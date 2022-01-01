American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Bay Hill Tavern
10 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local restaurant and tavern serving up delicious food and drinks for all ages in the Clairemont/Bay Park neighborhood.
Location
3010 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Gallery