Goleta restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Goleta

Goleta's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Must-try Goleta restaurants

The Natural Cafe

 

The Natural Cafe

6990 Market Place Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
GOBBLER BURGER$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
PRIMO PESTO$13.00
Pasta of the day tossed with house-made pesto and topped with feta cheese.
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)

 

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Goleta)

149 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Plate$12.50
2 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken and 1/4 LB Tri-Tip cooked medium served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Tri-Tip Burrito$9.99
Diced Mesquite Grilled Tri-Tip with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Chicken Burrito$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Kyle's Protein Grill

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Kyle's Protein Grill

7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
King Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Two Scrambled Organic Free Range Eggs, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Avocado, Fiesta Potatoes, Cheddar and salsa all rolled in Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Salsa or Jalapeno Ranch on the side.
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
Nikka Fish Market & Grill

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nikka Fish Market & Grill

5722 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.1 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oyster On A Half Shell$3.50
Bowl Of Clam Chowder$6.50
Pasilla Peppers$20.95
TAP Thai - Goleta

 

TAP Thai - Goleta

7060 Holllister Ave Suite 106, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Curry$16.00
Panang Curry$14.00
TAP Signature Pad Thai* (G)$14.50
Kyle's Chicken House

 

Kyle's Chicken House

900 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SEARED AHI SALAD$11.90
napa cabbage, baby greens, seared sashimi grade ahi, mandarin oranges, green onions, wonton strips, hass avocado, toasted sesame seeds, sesame ginger dressing
HARVEST BOWL$9.90
organic warm quinoa, chopped kale, local apples, roasted almonds, goat cheese, roasted beets, grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lemon squeeze, balsamic vinaigrette (substitute steak +$1.5)
AVOKALE CAESAR$8.50
chopped kale, romaine, parmesan quinoa crisps, cherry tomatoes, hass avocado, shaved parmesan, fresh lemon squeeze, caesar dressing (add chicken $3)
Kyle's Kitchen

SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Kyle's Kitchen

7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta

Avg 4.5 (2119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink$13.00
PAIR IT - Burger + Soup$13.00
SODA OR ICED TEA$2.50
Backyard Bowls

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

5668 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.2 (375 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dragon Bowl$11.95
Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Power Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Avo + Egg$9.95
organic egg, avocado, harissa, pickled shallot and red onion, micro greens, flake salt
On The Alley - Goleta

 

On The Alley - Goleta

7038 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.50
All-white chicken tenders served w/ fries & Garlic Parmesan, bbq or honey mustard
Burrito$8.25
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/ 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & your choice of diced potatoes or tater tots
Avocado Taco$5.50
Beer-battered avocado, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, mango salsa & salsa blanca
Kyle's Kitchen

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Kyle's Kitchen

5723 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 4.3 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PAIR IT - Burger + Soup$13.00
PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink$13.00
SODA OR ICED TEA$2.50
Los Agaves - Goleta

 

Los Agaves - Goleta

7024 Marketplace Dr, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chiles Nortenos$17.25
Mole Enchiladas$16.50
Agaves Enchiladas$16.75
Texas Tacos

 

Texas Tacos

910 Embarcadero del Norte, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4 Ingredient Taco$4.80
3 Topping Taco$4.16
BYO Taco
Nikka Ramen

 

Nikka Ramen

5701 Calle Real, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shoyu$15.00
Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna$8.00
Aka$16.00
Sushi Teri - Goleta

SUSHI

Sushi Teri - Goleta

5746 Calle Real, Goleta

Avg 3.7 (592 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$7.75
Fried dumplings
With your choice of chicken, veggies or pork.
Rainbow Roll$15.00
Philadelphia Roll$9.75
