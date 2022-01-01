Camarillo restaurants you'll love
Camarillo's top cuisines
Must-try Camarillo restaurants
More about Twenty88
TAPAS
Twenty88
2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|GOURMET ANGUS BURGER
|$20.00
Angus beef patty, applewood bacon, shallot jalapeno marmalade, gruyere cheese, tomato, arugula, garlic aioli on a brioche bun, served with truffle fries
|GOAT CHEEESE EGG ROLLS
|$14.00
9 mini goat cheese eggrolls served with apricot serrano jam
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$9.00
3 golden crispy chicken breast strips with fries
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce.
|Salmon
|$26.00
Atlantic salmon grilled and finished with our honey glaze or bbq sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice pilaf.
More about FRESH CURRY CHEFS
FRESH CURRY CHEFS
33 N. Lewis Rd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala (2 Servings)
|$17.99
Chicken tikka masala is a Punjabi dish made with chicken tikka (chunks of chicken marinated in spices and yogurt) that are baked in oven and then prepared in a rich masala (spice mixture) sauce.
|Butter Chicken (2 Servings)
|$17.99
Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani) is a Punjabi dish made with chunks of chicken marinated in spices that are baked in the tandoori oven and then prepared in a buttery tomato gravy.
|Aloo Tikki (Potato spiced Patties)
|$3.99
Aloo Tikki is crispy and crusty snack. It is made of boiled potatoes, peas, and various curry spices.
More about 2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|ALAcarte-Taco
|$3.25
|TACOS plate
|$13.00
|Del Mar Burrito
|$15.00
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
|Mammoth Breakfast Burrito
|$9.49
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$7.49
Cage free fried egg, turkey sausage, American cheese, Choice of bagel
More about Waypoint Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
|Popular items
|BELGIAN WAFFLES
|$12.00
Four crispy homemade waffles sprinkles with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup and butter!
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$14.00
Served on a grilled flour tortilla, melted jack and cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, O’Brien potatoes, guacamole and homemade spicy enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or O’Brien potatoes.
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
|$13.00
Three soft corn tortillas with melted jack cheese, chopped chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo salsa.
More about BLVD BRGR CO.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BLVD BRGR CO.
2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO
|Popular items
|CA Jedi
|$11.00
American Cheese, grilled Red onion, Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Islands.
|Justabrgr
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Mayo.
|El Fuego
|$13.00
Bacon, Cheddar Jalapeno Crisp, Onion ring, fresh jalapeno pepper, Jack Cheese & Chipotle Aioli.
More about Tony’s Pizza Bros
Tony’s Pizza Bros
31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Wings
|Dinner Salad
|$5.00
|The Combo (supreme)
|$22.00
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Lasagne Neopolitan
|$18.00
Ottavio's famous lasagne Neopolitan (meat).
|Baked Ziti
|$18.00
Short tube pasta tossed in a light red sauce; baked with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. (vegetarian)
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.00
Breaded chicken breast baked in bolognese (meat) sauce and glazed with mozzarella cheese.
*Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
More about The STORE at McGrath Family Farm
The STORE at McGrath Family Farm
1012 Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo
More about Latitude34 Restaurant and Bar
Latitude34 Restaurant and Bar
660 E Ventura Blvd, Building A, Camarillo
More about Hidden Cafe
Hidden Cafe
795 Camarillo Springs Rd, Camarillo