Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Fort Oak Restaurant

382 Reviews

$

1011 Fort Stockton Dr

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dry-Aged Hearth Grilled Burger
Charred Caulilini
Sourdough Bread

Raw

Old Bay Prawns

Old Bay Prawns

$25.00

cocktail sauce, lemon

Yellowtail Tiradito

$22.00

pineapple, aji amarillo, avocado, cilantro, red onion, popped sorghum, tajín

Scallop Aguachile

Scallop Aguachile

$25.00

cucumber, onion, cilantro, coriander oil

Half Maine Lobster

$30.00

cocktail sauce, lemon

House Plates

Coppa Ham

Coppa Ham

$20.00

b&b pickles, raclette, rye bread

Lamb Merguez Kefta

$22.00

Share Plates

Sourdough Bread

Sourdough Bread

$10.00

house cultured butter, pacific sea salt

Little Gem Salad

$18.00

cavolo nero, embered beets, whipped feta, hazelnuts, golden raisins, urfa pepper everything spice, sumac ranch

Broiled Oysters

Broiled Oysters

$24.00

green garlic + espelette butter, bacon, lemon

Chicory & Asian Pear Salad

$19.00
Hearth Roasted Carrots

Hearth Roasted Carrots

$18.00

quinoa, humboldt fog, pickled fennel, smoky yogurt, tarragon

Chicken Fried Quail

Chicken Fried Quail

$24.00

corn bread, cabbage, local red beans, red eye gravy, date

Goat Milk Cavatelli

Goat Milk Cavatelli

$28.00

charred broccoli, fennel sausage, summer truffle, grana padano, soft herbs

Persimmon & Avocado

$20.00

red lentil falafel, green tehina, sungold tomato, pickled kohlrabi, toasted caraway vinaigrette, sunflower

Charred Caulilini

Charred Caulilini

$19.00

fermented chile aioli, shallot vinaigrette, smoked almonds, currants, herbs

Entrees

black garlic sauce, coal roasted brussels sprouts & potatoes, ginger, garlic chips, herbs
Hearth Grilled Branzino

Hearth Grilled Branzino

$46.00

peperonata, salsa verde, fried herbs, grilled lemon

Duroc Pork Chop

Duroc Pork Chop

$47.00

black garlic sauce, coal roasted shishito peppers & potatoes, ginger, garlic chips, herbs

Meyer's New York Strip

$62.00

charred corn, gypsy peppers, salsa roja, cotija, cilantro, bordelaise

Dry-Aged Hearth Grilled Burger

$23.00

aged cheddar, truffle onion jam, fried egg aioli, fries

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$16.00

hazelnuts, coffee gel, buttermilk ice cream

Tree- Clair

$19.00

coconut, pineapple, lime

Honey Panna Cotta

$16.00

pistachio ice cream, phyllo crisp, apricot

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering Take Out Wednesday-Monday 5p-9p With Fort Oak and Trust favorites!

Website

Location

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Fort Oak Restaurant image
Fort Oak Restaurant image
Fort Oak Restaurant image
Fort Oak Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,573
902 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Cardellino
orange star4.2 • 183
4033 Goldfinch St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
orange star4.7 • 4,368
741 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Wolf In The Woods
orange starNo Reviews
1920 Fort Stockton San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
414 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 3,242
308 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
orange star4.7 • 4,368
741 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,573
902 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Cardellino
orange star4.2 • 183
4033 Goldfinch St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Clairemont
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Sorrento Valley
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston