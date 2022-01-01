Santa Barbara restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria
1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Insalata Romana
|$13.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & creamy caesar style dressing
|Diavola
|$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami & oregano
|Insalata Via Vai
|$9.95
Baby lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & house dressing
SMOKED SALMON
Trattoria Vittoria
30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Lasagna al Ragu
|$25.00
Meat lasagna with homemade pasta layers
|Insalata Rucola con Gamberetti, Carciofini, Limone, e Olio
|$18.00
Arugala salad with grilled shrimp, marinated artichokes, fresh squeezed lemon, and olive oil
|Spaghettin con Polpettine di Carne fatta en Casa
|$22.00
Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in tomato sauce
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
331 Motor Way, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Blue Moon Smoothie
|$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
|Hercules Smoothie
|$8.95
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Savoy Cafe & Deli
24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
|Wild Salmon with Side(s)
|$15.50
Wild Coho salmon filet, seared and baked. Topped with tropical salsa.
|Gaviota
|$11.50
Grilled rosemary chicken breast, melted provolone, tomato, Dijon, organic Savoy greens tossed with fig balsamic and extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farmer Boy
3427 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Pancake Combo
|$13.25
Served with Two Eggs and Bacon.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.75
With Two Eggs Any Style, Smothered in Sausage Gravy, Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns, Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit.
|Farmer Boy Classic
|$10.95
With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Bacon or Sausage.
Flor de Maiz
29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Aguachile Camaron
|$19.00
Test Description
|Quesadillas Huerto
|$17.00
|Margarita Patron
|$14.00
The Natural Cafe
361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|GOBBLER BURGER
|$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
|TURKEY CHILI BOWL
|$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
BBQ • CHICKEN
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch
2618 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$100,000.00
A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both.
Served with Chips!
|1/2 Chicken Plate
|$11.99
4 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Palapa Restaurant
4123 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Soft Taco ALC
|$4.50
Soft Taco with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion.
|Taco Tuesday Chiquito
|$1.50
Our Taco Tuesday special: Mini Soft Tacos your choice of meat with Cilantro and Onion garnish
|Guacamole
|$8.00
House made and Delicious
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1324 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.90
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
|American Breakfast
|$14.30
Cafe Stella
3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Bourguignon ( 8oz)(M)
|$9.45
Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
|Meatloaf ( 8oz)(M)
|$8.95
Meatloaf / beef & pork meatloaf
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 5 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till meatloaf in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
|Coq au vin ( 8oz) (M)
|$9.25
Red wine braised chicken/ lardons, mushrooms, garlic
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or chicken broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till chicken in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or chicken stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Modern Times [Santa Barbara]
418 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Sparkle Nectar: Passionfruit, Orange, & Guava-4PK
|$21.50
Smooth, fizzy, tropical-as-hell. This luxury fruit fizz contains outrageous quantities of passion fruit, orange, and guava. It’s smoothie, meets seltzer, meets unbridled fruit bonanza. Prepare to be delighted.
ABV: 5%
|Black House Blend Cold Brew-12oz Can
|$4.00
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth).
|Poly Rythmo-4PK
|$14.00
Prepare to experience critical levels of refreshment. We brewed this Italian-style pils with Weyermann's Bohemian Pilsner malt and a sprinkling of Carafoam before hopping with some lovely German Tettnang hops and lagering at 32 degrees. The end result is both insanely quaffable and delightfully complex with notes of biscuit orange peel black tea and fresh floral undertones. We’re pretty hyped on it; here’s hoping you are too.
ABV: 5.1%
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
3315 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.20
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
|Plain Croissant
|$3.65
Crushcakes Cafe
1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Chickened Out
|$10.95
|Farmers Market
|$11.95
|Cupcake
|$3.75
Jill's Place
632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad/Chicken Cobb
|$16.00
|Roasted Boneless Chicken Breast
|$29.00
|New York Steak
|$45.00
Cali-Forno Pizzeria
905 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$6.95
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and a side of Marinara
|12" CARNE
|$13.95
Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Minced Garlic
|Side Salad
|$5.45
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing
SALADS • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Kyle's Kitchen
791 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|PAIR IT - Burger + Soup
|$13.00
|PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink
|$13.00
|SODA OR ICED TEA
|$2.50
The Natural Cafe
508 State St, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|LOCAL FAVORITE
|$10.00
Avocado with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion, served on 9-grain bread with garlic mayo.
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
|MT. FUJI STIR FRY
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara
14 east cota street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Baklava/ each
|$3.00
4 filo pastries stuffed with pistachio
|Falafel Burger
|$10.00
pickled mango, farmer's greens, tomato, cucumber
|Family Sampler
|$32.00
chicken, lamb, falafel, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, hummus, farmer's greens
The Cruisery
501 State St, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|TACOS- FRIED FISH
|$15.00
crispy halibut, slaw, lime aioli
|CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
|$14.00
4 Breaded Chicken Tenders served with Ranch and BBQ on the side
|POPCORN SHRIMP
|$15.00
crispy butterflied shrimp. served with crack sauce and spicy aioli
Crushcakes Cafe
5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta
|Popular items
|The Lucky Goat Burrito
|$11.95
scrambled eggs, goat cheese, peppers, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, avocado and sautéed mixed greens
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$11.95
albacore tuna, cheddar cheese, avocado
|Farmers Market
|$11.95
mixed greens, roasted chicken, goat cheese, strawberries, grapes, apples, cranberries, maple roasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls
3849 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Acai Smoothie
|$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
|Avocado Toast
|$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara
119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$10.95
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Tabasco Mayo & Provolone in a spinach tortilla
|Sesame Salmon
|$13.50
Salmon, mixed greens, green cabbage, bell pepper carrot, snow peas, crispy wonton, sliced almonds w/ a sesame vinaigrette
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro
1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.90
|Small Brownie
|$6.50
|Renaud's Salad
TEMPURA • SUSHI
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant
3232 state st, santa barbara
|Popular items
|Spider Roll
|$14.95
IN: soft shell crab,tamago,
gobo,cucumber,crab,
TOP :masago, eel sauce
|911 Roll
|$14.95
IN : Spicy Tuna, Avocado
Top: Tuna,salmon, avocado, spicy mayo
|Rainbow Roll
|$14.95
IN: Crabmeat,cucumber,avocado
Top:4 Kind of fish,cooked shrimp, avocado
PIZZA • PHO
4 Eggs & Pizza
1221 State St #10, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|8" Breadsticks
|$5.96
Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.
|Banh Mi
|$9.96
Banh mi bread with cucumber, carrots, daikon, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, and house sauces.
|Pho small
|$8.96
Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.
TACOS
Taqueria Santa Barbara
1213 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Chips and Guacamole
|$3.75
Chips & 4oz of Guacamole
|Burrito Asada
|$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and asada (steak) in a flour tortilla
|Taco Champiñones y Rajas
|$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla & cheese
TAP Thai Cuisine
3130 State St, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Tom Kha Coconut Soup
|$8.50
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
|P C U Noodles
|$14.00
Los Agaves
600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.25
|Chiles Nortenos
|$16.95
|Quesadilla
|$11.95
- 2