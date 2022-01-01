Camarillo restaurants you'll love

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Camarillo

Camarillo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Camarillo restaurants

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GOURMET ANGUS BURGER$20.00
Angus beef patty, applewood bacon, shallot jalapeno marmalade, gruyere cheese, tomato, arugula, garlic aioli on a brioche bun, served with truffle fries
GOAT CHEEESE EGG ROLLS$14.00
9 mini goat cheese eggrolls served with apricot serrano jam
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$9.00
3 golden crispy chicken breast strips with fries
More about Twenty88
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
Prime Rib French Dip$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce.
Salmon$26.00
Atlantic salmon grilled and finished with our honey glaze or bbq sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice pilaf.
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
FRESH CURRY CHEFS image

 

FRESH CURRY CHEFS

33 N. Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala (2 Servings)$17.99
Chicken tikka masala is a Punjabi dish made with chicken tikka (chunks of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt) that are baked in oven and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) sauce.
Butter Chicken (2 Servings)$17.99
Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a Punjabi dish made with chunks of chicken marinated in spices that are baked in the tandoori oven and then prepared in a buttery tomato gravy.
Aloo Tikki (Potato spiced Patties)$3.99
Aloo Tikki is crispy and crusty snack. It is made of boiled potatoes, peas, and various curry spices.
More about FRESH CURRY CHEFS
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina image

 

2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina

710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ALAcarte-Taco$3.25
TACOS plate$13.00
Del Mar Burrito$15.00
More about 2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
Mammoth Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$7.49
Cage free fried egg, turkey sausage, American cheese, Choice of bagel
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BELGIAN WAFFLES$12.00
Four crispy homemade waffles sprinkles with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup and butter!
BREAKFAST BURRITO$14.00
Served on a grilled flour tortilla, melted jack and cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, O’Brien potatoes, guacamole and homemade spicy enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or O’Brien potatoes.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$13.00
Three soft corn tortillas with melted jack cheese, chopped chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo salsa.
More about Waypoint Cafe
BLVD BRGR CO. image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BLVD BRGR CO.

2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO

Avg 4.4 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CA Jedi$11.00
American Cheese, grilled Red onion, Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Islands.
Justabrgr$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Mayo.
El Fuego$13.00
Bacon, Cheddar Jalapeno Crisp, Onion ring, fresh jalapeno pepper, Jack Cheese & Chipotle Aioli.
More about BLVD BRGR CO.
Tony’s Pizza Bros image

 

Tony’s Pizza Bros

31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings
Dinner Salad$5.00
The Combo (supreme)$22.00
More about Tony’s Pizza Bros
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagne Neopolitan$18.00
Ottavio's famous lasagne Neopolitan (meat).
Baked Ziti$18.00
Short tube pasta tossed in a light red sauce; baked with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. (vegetarian)
Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Breaded chicken breast baked in bolognese (meat) sauce and glazed with mozzarella cheese.
*Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
More about Marie Callender’s
The Derby Room - Ventura image

 

The Derby Room - Ventura

10 W Harbor, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Derby Room - Ventura
Restaurant banner

 

The STORE at McGrath Family Farm

1012 Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The STORE at McGrath Family Farm
Restaurant banner

 

Latitude34 Restaurant and Bar

660 E Ventura Blvd, Building A, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Latitude34 Restaurant and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Hidden Cafe

795 Camarillo Springs Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hidden Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Camarillo

Tacos

Burritos

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston