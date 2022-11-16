  • Home
The STORE at McGrath Family Farm 1012 Ventura Boulevard

No reviews yet

1012 Ventura Boulevard

Camarillo, CA 93010

Produce - Weighed

Apples

$3.50

One pound of apples. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Apricot

$4.00

Armenian Cucumber Baby Root

$2.50

Avocados

$5.50

ne POUND of avocados, photo depicts a single avocado but will be updated shortly.  1 LB contains 2-3 small-medium avocados.  Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Beans, Green

$5.00

Blood Orange

$1.75

Cabbage

$3.00

Carrots

$3.00

Corn, Baby

$8.00

Cucumber

$2.00

Delicata Squash

$5.00

Eggplant

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Kabocha Squash

$5.00

Lemon Cucumber

$3.00

Lemons

$2.50

Limes

$2.50

Mandarins

$3.50

One pound bag of sunflower microgreens.

Nectarines

$4.00

Onions

$2.00

Two pounds of yellow onions. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Orange, Navel

$3.00

Peaches

$4.00

Peas, Sugar Snap

$4.00

Pepino Melon

$3.50

Pepper Green, Bell

$3.75

Pepper, Lunchbox

$5.00

Peppers, Red Bell

$3.00

Persimmon

$3.50

Plum, Purple

$4.00

Pluots

$4.00

Potatoes

$2.50

Potatoes, FM

$4.75

Purple Pepper

$4.00

Self- Picked Tomatoes

$5.00

Self-picked STRAWBERRIES

$6.50

Shallot

$6.00

Squash, Patty Pan

$3.00

Sweet Potatoes, FM

$4.00

Sweet Potatoes, Japanese

$3.00

One 6oz basket of blackberries. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Tomatillo

$4.50

Tomatoes MP

$5.50

Tomatoes, Heirloom

$5.50

Tomatoes, Red

$3.50

Watermelon

$2.00

Watermelon MP

$2.00

Zucchini

$3.00

One pound of zucchini. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Zucchini, Yellow

$3.00

Produce - By the Bunch

Arugula

$5.00

Do you like to receive a surprise variety of produce from whatever our farm and other farm partners have most abundantly?  This CSA box contains $25 worth of items, varying weekly based on seasonality and availability.  It's a great way to try new items, and support local farms.  The photo contains a sample selection only, actual contents vary weekly.  Will contain a mixture of 6-8 items, mostly veggies with at least one fruit item in each box.

Arugula, MP

$5.00

Banana Peppers

$6.50

Blackberry MF

$5.00

Blueberries

$7.00

Blueberries, MG

$7.00

One 6oz basket of blackberries. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Broccoli

$3.50

Butternut Squash

$5.00

Cabbage Green

$3.00

One head of cabbage. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Cantaloupe

$5.00

One 8oz bag of pecans from Peacock Farms.

Carrots

$5.00

One bunch or one pound of loose carrots, but most frequently these are bunched.  Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo.  While we occasionally get carrots from multiple farms, over 90% of our carrots come from the same farm every single week, John Givens Farm in Goleta.

Carrots, Baby

$6.00

Cauliflower

$5.50

Celery

$4.50

Chard

$3.50

One bunch of chard. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Cherry Tomato MF

$6.00

Cherry Tomato MP

$6.00

Cherry Tomato, Red

$6.00

Color may vary based on what we have available from the farm!

Cilantro

$2.50

One bunch of cilantro. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Corn MF

$3.00

Cucamelon

$8.00

Dandelion

$2.50

Edible Flowers

$5.00

One 12oz bag of dates. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Eggs, Duck 1/2 dozen

$12.00

Eggs, Free Range Dozen

$9.00

Eggs, Heirloom Dozen

$13.00

Cippollni Onion

$4.50

Kale has risen in popularity over the past couple decades, making it a hallmark of healthy eating.  And not without reason -- kale is a highly nutritious cruciferous leafy vegetable.  It is an excellent source of vitamins K and C, providing over 100% DV in 3.5 oz.  (1 bunch of kale is approximately 8 oz, but this will vary between different bunches)  It is also a good source of Vitamins A, B6 and B9 and Calcium.

Extra Item 2

$3.00

One head of green leaf lettuce. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Extra item 3

$2.50

Fennel

$3.50

Figs

$5.00

Garlic

$2.00

Gift Basket

$5.00

Medium Grind, roasted by Centri Coffee in Ventura.  Swiss water process, caramel + Chocolate Flavor.

Herb Bundles

$4.00

Honey Nut Squash

$2.50

Jalapeno

$1.00

One head of of garlic. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Kale, Lacinato

$3.00

Kale has risen in popularity over the past couple decades, making it a hallmark of healthy eating.  And not without reason -- kale is a highly nutritious cruciferous leafy vegetable.  It is an excellent source of vitamins K and C, providing over 100% DV in 3.5 oz.  (1 bunch of kale is approximately 8 oz, but this will vary between different bunches)  It is also a good source of Vitamins A, B6 and B9 and Calcium.

Leeks

$3.50

3-4 leeks, depending on size.

Lettuce, Mini 3 pack

$5.00

Lettuce, Romaine

$3.00

One head of romaine lettuce. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Lunchbox, Peppers

$5.00

This Galia Melon looks like a cantaloupe on the outside, and honeydew on the inside!

Microgreens

$5.00

One 3oz bag of sunflower microgreens.

Oregano- Flowering

$1.00

2 Jalapeno Peppers.  Spicy!

Parsley

$2.50

One bunch of parsley. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Passion Fruit

$8.00

Peas, Sugar Snap

$4.00

One 12oz bag of sugar snap peas. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Pepino Melon

$8.00

Pomegranate

$3.00

Radish

$3.50

Radish, MP

$4.00

Raspberries

$5.00

Red Beets

$3.00

Salad Mix

$5.00

One 8oz bag of salad mix. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.

Scallions

$4.00

One 4 oz bag of rosemary flavored roasted almonds.

Scallions, MP

$4.00

Shallots

$4.50

Single Pepino Melon

$1.00

Spinach

$5.00

Spinach, MP

$5.00

Squash, Butternut

$5.00

Butternut Squash is an amazingly versatile vegetable to have on hand, and it will store for months.  It's basically a natural, field-grown, shelf stable package of vitamins and minerals, particularly high in Beta Carotene, which the body converts to Vitamin A.  Vitamin A is an essential nutrient, and adequate consumption of Beta Carotene may preserve cognitive function and lung health as you age.  It's what gives butternut squash its orange color.

Squash, Green Acorn

$2.75

Squash, Honeynut

$2.50

Squash, Spaghetti

$5.00

Squash, Summer

$5.00

Strawberry, Flat

$70.00

Strawberry, McGrath Gaviota

$7.00

Freshly picked berries on-site from our very own McGrath Family Farmers! You have never tasted a better strawberry!

Turnip. Japanese Baby

$4.00

1 bunch

Pumpkins

Size

$4.00+

Herbs

Chive

$2.50

Oregano

$2.50

Sage

Rosemary

$2.50

Flowering Oregano

Basil

$4.00

ZZExtra item to add2

Non Perishables

Apple Butter

$12.00

Organic Dates

$10.00

Coffee, Organic French Roast Decaf

$12.00

Drink

$1.00

Energy Bars

$2.50

Gustus Seasoning

$10.00

Honey

$14.00

Honey Lollipop

$1.50

Just Jans

$8.25

Bacon Jam

$11.00

Olive Oil - Blend

$24.00

Olive Tapenade

$12.00

Organic Cashews

$18.00

Organic Mangoes

$15.00

Pasta, Canule

$7.00

Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Pickle Brine

$9.00

Pickled Vegetables

$10.00

Pickles

$9.00

Pistachio-3oz

$4.00+

Elderberry Syrup

$15.00

Sideyard Shrubs

$25.00

Large Drinks

$2.00

Trail Mix Mini

$2.50

Vinegar - Strawberry Balsamic

$24.00

Organic Peaches

$13.00

Organic Raisins

$8.00

Hot Sauce

$12.00

Snack - Air Cheese

$1.50

Snack - Olives

$1.75

Snack - Hummus W/ Pita Chips

$2.75

Snack - Poshi Artichoke

$2.50

Snack - Poshi Asparagus

$2.50

Snack - Poshi Cauliflower

$2.50

Snack - Poshi French Beans

$2.50

PIZZA

$16.00

Branded Merchandise

McGrath Bag

$10.00

McGrath Hat

$20.00+

McGrath T-Shirt

$20.00+

ZZExtra item to add

ZZExtra item to add2

Cosmetics

Blue Heron Lip Balm

$8.00

ZZExtra item to add

ZZExtra item to add2

ZZExtra item to add3

Kitchenware

Kitchen Towels

$14.00

Purses

Chicken

$45.00

Hen

$45.00

Starter Kits

Cooking Herbs

$26.95

Organic Leaf Greens

$24.95

Organic Basil

$8.95

Tools and Gadgets

Apple Corer

$4.00

Lemon Saver

$5.00

Onion Saver

$5.00

Tomato Saver

$5.00

Flowers

Celosia

$12.00

Cockscomb

$12.00

Globe Amaranth

$12.00

Gomphrena

$12.00

Lisianthus

$12.00

Marigold, Orange

$12.00

Marigold, Yellow

$12.00

Mixed Flower Bundle

$20.00

Pin Cushion

$12.00

Ranunculus

$12.00

Ranunculus, MG

$12.00

Safflower

$12.00

Small Sunflower

$12.00

Snap Dragons

$12.00

Sunflower

$15.00

Sunflower, MP

$12.00

Sunflower, MP-Large

$15.00

ZZExtra item to add

ZZExtra item to add2

ZZExtra item to add3

Plants

1 gallon

$12.00

5 gallon

$25.00

15 gallon

$70.00

Farmer-led educational tour

$200 Public Domain Deposit

$200.00

$400 Public Domain Deposit

$400.00

$500 Public Domain Deposit

$500.00

$600 Public Domain Deposit

$600.00

$700 Public Domain Deposit

$700.00

$900 Public Domain Deposit

$900.00

Strawberry

Strawberry picking per person

$10.00

Discounted Strawberry Picking Per Person

$8.00

Tomatoes

U-pick Tomatoes Per Person

$10.00

Flowers

Sunflowers

$10.00

Sunflowers add on

$5.00

ZZExtra item to add

ZZExtra item to add2

ZZExtra item to add3

Groupon Coupons

Groupon Yearly Membership

Groupon Strawberry Picking

Yearly Membership

Yearly Family Membership - 4 people

$150.00

Fall Harvest - Pumpkins, Tomatoes, Peppers

U-Pick Pumpkins, Peppers, Tomatoes

$2.00

Deposit

$100 Public Domain Deposit

$100.00

$1000 Public Domain Deposit

$1,000.00

$400 Public Domain Deposit

$400.00

$500 Public Domain Deposit

$500.00

$600 Public Domain Deposit

$600.00

$700 Public Domain Deposit

$700.00

$900 Public Domain Deposit

$900.00

1-28-23 Deposit Kristen McGregor

$1,475.00

7-15-23 - Deposit - Travis & Summer

$2,525.00

Champagne Bar

$500.00

Extra Hour of Event - Weekend

$500.00

Rodale Field Day

$1,444.56

Wine addition - Cuvee 6 bottles

$130.20

Wine addition - Cabernet 6 bottles

$176.40

6-30-23 Deposit - Matt & Vanessa

$2,000.00

7-29-23 Deposit - Teri & Calvin

$1,325.00

6-10-23 Deposit - Chris & Jacqueline

$2,400.00

Navy Pumpkins Event

$725.00

Corporate Event Deposit

$4,000.00

11-19-22 Chavez

$1,575.00

Eco-Age

$985.00

Navy - Farm Boxes

$25.00

Mates School - Fieldtrip

$800.00

Aerotek Event Deposit

$4,640.00

Corporate Tour - RVW WEALTH

$500.00

Zz Extra Item

Final Payment

$1,910.00

Wine

2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$10.00

Acre One Reserve Red Blend Bottle

$31.00

Acre One Reserve Red Blend Glass

$10.00

Chenin Blanc Bottle

$27.00

Chenin Blanc Glass

$10.00

Rose of Dolcetto Bottle

$29.00

Rose of Dolcetto Glass

$10.00

ZZ Blank

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Organic Produce and Gifts

Location

1012 Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, CA 93010

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

