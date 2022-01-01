Santa Maria restaurants you'll love
Santa Maria's top cuisines
Must-try Santa Maria restaurants
More about FoodTrip
FoodTrip
230 E. Betteravia, Santa Maria
|Popular items
|Longsilog
|$12.00
Grilled Longanisa, garlic fried rice and two eggs.
|Beef Barbecue
|$15.00
Authentic "Pinoy" Style Beef Barbecue come in 4 skewers.
|Kare Kare
|$19.00
Oxtail and Tripe in peanut sauce and mixed vegetables
More about The Natural Cafe
The Natural Cafe
2407 S BROADWAY, SANTA MARIA
|Popular items
|ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH
|$10.00
Fresh turkey breast with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion on 9-grain bread with Dijon mustard and garlic mayo.
|CAESAR W CHICKEN
|$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
More about Jimmy's Bravo Pizza
Jimmy's Bravo Pizza
230 Betteravia Rd Suite D, Santa Maria
|Popular items
|Classic Batons (Half Dozen)
|$2.99
A half-dozen of our garlic butter and parmesan breadsticks.
|Italian Cheesy Batons
|$6.99
8 pieces of our cheese sticks, sprinkled with Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce.
|12 Wings
|$13.99
Oven baked chicken wings. Hot & Spicy, Sweet BBQ and Plain Seasoned flavors available.
More about Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern
Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern
714 South Broadway Avenue, Santa Maria
|Popular items
|Tri-Tip Sandwich
|$22.95
|Steak Plate Appetizer
|$15.00
|Family Tri-Tip Combo
|$84.95
More about The Swiss Restaurant and Bar
The Swiss Restaurant and Bar
516 N Broadway, Santa Maria