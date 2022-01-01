Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bay Hill Tavern

10 Reviews

$$

3010 Clairemont Drive

San Diego, CA 92117

Specialty Cocktails

Apple Of My Eye

$12.00

Bay Hill Pharma

$11.00

DNA Test

$10.00

Mahalo Mule

$10.00

Mama Pacha

$11.00

Man of His Word

$11.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Sin Of Man

$12.00

Space Force

$11.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Working Class Cocktail

$11.00

Irish Goodbye

$12.00

Wine Bottle

Caneros Highway Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Broadside Bottle

$38.00

Black's Station Cabernet Bottle

$26.00

The Stag Red Blend Bottle

$46.00

Bravium Chardonnay Bottle

$46.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$38.00

Backhouse Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Pasqua Pinot Grigio Bottle

$34.00

VillaViva Rose Bottle

$38.00

Val D'Oca Prosecco

$30.00

Bouvet Sparking Rose

$30.00

Tattinger Brut Champagne

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local restaurant and tavern serving up delicious food and drinks for all ages in the Clairemont/Bay Park neighborhood.

Website

Location

3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117

Directions

