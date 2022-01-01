Santa Maria restaurants you'll love

Santa Maria restaurants
Toast
  Santa Maria

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Taco
Sandwich
BBQ
Steakhouses
FoodTrip image

 

FoodTrip

230 E. Betteravia, Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Longsilog$12.00
Grilled Longanisa, garlic fried rice and two eggs.
Beef Barbecue$15.00
Authentic "Pinoy" Style Beef Barbecue come in 4 skewers.
Kare Kare$19.00
Oxtail and Tripe in peanut sauce and mixed vegetables
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH$10.00
Fresh turkey breast with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard and garlic mayo.
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
Jimmy's Bravo Pizza image

 

Jimmy's Bravo Pizza

230 Betteravia Rd Suite D, Santa Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Batons (Half Dozen)$2.99
A half-dozen of our garlic butter and parmesan breadsticks.
Italian Cheesy Batons$6.99
8 pieces of our cheese sticks, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce.
12 Wings$13.99
Oven baked chicken wings. Hot & Spicy, Sweet BBQ and Plain Seasoned flavors available.
Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern image

 

Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern

714 South Broadway Avenue, Santa Maria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tri-Tip Sandwich$22.95
Steak Plate Appetizer$15.00
Family Tri-Tip Combo$84.95
The Swiss Restaurant and Bar image

 

The Swiss Restaurant and Bar

516 N Broadway, Santa Maria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
