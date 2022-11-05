American
Sandwiches
Burgers
Grater Grilled Cheese
3,478 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Making the World a Better Place one Grilled Cheese at a Time!
Location
5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego, CA 92108
Gallery