, swiss, parmesan, cheddar panko crust V Add Meat? +$4
Classic Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, LTOP. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese or onion rings + $2) GF*
2 Meat Combo$24.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., Mac & cheese + $1.5
More about Pioneer BBQ DNU
Queenstown Public House image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SOUP & SAMMIE$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
WAGYU SMASH$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
More about Queenstown Public House
Urban MO's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BIG KAHUNA BURGER$14.50
Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Sautéed Mushrooms, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.
FLAMING WRAP$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Hot Wings Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Romaine, Blue Cheese or Ranch. Tortilla
RANCH WRAP$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch. Tortilla
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

 

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whiskey Smash Burger$15.99
Whiskey glazed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and burger spread. Served with your choice of fries or a salad.
Devil Share Burger$15.99
Arugula, crispy fried onions, aged white cheddar, Devil's Share Bourbon bacon jam, garlic aioli. Served with your choice of Fries or Salad.
Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Roasted Garlic Salt and Pepper
More about Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Nugs$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
Sausage Sandwich$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
More about Mastiff Kitchen
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 Oz New York$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
Poached Pear Salad$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
More about The Smoking Goat
Corbin's Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Corbin's Q

6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1984 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sammich$10.50
Served on a brioche bun with pulled pork, slaw, & your choice of sauce
CQ Beast Feast$38.00
Feast served with tri tip, sausage, pulled pork, chicken wings, pork ribs, two slices of garlic bread, potato salad , beans, mac & cheese, & slaw
Half Rack Ribs$24.00
6 Pork Ribs with your choice of sauce
More about Corbin's Q
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

718 Ventura Place, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MISSION NACHOS$14.00
MIXED CHEESE, BEANS, SALSA FRESCA, SOYRIZO-QUESO DIP, SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE
TWO TACO PLATE$15.00
ANY 2 TACOS, CHIPS, HOUSE MADE BEANS, AND GUACAMOLE
B.L.T.A.$12.00
CRISPY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, BASIL MAYO ON TOASTED BRIOCHE
More about Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
San Diego Sliders Company image

 

San Diego Sliders Company

909 grand ave suite 1, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Philly Steak
Thinly sliced ribeye, Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, with mayo.
Buffalo Fries
Crispy fries, breaded fried chicken pieces covered in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing drizzled atop
Sweet Potato Fries
More about San Diego Sliders Company
MishMash image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Louise$9.25
A California classic burger. Topped with house made American cheese, pickles, raw onion, spring mix & tomato on bun with house 1000. Try with jalapeno or habanero American cheese!
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
Medianoche Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!
More about MishMash

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Diego

Tacos

Burritos

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Fish Tacos

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

National City

No reviews yet

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston