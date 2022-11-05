Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

One Door North - San Diego, CA

773 Reviews

$$

3422 30th St

San Diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger & Fries
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Beet Salad

GIVE A MEAL

This meal will be given to Feeding San Diego to support a person facing hunger in San Diego County. Through this purchase you will also be supporting our restaurant and staff. Thank you!
Meal for Feeding San Diego

Meal for Feeding San Diego

$15.00

This meal will be given to Feeding San Diego to support a person facing hunger in San Diego County. Through this purchase, you will also be supporting our restaurant and staff. Thank you!

10 Meals for Feeding San Diego

10 Meals for Feeding San Diego

$150.00

These meals will be given to Feeding San Diego to support a people facing hunger in San Diego County. Through this purchase, you will also be supporting our restaurant and staff. Thank you!

20 Meals for Feeding San Diego

20 Meals for Feeding San Diego

$300.00

These meals will be given to Feeding San Diego to support people facing hunger in San Diego County. Through this purchase, you will also be supporting our restaurant and staff. Thank you!

SPREAD LOVE SAN DIEGO

This meal will be given to Feeding San Diego to support a person facing hunger in San Diego County. Through this purchase you will also be supporting our business and staff. Thank you!
GIVE A MEAL

GIVE A MEAL

$15.00

This meal will be given to Feeding San Diego to support a person facing hunger in San Diego County. Through this purchase you will also be supporting our business and staff. Thank you!

Starters

Baja Ceviche

Baja Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp and Red Snapper marinated in our secret house red sauce, mixed with fresh jalapeno, cilantro, tomato, and topped with sliced avocado, side of hand-made tortilla chips

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Fresh & hot One Door North Bavarian Pretzel, house-made Beer Cheese sauce & Honey Dijon Mustard sauce for dipping!

Extra Chips

$3.00
House-cut French Fries

House-cut French Fries

$9.00

Fresh House-cut fries, served with side of ketchup & grainy mustard aioli

House-Cut Truffle Fries

House-Cut Truffle Fries

$11.00

House-cut French fries, parmesan cheese, truffle, salt, pepper, & chopped parsley, ketchup & grainy mustard aioli

Mac & Four Cheese

Mac & Four Cheese

$12.00

Our delicious béchamel sauce is made with smoked gouda, mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan cheeses, mixed with macaroni past and melted together to perfection.

Market Veggies

$10.00
Mini Cornbread Muffins

Mini Cornbread Muffins

$10.00

House-made and freshly baked mini cornbread pasilla pepper muffins, served with sweet honey butter

Organic Beet Salad

Organic Beet Salad

$16.00

Organic roasted beets, arugula, greek yogurt, lemon

Side Bread

$2.00

Spin-Art Dip

$16.00

Birria Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$22.00

In house marinated and grilled organic chicken breast, BBQ sauce, red onion, mozzarella and smoky gouda cheeses, topped with fresh cilantro & scallions

Caprese Flatbread

$20.00

Garlic oil, Balsamic, tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, house-made flatbread baked to perfection

Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread

Fennel Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread

$22.00

House-made fennel seed pork sausage, roasted pasilla peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, red onions, Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken & Pesto

Chicken & Pesto

$22.00

mushroom, onion, bell peppers, olives, broccolini, marinara, mozzarella

Mushroom & Wild Arugula

Mushroom & Wild Arugula

$21.00

Mozzarella, fresh thyme, caramelized onions, wild arugula, truffle oil, roasted cremini mushrooms, parmesan cheese, house-made flatbread

Pepperoni & Cheese Flatbread

Pepperoni & Cheese Flatbread

$20.00

Spicy pepperoni slices, mozzarella cheese, Pomodoro sauce

Salads

Beet Salad

$16.00

greek yogurt, avocado, arugula, candied pistachios, lemon, olive oil

Caesar Salad

$14.00

chopped kale, romaine, fried chickpeas, crumbed croutons, parmesan

Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$20.00

Braised & grilled Octopus, frizee salad greens, sliced green apples, smoked almonds, chorizo aioli, lemon & olive oil dressing.

Avocado

$4.00

Apple Mixed Greens Salad

$15.00

Side Steak

$16.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

House Favorites

Burger & Fries

Burger & Fries

$21.00

1/2 pound burger, lettuce, tomato, roasted onion, pickles, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce (mayo based)

Fish Tacos

$20.00

todays catch, cabbage, crema, pico, chips & salsa

Beyond Burger & Fries

$21.00

grilled onion, roasted mushroom, no cheese, pickles, comeback sauce (mayo based)

Flat Iron Steak Entree

Flat Iron Steak Entree

$35.00

8 oz Flat Iron Steak, seasoned and cooked to perfection, potato and parmesan gnocchi, roasted carrots, red wine demi glaze, mushroom and truffle aioli.

Nashville Chicken Sandi &Fries

Nashville Chicken Sandi &Fries

$22.00

Alabama white sauce, pickles, coleslaw, fries

Scottish Salmon Entree

Scottish Salmon Entree

$29.00

Scottish Salmon, pan seared, roasted garlic & parsnip puree, braised white wine swiss chard, roasted grapes, samba balsamic glaze.

Spatchcock Chicken

$28.00

Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Desserts

Rose Baby Shower

$30.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$14.00

1/4 lb burger, fries, drink

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$14.00

chicken tenders & fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

creamy cheddar mac & cheese

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

marinara, mozarella

BEER

2 Towns Pumpkin Cider

$10.00

Eppig Lager

$8.00

Fall Pale

$8.00

Fick Mango Selzer

$7.00

Swami IPA

$9.00

Ketch pilsner

$8.00

Latitude 33 Blood Orange

$9.00

Modern Times Dingo Magic Ipa

$9.00

Moose Drool Brown Ale

$8.00

Original 40

$8.00

Stone Delicious

$9.00

Societe Pupil

$9.00

2nd Chance

$8.00

Go Padres

$2.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

FRESH HAND CRAFTED COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$14.00

Bees Knees

$13.00

GIN, FRESH MUDDLED GINGER, LEMON, HONEY Be sure to shake over ice and pour.

Boulavardier

$15.00

Chupacabra Margarita

$13.00

REPOSADO TEQUILA, FRESH JALAPENOS, LIME, AGAVE, TRIPLE SEC

Cold brew martini

$14.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$13.00

Dark and Stormy

$13.00
Fireside Tahona

Fireside Tahona

$14.00

BLANCO TEQUILA, PASSION FRUIT FIRE TONIC, AGAVE, LEMON Be sure to shake over ice and pour.

French 75

$12.00

Prosecco, gin, lemon, simple syrup

Hemmingway

$12.00

Kentucky Buck

$13.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.00

mai tai

$13.00

Mango Mojito

$15.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$13.00

VODKA, FEVER TREE GINGER BEER, LIME, MINT This little bottle packs a punch! Be sure to shake over ice and pour. Makes 2.

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Park Ranger

$15.00

Stargazer

$15.00

Tiki

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Margarita Pitcher

$60.00

Chupacabra Pitcher

$65.00

LIQUOR

(WELL) Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Drink Special

$5.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Infuse

$8.00

Wild Roots

$8.00

(WELL) Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Aviation gin

$11.00

Tanquaray

$12.00

Pomp And Whimsy

$11.00

Pomp And Whimsy

$14.00

(WELL) Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Diplomatico planas

$9.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$11.00

Goslings

$9.00

Havana Club

$12.00

Plantation 3 yr

$9.00

Plantation 5 yr

$10.00

Rhum J.M Agricol

$9.00

Rumhaven

$10.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Del Maguey Minero

$22.00

Ilegal

$14.00

El Silencio

$12.00

(WELL) Tequila

$10.00

Avion Blanco

$15.00

CaliFino Anejo

$15.00

Cali Fino Extra Anejo

$22.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Clase Azul

$25.00Out of stock

Don Fulano Blanco

$13.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

DonJulio 1942

$25.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Anejo

$14.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Repo

$15.00Out of stock

JAJA Blanco

$11.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Repo

$16.00

Siete Blanco

$14.00

Siete Repo

$17.00

Tres Agave Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Tres Agave Repo

$16.00Out of stock

Bourbon (WELL)

$9.00

Angels Envy

$16.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Elija Craig

$15.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

High West

$15.00

4 Roses

$15.00

Frey Ranch

$15.00

Hudson Maple Cask

$18.00Out of stock

Old Protrero Rye

$18.00Out of stock

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Sazarac Rye

$14.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$16.00Out of stock

(WELL)

$10.00

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00Out of stock

Screwball

$12.00

Michters

$16.00

Aberlour 16yr

$23.00Out of stock

Ardbeg 10yr (Islay)

$16.00

Clan MacGregar

$8.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$14.00

Laphroaig 10yr (Islay)

$18.00

Oban 14yr

$22.00Out of stock

Jura 10 YR

$12.00

The Dalmore 12 Yr

$15.00

The Dalmore 15 Yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$13.00

Argonaut Brandy

$12.00

Hennesey

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Fernet

$13.00

Disarrano

$13.00

Licor 43

Out of stock

Licor 43

$13.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Italicus

$15.00

Benadictine

$14.00

Midori

$12.00

N/A DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Pelligrino

$8.00

Soda Refill

Cranberry

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Bird Rock Nitro

$4.00

WINE CARAFES

CRF Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$48.00

CRF Wente Chard

$48.00

Pitcher Sangria

$60.00

CRF Imagery Pinot Noir

$48.00

CRF Dreaming Tree Blend

$60.00

CRF Revolt Rose

$48.00

WINE GLASS

GLS Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Benzinger Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GLS Wente Chard

$12.00

GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Imagery Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Dreaming Tree

$15.00

GLS Zardetto Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Revolt Rose

$12.00

WINE FLIGHT

$15.00

WINE BOTTLES

TSG Bordeaux Red

$50.00

TSG Blanc

$50.00

Minervois

$48.00

Black Chicken

$68.00

Corkage

$25.00

Tsg Wine - Cab

$60.00

Patz Chard

$65.00

Patz Pinot

$65.00

Bertrand Cremant

$65.00

TSG Rose

$50.00

J Lauren Rose

$44.00

GIFT CARD

Gift Card

$200.00

Gift Card

$150.00

Gift Card

$100.00

Gift Card

$75.00

Gift Card

$50.00

Gift Card

$25.00

Event Space

Alex's Event Space

$500.00

Wines To Go!

Our specialty bottles of wine offered to-go!
TSG RED TO GO

TSG RED TO GO

$20.00

Our Smoking Goat red Boudreaux is a full bodied, robust red. Slightly fruity with hints of cocoa. Pairs well with our Flatiron Steak and Half Chicken.

TSG White TO GO

TSG White TO GO

$20.00

TSG White Bordeaux is a refreshing and slightly complex, smooth, easy drinking wine. We love it paired with our Wild Arugula and Mushroom Truffle Flatbread!

TSG ROSE TO GO

TSG ROSE TO GO

$20.00

Made in France, this specialty rose is bright and floral, easy drinking and pairs well with the Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich or our BBQ Chicken Flatbread.

Corkage

hat

$25.00

FOOD

HH Mini Cornbread Muffins

$7.00

HH Baja Ceviche

$13.00

HH Pretzel

$9.00

HH Spin Art Dip

$12.00

HH Truffle Fries

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Select, Prosecco, lemon, soda

Aviation

$10.00

Bee's Nees

$10.00

Chupacabra

$10.00

Cold Brew Martini

$9.00

Cucumber Gimlet

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

F & T

$12.00

Fireside Tahona

$11.00

Kentucky Buck

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

White Rum, Lime, Simple, Soda, Mint

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Park Ranger

$12.00

Stargazer

$12.00

Tiki time

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

BEER & WINE

HH Pinot Grigio

$9.00

HH Sauv Blanc

$9.00

HH Revolt Rose

$9.00

HH Chardonnay

$9.00

HH Prosecco

$9.00

HH Pinot noir

$9.00

HH DaouCab

$11.00

HH Red Blend

$12.00

HH Original 40

$5.00

HH Orange Wit

$5.00

HH Bivouac SD JAM

$7.00

HH Nova Sexy Pina Colada

$5.00

HH Cali Creamin

$5.00

HH Delahunt Blonde

$5.00

HH Eppig

$5.00

HH Fall Pale

$5.00

HH Harland Hazy

$6.00

HH Latitude 33

$6.00

HH Ketch Pilsner

$5.00

HH Modern Times Hazy

$6.00

HH Moose Drool

$5.00

HH 2nd Chance Amber

$5.00

HH Pfreim Ipa

$5.00

HH Stone IPA

$6.00

HH Societe Pupil

$6.00

HH Fick's Mango Seltzer

$5.00

HH Abnormal

$6.00

WELL LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

WellTequilla

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Well Scotch

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:45 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

One Door North is an ode to the outdoors with chef-driven food, craft cocktails and a friendly staff! Enjoy our outdoor dining space.

Location

3422 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
One Door North image
One Door North image
One Door North image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Smoking Goat
orange starNo Reviews
3408 30th Street San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,596
3501 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
orange star4.3 • 222
3038 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
619 Spirits North Park - 3015 Lincoln Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Lincoln Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Working Class
orange star4.5 • 606
4095 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Siamo Napoli
orange star4.9 • 1,956
3959 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

City Tacos - North Park
orange star4.2 • 2,913
3028 university ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Siamo Napoli
orange star4.9 • 1,956
3959 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Lucha Libre - North Park
orange star4.1 • 1,776
3016 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,602
3077 North Park Way San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Olympic Cafe - North Park
orange star4.5 • 1,598
2310 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,596
3501 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston