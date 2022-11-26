Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Verbena Kitchen North Park 3043 University Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3043 University Ave

San DIego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Garden

Naan

$13.00

Mushroom Hummus

$15.00

Chips and Dip

$11.00

Farmers Market Salad

$15.00

Brie Toast

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$26.00+

Soup

$9.00

Cheese Sampler

$12.00

Sea

Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Oysters

$34.00

Tuna Crudo

$17.00

Ceviche

$17.00

Tuna

$25.00

Farm

Beef Tartare

$19.00

Pork Tenderloin

$29.00

Chefs Pasta

$26.00

VK Burger

$19.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Ribeye + Wine $95

$95.00

Sweets

Local Pears

$9.00

Dessert Cheese Plate

$12.00

Kids Item

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$12.00

SDRW

Oysters

$50.00

Farmers Market Salad

$40.00

Grilled Naan

$40.00

Ceviche

$40.00

Vegan Entree

Local Tuna

VK Burger

Pork Loin

Ribeye

$20.00

Pot de Creme

Local Peaches

1st Course SDRW Cocktail/Beer/Wine

$40.00

Dessert Course SDRW Cocktail/Beer/Wine

(6) Oysters

$10.00

TOGO

TOGO Sangria

$32.00

TOGO Wonky

$32.00

TOGO Lost in the Storm

$32.00Out of stock

TOGO RR Reindeer

$32.00

TOGO Cali

$32.00Out of stock

TOGO No Tai

$32.00Out of stock

Brunch

Beef Tartare

$19.00

Burrata Toast

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwhich

$16.00

Charcuterie Board Large

$26.00

Charcuterie Board Small

$19.00

Chilequilles

$19.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$13.00

Croque Madam

$17.00

Elote Hummus

$15.00

Farmers Market Salad

$15.00

Crab Benedict

$19.00

Not Avocado Toast

$16.00

Salmon Toast

$17.00

Shrimp 'n' Grits

$18.00

Bistro Steak & Eggs

$42.00

Tuna

$25.00

VK Burger

$19.00

SD Fruit

$6.00

SD Grits

$5.00

SD Can Baccn

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh and beautifully curated restaurant in the heart of North Park featuring a local, sustainable, and seasonally driven menu from executive Chef Ronnie Schwandt. Verbena Kitchen has been featured in Eater, Modern Luxury and San Diego Magazine as a hot new restaurant and one of San Diego's finest cocktail bars! Make your reservation today or contact our Director of Events to reserve VK for a private event!

Website

Location

3043 University Ave, San DIego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Verbena Kitchen North Park image
Verbena Kitchen North Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flap Your Jacks - Northpark, San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
3020 university ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
orange star4.3 • 222
3038 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Working Class
orange star4.5 • 606
4095 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
The Smoking Goat
orange starNo Reviews
3408 30th Street San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,596
3501 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
One Door North - San Diego, CA
orange star4.0 • 773
3422 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San DIego

City Tacos - North Park
orange star4.2 • 2,913
3028 university ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Siamo Napoli
orange star4.9 • 1,956
3959 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Lucha Libre - North Park
orange star4.1 • 1,776
3016 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,602
3077 North Park Way San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Olympic Cafe - North Park
orange star4.5 • 1,598
2310 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,596
3501 30th St San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San DIego
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Rolando
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston