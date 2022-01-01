Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.

222 Reviews

$$

3038 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92104

Shareables

mastiff fries (see description) topped with vegan sausage, roasted onions & peppers

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$11.95

11 oz pretzel served with beer cheese & house whole grain mustard.

Garlic Maple Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$8.95

crunchy beer battered onion rings served with ranch (v)

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

beer cheese sauce, charred scallion crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro choice of house al pastor sausage or marinated chicken

Pork Nugs

$11.95

crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)

Chicken Wings

$12.95+

brined and then cooked twice. sauce served on the side.

Fries

Shoestring Fries

$5.95

(gf / v)

Beer Cheese Fries

$11.95

beer cheese sauce, bacon, green onions

Nashville Fries

$12.95

Nashville hot chicken, creamy slaw, southern comeback sauce, green onions

Mastiff Fries

$9.95

crispy potato rounds, harissa aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro (gf / v)

Pig Fries

$12.95

Mastiff fries w/ house al pastor sausage, crispy pork belly, slow roasted pork (gf)

Vegetarian Pig-Out Fries

$12.95

Mastiff fries topped with spiced vegan sausage, roasted onions & peppers (gf / v)

Truffle Fries

$10.95

black truffle aioli, Parmesan cheese, chives (gf / v)

Salads

Classic Caeser

$10.95

crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, buttery croutons (v)

K.A.C. Salad

$12.95

kale, avocado, chickpeas, watermelon radish, pepitas, dried cranberries, cotija cheese, lemon & cumin vinaigrette (gf / v)

House Salad

$10.95

mixed greens, crisp apples, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, lemon-dijon vinaigrette (gf / v)

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, house-battered chicken tender (regular or spicy), hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, shaved carrots, red onions, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Beer Battered Chicken Tenders

house-battered & fried to order (please be patient). Choice of regular or Nashville hot.

Jumbo Tenders

$12.95

two house battered chicken tenders. Choose one dipping sauce. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

nashville style hot chicken, coleslaw, american cheese, butter pickles, southern style comeback sauce on a brioche bun.

Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

two tenders, fresh Belgian waffle, chive butter, maple syrup

Smash Burgers

All burgers are served on a soft potato bun. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Double Smash Burger

$13.95

two smashed patties, American cheese, butter-braised onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Bacon Truffle Burger

$16.95

two smashed patties, bacon, American Swiss cheese, butter-braised onions, lettuce, tomato, black truffle aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Cali Burger

$16.95

two smashed patties, American cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, butter-braised onions, garlic aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Jalapeno Swiss Burger

$14.95

two smashed patties, American Swiss cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, butter-braised onions, garlic aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Veggie Burger

$14.95

smashed Beyond Meat patty, American cheese, butter-braised onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Ballin' Veggie Burger

$16.95

smashed Beyond Meat patty, American Swiss cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, black truffle aioli. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Housemade Sausages

Sausage A La Carte

$6.95

choice of sausage, served with house whole grain mustard, sauerkraut and roasted onions & peppers

Sausage Sandwich

$13.95

roasted onions & peppers and/or house sauerkraut, house whole grain mustard, fresh roll. Served w/ fries or side salad.

Sausage Platter

$19.95

any (3) sausages, roasted onions & peppers, house sauerkraut, house mustard, fresh bread

Raw To Go

Desserts

Churro Waffle & Ice Cream

$8.95

fresh Belgian waffle, vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.95

strawberries & cream, powdered sugar

Kids Meals

12 & under please, all meals come with plain fries

(1) Chicken Tender Meal

$9.00

served with plain fries

Kid's Cheeseburger Meal

$9.00

plain cheeseburger served with plain fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal

$8.00

classic cheddar grilled cheese, served with plain fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3038 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Mastiff Kitchen image
Mastiff Kitchen image
Mastiff Kitchen image

