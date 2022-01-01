Santa Barbara American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Santa Barbara
More about Cafe Stella
Cafe Stella
3302 Mccaw Ave, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Bourguignon ( 8oz)(M)
|$9.45
Beet stew/ garlic, carrots, mushrooms
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till beef in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
|Meatloaf ( 8oz)(M)
|$8.95
Meatloaf / beef & pork meatloaf
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 5 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or beef broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till meatloaf in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or beef stock and bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
|Coq au vin ( 8oz) (M)
|$9.25
Red wine braised chicken/ lardons, mushrooms, garlic
Heating instructions
Microwave on high for 3 minutes uncovered then stir and let rest for 5 minutes inside microwave
Stove top: pour contents of container into saucepan and add ½ cup water or chicken broth. On medium heat bring the stew to a simmer stir then cover and simmer till chicken in fork tender and the sauce coats the back of spoon. If sauce is to thick add ½ cup water or broth and reduce liquid to consistency of your liking. Pour into a bowl
Oven: pre heat oven to 375 degrees, pour contents into oven safe pot and add 1 cup of water or chicken stock and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest covered for 3 minutes. Pour into a bowl
More about Jill's Place
Jill's Place
632 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Breast
|$31.00
|HOUSE SPLIT PEA LARGE
|$10.00
|Short Rib Dinner
|$30.00
More about Stella Mare's
SOUPS • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stella Mare's
50 Los Patos Way, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Artichault
|$12.75
herb grilled, roasted garlic aioli, balsamic reduction
More about Benchmark Eatery
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Benchmark Eatery
1201 State Street, Santa Barbara
|Popular items
|Sesame Salmon Salad
|$16.25
Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.25
Served with Sriracha Ketchup.
|Classic Double Cheeseburger
|$12.25
Two ¼ Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island Sauce.
Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.