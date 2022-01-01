Santa Barbara American restaurants you'll love

Santa Barbara restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Santa Barbara

Cafe Stella image

 

Cafe Stella

3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bourguignon ( 8oz)(M)$9.45
Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Meatloaf ( 8oz)(M)$8.95
Meatloaf / beef & pork meatloaf
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 5 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till meatloaf in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
Coq au vin ( 8oz) (M)$9.25
Red wine braised chicken/ lardons, mushrooms, garlic
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or chicken broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till chicken in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or chicken stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
More about Cafe Stella
Jill's Place image

 

Jill's Place

632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Breast$31.00
HOUSE SPLIT PEA LARGE$10.00
Short Rib Dinner$30.00
More about Jill's Place
THE DAISY image

 

THE DAISY

1221 State Street, Santa Barbara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flat Bread$3.00
More about THE DAISY
Stella Mare's image

SOUPS • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stella Mare's

50 Los Patos Way, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artichault$12.75
herb grilled, roasted garlic aioli, balsamic reduction
More about Stella Mare's
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Benchmark Eatery

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.3 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame Salmon Salad$16.25
Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.
Sweet Potato Fries$7.25
Served with Sriracha Ketchup.
Classic Double Cheeseburger$12.25
Two ¼ Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island Sauce.
Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.
More about Benchmark Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Los Agaves

2911 De La Vina St, Santa Barbara

Avg 4.5 (3046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Los Agaves

Map

