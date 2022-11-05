Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Burgers

Grater Grilled Cheese

3,478 Reviews

$$

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002

San Diego, CA 92108

Basic 5
Pommes Frites Side
Avocado Grilled Cheese

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese- Build Your Own

Basic 5

Basic 5

$8.99

Our Grater 5 Cheese Blend on Artisan Sourdough Bread. Comes with your choice of spread.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

The Philly Grilled Cheese

The Philly Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Roasted Red Peppers and Grilled Onions. Comes with your choice of Aioli.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Butter Fried Lobster, Krab and our signature Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese

Nashville Hot Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Our Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, and diced Pickles.

Veggie Grilled Cheese

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Basic5 with Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Jalapenos.

Avocado Grilled Cheese

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Avocado, Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Arugula and Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carnivore Grilled Cheese

Carnivore Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese and the Grater Hamburger Patty made with 100% Angus Beef & Caramelized Onions. Comes with your choice of spread.

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

Chicken Pesto Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic 5 Grilled Cheese with Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Arugula & our Pesto Aioli

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese

Fiery Torta Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic5, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Cilantro & Onions, Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Chef's Specials

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese

L.A Pastrami Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Basic5, Pastrami, Chopped Pickles, Deli Mustard.

Burgers

Grater Cheeseburger

Grater Cheeseburger

$9.99

100% Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with Cheddar cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onions and your choice of Aioli.

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger

Bacon & Mushroom BBQ Cheeseburger

$12.99

100% Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms & BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Pollo Burger

Pollo Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast or Fried Chicken on a brioche bun with Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and your choice of Aioli.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$12.99

100% Impossible plant-based Patty on a brioche bun with Deli Mustard, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños.

Loaded Fries

Our Signature Pommes Frites with Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese and Parsley. Includes 2 Aiolis of your choice.
Lobster Fries

Lobster Fries

$12.99

Our Pommes Frites with melted Cheese topped with Butter fried Lobster and Krab. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Country Fries

Country Fries

$9.99

Our Pommes Frites topped with Applewood Bacon, Cheese and Garnished with fresh Chives with a side of Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

Our Pomme Frites topped with Fried Chicken, melted Five Cheese Blend and Buffalo spice sauce. Topped with Beer Chipotle Aioli.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Fries with House Cheese Blend, Carne Asada Beef, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Cilantro & Onions.

Loaded Mac n Cheese

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$12.99

Cavatappi Pasta Tossed with a Bechamel Sauce, our 5 Cheese Blend and garnished with Parsley.

Country Mac

Country Mac

$9.99

Cheese Blend, Applewood Bacon, Parsley & Ranch

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$10.99

with Buffalo Fried Chicken

Mushroom & Truffle Mac

Mushroom & Truffle Mac

$9.99

Our Signature creamy Mac n Cheese loaded with Bechamel Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Sautéed Mushrooms, White Truffle Oil, Crispy Onions & Parsley.

Birria Mac

$13.99

Sides

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$2.99

Our made from scratch Tomato Basil Bisque

Pommes Frites Side

Pommes Frites Side

$4.19

Truffle Fries with Parmesan & Parsley. Served with our made from scratch Grater Ketchup.

Mac n Cheese Side

Mac n Cheese Side

$3.99

our 5 Cheese Mac!

House Salad Side

House Salad Side

$4.49

Romaine with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

Kettle Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Gluten Free - Non GMO

Grater Pickle

$0.25

Our signature Pickle Spear seasoned with Crushed Chili Flakes

Coleslaw Side

$2.99

Shredded Cabbage & Carrots with our creamy slaw dressing

Sweet Potato Fries Side

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.49

Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries.

Consome

$3.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Classic Caesar Salad made with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Croutons. Original recipe from Tijuana.

Grater House Salad

Grater House Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Croutons & Shredded Cheese served with Champagne Vinaigrette.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

A smaller version of our Basic5, cut diagonally of course! Served with Kettle Sea Salt Chips & Apple Juice.

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche bun with a slice of Colby Jack cheese. All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

All Kids meals are served with a bag of chips and an Apple juice.

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Ham. Comes with Apple Juice & Chips.

Beverages

Pepsi 12oz Can

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.99
Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.25
Kombucha Hibiscus 12oz Can

Kombucha Hibiscus 12oz Can

$3.99
Dr Pepper 12ozCan

Dr Pepper 12ozCan

$1.99
AW Root Beer 12oz Can

AW Root Beer 12oz Can

$1.99
Organic Half&Half Tea16.9 Oz Bottle

Organic Half&Half Tea16.9 Oz Bottle

$3.99
C2O Coconut Water 17.5oz Can

C2O Coconut Water 17.5oz Can

$3.99

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie

$2.99

Non GMO - Cage Free Eggs

Grilled PB&J

Grilled PB&J

$7.99

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Preserves in our toasted Sourdough

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

S'mores Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries loaded with Toasted Marshmallows, Double Chocolate Syrup & Crushed Graham Crackers.

Grater Sauces & Spreads

Grater Ketchup

$0.50

Pale Ale Beer Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Deli Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Making the World a Better Place one Grilled Cheese at a Time!

Website

Location

5618 Mission Center Rd #1002, San Diego, CA 92108

Directions

Grater Grilled Cheese image
Grater Grilled Cheese image
Grater Grilled Cheese image

