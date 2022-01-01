San Diego American restaurants you'll love
Top American restaurants in San Diego, California
If you’re searching for “American food near me” in San Diego, you’re about to embark on a tasty journey. San Diego has a wide variety of locations for American cuisine such as casual burger joints, diners, and steakhouses. From home cooking to delicious upscale dining, there is no shortage of options when it comes to this beachside city.
The beautiful weather is great for takeout in San Diego paired with a stroll on the shores or a morning bike ride before grabbing a fresh-pressed juice. No matter the occasion, there is American fare to enjoy. Take the family out for a nice meal together or offer your employees pastries from the local bakery. Downtown San Diego has cheesesteaks, breakfast, hot dogs, and seafood to choose from.
When you’re through enjoying a delicious meal, head over to one of the many local breweries and taste the unique flavors of San Diego craft beer. Perfect for a beer crawl with friends or a relaxing weekend. If beer isn’t your type of beverage there are plenty of other options like whiskey bars, cideries, wineries, and cocktail bars. There is a lot to enjoy about San Diego, so search for your favorites and discover what’s in store.
Must-try American restaurants in San Diego
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carnivore Grilled Cheese
|$11.99
Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.
|Pommes Frites Side
|$3.50
Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.
|Basic 5
|$7.99
Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.
Flamingo Deck
4110 Mission Blvd, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Truffle Pasta
|$21.00
Porcini Mushrooms, Truffle Butter, Soft Herbs, Creme Fraiche
|Margarita Pizza
|$13.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, San Marzano Tomato
|Spicy Salami Pizza
|$15.00
Calbrian Chili, Fontina, Thyme, Honey
HAMBURGERS
Draft
3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego
|Popular items
|Beachin' Burger
|$12.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, pickle
|E-S&P Green Beans
|$6.00
flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime cream
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
smoked turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Menu Restaurant
3784 Ingraham St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.75
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.50
|1 Biscuit with Gravy
|$2.50
Vin De Syrah
901 Fifth Avnue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Mad Hatter Box
|$150.00
Specially curated assortment of six wines and charcuterie box. Includes artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh & dried fruit, honey & jam, macarons (gf), Raincoast oat crisps( gf), French baguette, and an assortment of additional accoutrements. Serves 4-6.
|August 26th - Virtual Pinot & Petals 7pm
|$105.00
A.H.R. Florals brings you a course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and create your very own glorious arrangement. Class will include a fresh set of summer blooms and stylish vase you’ll want to refill over and over again. Enjoy the course while drinking a bottle of wine, hand picked by our in-house sommelier (choice of sparkling, white, rose, or red) & a charcuterie board. Free delivery up to 20 miles day of, between 11-2pm. Please note address for delivery or email vip@syrahwineparlor.com to schedule a pick-up.
|CAB & A SLAB
|$150.00
1 bottle of Unshackled by the Prisoner
Wine Co.
2- 14 oz Dry Aged 60 day NY Strip Steaks certified Angus Beef
Side of Truffle Butter
Rosemary FINGERLING POTATOES
Baguette with oil& vinegar
2 individual New York Cheesecakes
*available for pickup from 11am-7pm Saturday*
Artifact + Craft Cafe at Mingei
1439 El Prado, San Diego
|Popular items
|avocado toast
|$10.00
sweet 100 tomato + kosho pickles + furikake (GF + $1.5)
|empanada - mushroom + goat cheese
|$5.00
|chai latte
|$5.50
PIZZA • SALADS
The Shop
11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego
|Popular items
|deep dish "where’s the meat"
pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
|deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
|deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O’Brien’s Pub
4646 Convoy St, San Diego
|Popular items
|CheeseBurger
|$12.00
|Atrichoke Crispy Chx Salad
|$15.00
|Chipotle Chx
|$13.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHIX SAND
|$14.00
CLASSIC | crispy chicken breast, bacon, melted muenster cheese, and house made ranch coleslaw
NASHVILLE STYLE | Classic + Nashville Style Hot Sauce
COMEBACK STYLE | Nashville hot chicken breast, sharp white cheddar, pickles, ranch coleslaw, + comeback sauce
|BURGER
|$14.00
|KALE SALAD
|$13.00
TAPAS
Barrel & Board
1027 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cheese & Fruit Board (1-2 People)
|$26.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season. Garnished Generously with Grapes, Berries, Cherries, Port Wine Macerated Figs, Sherry Macerated Dried Cranberries, French Candied Walnuts, Fig Preserves, and Our House Made Fruit Preserves. Crostini, Crackers, and Soft Sliced Baguette.
|XMAS EVE *Cheese & Charcuterie Board* (1-2 People)
|$32.00
XMAS EVE PREORDER pickup 12/24 noon- 4pm only
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
|Cheese & Charcuterie Board (1-2 People)
|$32.00
Chefs choice of 3 artisan cheeses of the season and these fine domestic and imported charcuterie meats. Spanish Dry Chorizo, Calabrese Salami and Barolo Red Wine Salami. House Pickled Vegetables, Mediterranean Olives with House Made Preserved Lemon, Cornichons, Roasted Peppers. Soft Sliced Baguette and Crackers.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.99
Eggs, potatoes, mixed bell peppers, onions, avocado, cheddar cheese and your choice of protein served with a side of chips and beans
|French Toast
|$11.99
Two slices of bread dipped in egg batter, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage links
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$14.99
Fried beef steak smothered with our homemade sausage gravy sauce topped with sausage topping served with Maggie's potatoes and two eggs
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Iron Pig Alehouse
1520 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|1/2 BRISKET SANDWICH
|$9.00
served with hand cut fries and a pickle spear
|HOUSE SALAD
|$15.00
ﬁeld greens | tomatoes | avocado | smoked gouda | spicy pecans | croutons | pecan vinaigrette
|SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.00
served with choice of BBQ-sauce, ranch or blue cheese
(8 wings)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
|KISS
|$11.00
2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Popular items
|Guava Wings Done Our Way
|$15.50
Seasoned, Baked, Fried to Order• Carrots • Celery • GB House Ranch
|Mango Mahi Mahi Plate
|$19.95
Caribbean Marinated & Grilled Mahi Mahi Filet • Fresh Mango Salsa • House Coconut Rice • Grilled Asparagus • Porcini Drizzle
|Carne Asada
|$16.50
Marinated Tri Tip Steak • Green Leaf Lettuce • Fresh Pico • Queso Fresco
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cinna-Bee
|$4.20
Honey, homemade cinnamon simple syrup, espresso, milk
|La Vida Mocha
|$4.20
Aztec chocolate, dark chocolate, espresso, milk
|Mc Lovin'
|$10.99
Your choice of bagel or bun, sausage, scrambled egg, american cheese, maple butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
|Popular items
|Harley Gray Burger
|$15.00
Gold Canyon Angus, toasted brioche bun, frisee lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, pomme frites
|Pork Schnitzel
|$20.00
tenderized pork filet, panko breading, onion gravy, sea salt, mashed potatoes
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine & baby kale, caesar dressing, anchovy, parmesan, crostini
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.75
12 ounces of crispy battered wild caught
Cod, served with tartar sauce and lemon.
|Beet Salad
|$14.75
Red and golden beets, avocado, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, over mixed greens.
Add grilled or crispy chicken $5
|Maui Chicken
|$18.75
Charlie’s signature pineapple bowl featuring pineapple chunks, white rice,
and grilled teriyaki chicken.
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Popular items
|Hidden Gem Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Heart romaine, Belgian endives, herb croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
|Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon Quinoa Bowl
|$19.00
Honey lemon glazed salmon, organic quinoa, Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onions
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Mixed green, chopped chicken, beer glazed bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado and smoky blue cheese dressing
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Fernside
1946 Fern Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|Crusty Cauliflower
|$9.00
Lightly Beer-Battered Fried Cauliflower. House Buffalo Sauce. Carrots & Celery.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast. B&B Pickles. Grilled Jalapeno. Creamy Slaw. Lemon Aioli. Potato Bun.
|Fernside Burger Combo
|$22.00
The Fernside Burger (pictured center) w/ waffle fries and your choice of any Growler we offer, or one of our Specialty Cocktails for an extra 2 bucks. It’s real, and it’s happening now.
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.99
garlic, shallot, lemon, parmesan veg, vo
|Terra Burger
|$15.99
natural beef patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola, truffle aioli
|Sandy's Fried Cauliflower
|$9.99
buttermilk dipped and floured, deep fried and served with sambal aioli for dipping
BBQ • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pioneer BBQ DNU
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Best Mac & Cheese
|$11.95
smoked gouda, white cheddar, swiss, parmesan, cheddar panko crust V Add Meat? +$4
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.95
American cheese, LTOP. Served with choice of side, (sub mac & cheese or onion rings + $2) GF*
|2 Meat Combo
|$24.95
GF* Served with choice of 2 sides, house pickles & Texas toast., Mac & cheese + $1.5
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|Popular items
|SOUP & SAMMIE
|$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
|WAGYU SMASH
|$20.00
Two Wagyu Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Habanero Onions, Pickles, 1000 Island, Brioche
|QUEENSTOWN FAV BURGER
|$19.00
organic grass fed beef patty, edam cheese, garlic aioli, house tomato chutney, brioche bun (try it NZ style: add beetroot, fried egg $2)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|BIG KAHUNA BURGER
|$14.50
Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Pineapple, Sautéed Mushrooms, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island. Served on your choice of bun.
|FLAMING WRAP
|$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Hot Wings Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Romaine, Blue Cheese or Ranch. Tortilla
|RANCH WRAP
|$14.95
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Jack, Tomato, Romaine, Ranch. Tortilla
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen
9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Whiskey Smash Burger
|$15.99
Whiskey glazed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and burger spread. Served with your choice of fries or a salad.
|Devil Share Burger
|$15.99
Arugula, crispy fried onions, aged white cheddar, Devil's Share Bourbon bacon jam, garlic aioli. Served with your choice of Fries or Salad.
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Roasted Garlic Salt and Pepper
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pork Nugs
|$11.95
crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)
|Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts
|$8.95
caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)
|Sausage Sandwich
|$13.95
roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.
The Smoking Goat
3408 30th Street, San Diego
|Popular items
|12 Oz New York
|$44.00
duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce
|Poached Pear Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette
|Roasted 1/2 Chicken
|$30.00
potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Corbin's Q
6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sammich
|$10.50
Served on a brioche bun with pulled pork, slaw, & your choice of sauce
|CQ Beast Feast
|$38.00
Feast served with tri tip, sausage, pulled pork, chicken wings, pork ribs, two slices of garlic bread, potato salad , beans, mac & cheese, & slaw
|Half Rack Ribs
|$24.00
6 Pork Ribs with your choice of sauce
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill
718 Ventura Place, San Diego
|Popular items
|MISSION NACHOS
|$14.00
MIXED CHEESE, BEANS, SALSA FRESCA, SOYRIZO-QUESO DIP, SOUR CREAM, JALAPENOS, GUACAMOLE
|TWO TACO PLATE
|$15.00
ANY 2 TACOS, CHIPS, HOUSE MADE BEANS, AND GUACAMOLE
|B.L.T.A.
|$12.00
CRISPY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, BASIL MAYO ON TOASTED BRIOCHE
San Diego Sliders Company
909 grand ave suite 1, san diego
|Popular items
|Spicy Philly Steak
Thinly sliced ribeye, Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, with mayo.
|Buffalo Fries
Crispy fries, breaded fried chicken pieces covered in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing drizzled atop
|Sweet Potato Fries
HAMBURGERS
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Cheese Louise
|$9.25
A California classic burger. Topped with house made American cheese, pickles, raw onion, spring mix & tomato on bun with house 1000. Try with jalapeno or habanero American cheese!
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$9.00
Garnished with house wonton chips, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, parmesan & crema. *spicy
|Medianoche Cuban Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!