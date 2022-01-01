Santa Barbara American restaurants you'll love

Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms

Heating instructions

Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave

Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl

Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl

