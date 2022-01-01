Santa Barbara restaurants you'll love

Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast
  Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria

PIZZA

Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Insalata Romana$13.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & creamy caesar style dressing
Diavola$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami & oregano
Insalata Via Vai$9.95
Baby lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & house dressing
Trattoria Vittoria

SMOKED SALMON

Trattoria Vittoria

30 East Victoria St., Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lasagna al Ragu$25.00
Meat lasagna with homemade pasta layers
Insalata Rucola con Gamberetti, Carciofini, Limone, e Olio$18.00
Arugala salad with grilled shrimp, marinated artichokes, fresh squeezed lemon, and olive oil
Spaghettin con Polpettine di Carne fatta en Casa$22.00
Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in tomato sauce
Backyard Bowls

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

331 Motor Way, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (2251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blue Moon Smoothie$8.95
Banana, Mango, Ginger, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Mylk, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Power Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Hercules Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
Savoy Cafe & Deli

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Savoy Cafe & Deli

24 W. Figueroa St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Two eggs, potatoes, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado in a flour tortilla. Served with house-made pico de gallo.
Wild Salmon with Side(s)$15.50
Wild Coho salmon filet, seared and baked. Topped with tropical salsa.
Gaviota$11.50
Grilled rosemary chicken breast, melted provolone, tomato, Dijon, organic Savoy greens tossed with fig balsamic and extra virgin olive oil on Ciabatta.
Farmer Boy

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farmer Boy

3427 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pancake Combo$13.25
Served with Two Eggs and Bacon.
Chicken Fried Steak$15.75
With Two Eggs Any Style, Smothered in Sausage Gravy, Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns, Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit.
Farmer Boy Classic$10.95
With Two Eggs Any Style Choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns; Choice of Toast, Baguette, English Muffin or Biscuit; and Bacon or Sausage.
Flor de Maiz

 

Flor de Maiz

29 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Aguachile Camaron$19.00
Test Description
Quesadillas Huerto$17.00
Margarita Patron$14.00
The Natural Cafe

 

The Natural Cafe

361 Hitchcock Way Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GOBBLER BURGER$11.00
Charbroiled house-made ground turkey patty with grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, on a whole wheat bun with 1,000 island dressing
TURKEY CHILI BOWL$6.00
Topped with cheddar cheese and blue corn chips. Served with a side of cornbread and honey butter.
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.00
Corn tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, black beans, rice, and cheese, with mild enchilada sauce, sour cream, and guacamole. With salad garnish.
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch

BBQ • CHICKEN

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch

2618 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$100,000.00
A Burrito-Size Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and melted on the Grill. Add your choice of Shredded Chicken, Grilled Tri-Tip or Both.
Served with Chips!
1/2 Chicken Plate$11.99
4 Pieces of Mesquite Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas
Chicken Burrito$9.25
House-Shredded Chicken Mix with Rice, Pinto Beans and Cheddar Cheese in a Warm Flour Tortilla.
Served with Chips!
Palapa Restaurant

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Palapa Restaurant

4123 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (672 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soft Taco ALC$4.50
Soft Taco with your choice of Meat topped with Cilantro and Onion.
Taco Tuesday Chiquito$1.50
Our Taco Tuesday special: Mini Soft Tacos your choice of meat with Cilantro and Onion garnish
Guacamole$8.00
House made and Delicious
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1324 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.90
Almond Croissant$4.70
American Breakfast$14.30
Cafe Stella

 

Cafe Stella

3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bourguignon ( 8oz)(M)$9.45
Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Meatloaf ( 8oz)(M)$8.95
Meatloaf / beef & pork meatloaf
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 5 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till meatloaf in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Coq au vin ( 8oz) (M)$9.25
Red wine braised chicken/ lardons, mushrooms, garlic
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or chicken broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till chicken in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or chicken stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Modern Times [Santa Barbara]

 

Modern Times [Santa Barbara]

418 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sparkle Nectar: Passionfruit, Orange, & Guava-4PK$21.50
Smooth, fizzy, tropical-as-hell. This luxury fruit fizz contains outrageous quantities of passion fruit, orange, and guava. It’s smoothie, meets seltzer, meets unbridled fruit bonanza. Prepare to be delighted.
ABV: 5%
Black House Blend Cold Brew-12oz Can$4.00
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth).
Poly Rythmo-4PK$14.00
Prepare to experience critical levels of refreshment. We brewed this Italian-style pils with Weyermann's Bohemian Pilsner malt and a sprinkling of Carafoam before hopping with some lovely German Tettnang hops and lagering at 32 degrees. The end result is both insanely quaffable and delightfully complex with notes of biscuit orange peel black tea and fresh floral undertones. We’re pretty hyped on it; here’s hoping you are too.
ABV: 5.1%
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$13.20
Almond Croissant$4.70
Plain Croissant$3.65
Crushcakes Cafe

 

Crushcakes Cafe

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chickened Out$10.95
Farmers Market$11.95
Cupcake$3.75
Jill's Place

 

Jill's Place

632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad/Chicken Cobb$16.00
Roasted Boneless Chicken Breast$29.00
New York Steak$45.00
Cali-Forno Pizzeria

 

Cali-Forno Pizzeria

905 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.95
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and a side of Marinara
12" CARNE$13.95
Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Minced Garlic
Side Salad$5.45
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Choice of Dressing
Kyle's Kitchen

SALADS • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Kyle's Kitchen

791 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (3609 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PAIR IT - Burger + Soup$13.00
PAIR IT - Burger + Fries + Drink$13.00
SODA OR ICED TEA$2.50
The Natural Cafe

 

The Natural Cafe

508 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LOCAL FAVORITE$10.00
Avocado with lettuce, sprouts, tomato, and red onion, served on 9-grain bread with garlic mayo.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Fresh natural chicken tenders brushed with teriyaki sauce, with melted jack cheese, garlic mayo, lettuce, sprouts, and tomato on 9-grain bread.
MT. FUJI STIR FRY$15.00
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara

 

Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara

14 east cota street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baklava/ each$3.00
4 filo pastries stuffed with pistachio
Falafel Burger$10.00
pickled mango, farmer's greens, tomato, cucumber
Family Sampler$32.00
chicken, lamb, falafel, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, hummus, farmer's greens
The Cruisery

 

The Cruisery

501 State St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TACOS- FRIED FISH$15.00
crispy halibut, slaw, lime aioli
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$14.00
4 Breaded Chicken Tenders served with Ranch and BBQ on the side
POPCORN SHRIMP$15.00
crispy butterflied shrimp. served with crack sauce and spicy aioli
Crushcakes Cafe

 

Crushcakes Cafe

5392 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Lucky Goat Burrito$11.95
scrambled eggs, goat cheese, peppers, mushrooms, roasted potatoes, avocado and sautéed mixed greens
Tuna Melt Panini$11.95
albacore tuna, cheddar cheese, avocado
Farmers Market$11.95
mixed greens, roasted chicken, goat cheese, strawberries, grapes, apples, cranberries, maple roasted walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Backyard Bowls

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls

3849 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (961 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Acai Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Bee Pollen
Power Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Avocado Toast$8.95
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Shallot and Red Onion, Watermelon Radish, Sprouts, Flake Salt, Lime
Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

 

Brophy Bros. Santa Barbara

119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Taco$5.25
Seared shrimp, ponzu-marinated slaw, queso fresco, mango salsa & salsa blanca
Chicken Club Wrap$10.95
Blackened chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Tabasco Mayo & Provolone in a spinach tortilla
Sesame Salmon$13.50
Salmon, mixed greens, green cabbage, bell pepper carrot, snow peas, crispy wonton, sliced almonds w/ a sesame vinaigrette
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

 

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro

1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.90
Small Brownie$6.50
Renaud's Salad
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant

TEMPURA • SUSHI

Kyoto Japanese Restaurant

3232 state st, santa barbara

Avg 4.1 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spider Roll$14.95
IN: soft shell crab,tamago,
gobo,cucumber,crab,
TOP :masago, eel sauce
911 Roll$14.95
IN : Spicy Tuna, Avocado
Top: Tuna,salmon, avocado, spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll$14.95
IN: Crabmeat,cucumber,avocado
Top:4 Kind of fish,cooked shrimp, avocado
4 Eggs & Pizza

PIZZA • PHO

4 Eggs & Pizza

1221 State St #10, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.9 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8" Breadsticks$5.96
Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.
Banh Mi$9.96
Banh mi bread with cucumber, carrots, daikon, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, and house sauces.
Pho small$8.96
Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.
Taqueria Santa Barbara

TACOS

Taqueria Santa Barbara

1213 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chips and Guacamole$3.75
Chips & 4oz of Guacamole
Burrito Asada$10.95
Mexican rice, refried beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and asada (steak) in a flour tortilla
Taco Champiñones y Rajas$2.50
Double yellow corn tortilla & cheese
TAP Thai Cuisine

 

TAP Thai Cuisine

3130 State St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (2111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Kha Coconut Soup$8.50
Yellow Curry$14.00
P C U Noodles$14.00
Los Agaves

 

Los Agaves

600 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$12.25
Chiles Nortenos$16.95
Quesadilla$11.95
Patxi's Pizza

 

Patxi's Pizza

515 State St, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
12" Spinach Pesto DEEP$27.00
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Kale Salad

