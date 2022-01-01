Goleta restaurants you'll love
The Natural Cafe
6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta
|Popular items
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
|GOBBLER BURGER
|$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
|PRIMO PESTO
|$13.00
Pasta of the day tossed with house-made pesto and topped with feta cheese.
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)
149 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta
|Popular items
|Combo Plate
|$12.50
2 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken and 1/4 LB Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
|Tri-Tip Burrito
|$9.99
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Kyle's Protein Grill
7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta
|Popular items
|Avocado Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
|King Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Two Scrambled Organic Free Range Eggs, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Avocado, Fiesta Potatoes, Cheddar and salsa all rolled in Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Salsa or Jalapeno Ranch on the side.
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nikka Fish Market & Grill
5722 Calle Real, Goleta
|Popular items
|Oyster On A Half Shell
|$3.50
|Bowl Of Clam Chowder
|$6.50
|Pasilla Peppers
|$20.95
TAP Thai - Goleta
7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$16.00
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
|TAP Signature Pad Thai* (G)
|$14.50
Kyle's Chicken House
900 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta
|Popular items
|SEARED AHI SALAD
|$11.90
napa cabbage, baby greens, seared sashimi grade ahi, mandarin oranges, green onions, wonton strips, hass avocado, toasted sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
|HARVEST BOWL
|$9.90
organic warm quinoa, chopped kale, local apples, roasted almonds, goat cheese, roasted beets, grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lemon squeeze, balsamic vinaigrette (substitute steak +$1.5)
|AVOKALE CAESAR
|$8.50
chopped kale, romaine, parmesan quinoa crisps, cherry tomatoes, hass avocado, shaved parmesan, fresh lemon squeeze, caesar dressing (add chicken $3)
SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Kyle's Kitchen
7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta
|Popular items
|PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink
|$13.00
|PAIR IT - Burger + Soup
|$13.00
|SODA OR ICED TEA
|$2.50
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
5668 Calle Real, Goleta
|Popular items
|Dragon Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
|Avo + Egg
|$9.95
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
On The Alley - Goleta
7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.50
All-white chicken tenders served w/ fries & Garlic Parmesan, bbq or honey mustard
|Burrito
|$8.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
|Avocado Taco
|$5.50
Beer-battered avocado, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca
SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Kyle's Kitchen
5723 Calle Real, Goleta
|Popular items
|PAIR IT - Burger + Soup
|$13.00
|PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink
|$13.00
|SODA OR ICED TEA
|$2.50
Los Agaves - Goleta
7024 Marketplace Dr, Goleta
|Popular items
|Chiles Nortenos
|$17.25
|Mole Enchiladas
|$16.50
|Agaves Enchiladas
|$16.75
Texas Tacos
910 Embarcadero del Norte, Goleta
|Popular items
|4 Ingredient Taco
|$4.80
|3 Topping Taco
|$4.16
|BYO Taco
Nikka Ramen
5701 Calle Real, Goleta
|Popular items
|Shoyu
|$15.00
|Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna
|$8.00
|Aka
|$16.00
SUSHI
Sushi Teri - Goleta
5746 Calle Real, Goleta
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.75
Fried dumplings
With your choice of chicken, veggies or pork.
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.00
|Philadelphia Roll
|$9.75