The STORE at McGrath Family Farm 1012 Ventura Boulevard
Produce - Weighed
Apples
One pound of apples. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Apricot
Armenian Cucumber Baby Root
Avocados
ne POUND of avocados, photo depicts a single avocado but will be updated shortly. 1 LB contains 2-3 small-medium avocados. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Beans, Green
Blood Orange
Cabbage
Carrots
Corn, Baby
Cucumber
Delicata Squash
Eggplant
Grapefruit
Kabocha Squash
Lemon Cucumber
Lemons
Limes
Mandarins
One pound bag of sunflower microgreens.
Nectarines
Onions
Two pounds of yellow onions. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Orange, Navel
Peaches
Peas, Sugar Snap
Pepino Melon
Pepper Green, Bell
Pepper, Lunchbox
Peppers, Red Bell
Persimmon
Plum, Purple
Pluots
Potatoes
Potatoes, FM
Purple Pepper
Self- Picked Tomatoes
Self-picked STRAWBERRIES
Shallot
Squash, Patty Pan
Sweet Potatoes, FM
Sweet Potatoes, Japanese
One 6oz basket of blackberries. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Tomatillo
Tomatoes MP
Tomatoes, Heirloom
Tomatoes, Red
Watermelon
Watermelon MP
Zucchini
One pound of zucchini. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Zucchini, Yellow
Produce - By the Bunch
Arugula
Do you like to receive a surprise variety of produce from whatever our farm and other farm partners have most abundantly? This CSA box contains $25 worth of items, varying weekly based on seasonality and availability. It's a great way to try new items, and support local farms. The photo contains a sample selection only, actual contents vary weekly. Will contain a mixture of 6-8 items, mostly veggies with at least one fruit item in each box.
Arugula, MP
Banana Peppers
Blackberry MF
Blueberries
Blueberries, MG
One 6oz basket of blackberries. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Broccoli
Butternut Squash
Cabbage Green
One head of cabbage. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Cantaloupe
One 8oz bag of pecans from Peacock Farms.
Carrots
One bunch or one pound of loose carrots, but most frequently these are bunched. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo. While we occasionally get carrots from multiple farms, over 90% of our carrots come from the same farm every single week, John Givens Farm in Goleta.
Carrots, Baby
Cauliflower
Celery
Chard
One bunch of chard. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Cherry Tomato MF
Cherry Tomato MP
Cherry Tomato, Red
Color may vary based on what we have available from the farm!
Cilantro
One bunch of cilantro. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Corn MF
Cucamelon
Dandelion
Edible Flowers
One 12oz bag of dates. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Eggs, Duck 1/2 dozen
Eggs, Free Range Dozen
Eggs, Heirloom Dozen
Cippollni Onion
Kale has risen in popularity over the past couple decades, making it a hallmark of healthy eating. And not without reason -- kale is a highly nutritious cruciferous leafy vegetable. It is an excellent source of vitamins K and C, providing over 100% DV in 3.5 oz. (1 bunch of kale is approximately 8 oz, but this will vary between different bunches) It is also a good source of Vitamins A, B6 and B9 and Calcium.
Extra Item 2
One head of green leaf lettuce. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Extra item 3
Fennel
Figs
Garlic
Gift Basket
Medium Grind, roasted by Centri Coffee in Ventura. Swiss water process, caramel + Chocolate Flavor.
Herb Bundles
Honey Nut Squash
Jalapeno
One head of of garlic. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Kale, Lacinato
Kale has risen in popularity over the past couple decades, making it a hallmark of healthy eating. And not without reason -- kale is a highly nutritious cruciferous leafy vegetable. It is an excellent source of vitamins K and C, providing over 100% DV in 3.5 oz. (1 bunch of kale is approximately 8 oz, but this will vary between different bunches) It is also a good source of Vitamins A, B6 and B9 and Calcium.
Leeks
3-4 leeks, depending on size.
Lettuce, Mini 3 pack
Lettuce, Romaine
One head of romaine lettuce. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Lunchbox, Peppers
This Galia Melon looks like a cantaloupe on the outside, and honeydew on the inside!
Microgreens
One 3oz bag of sunflower microgreens.
Oregano- Flowering
2 Jalapeno Peppers. Spicy!
Parsley
One bunch of parsley. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Passion Fruit
Peas, Sugar Snap
One 12oz bag of sugar snap peas. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Pepino Melon
Pomegranate
Radish
Radish, MP
Raspberries
Red Beets
Salad Mix
One 8oz bag of salad mix. Size and exact variety may differ slightly from what is depicted in the photo, or from week to week, since we source from multiple small farms.
Scallions
One 4 oz bag of rosemary flavored roasted almonds.
Scallions, MP
Shallots
Single Pepino Melon
Spinach
Spinach, MP
Squash, Butternut
Butternut Squash is an amazingly versatile vegetable to have on hand, and it will store for months. It's basically a natural, field-grown, shelf stable package of vitamins and minerals, particularly high in Beta Carotene, which the body converts to Vitamin A. Vitamin A is an essential nutrient, and adequate consumption of Beta Carotene may preserve cognitive function and lung health as you age. It's what gives butternut squash its orange color.
Squash, Green Acorn
Squash, Honeynut
Squash, Spaghetti
Squash, Summer
Strawberry, Flat
Strawberry, McGrath Gaviota
Freshly picked berries on-site from our very own McGrath Family Farmers! You have never tasted a better strawberry!
Turnip. Japanese Baby
1 bunch
Pumpkins
Non Perishables
Apple Butter
Organic Dates
Coffee, Organic French Roast Decaf
Drink
Energy Bars
Gustus Seasoning
Honey
Honey Lollipop
Just Jans
Bacon Jam
Olive Oil - Blend
Olive Tapenade
Organic Cashews
Organic Mangoes
Pasta, Canule
Tomato Sauce
Pickle Brine
Pickled Vegetables
Pickles
Pistachio-3oz
Elderberry Syrup
Sideyard Shrubs
Large Drinks
Trail Mix Mini
Vinegar - Strawberry Balsamic
Organic Peaches
Organic Raisins
Hot Sauce
Snack - Air Cheese
Snack - Olives
Snack - Hummus W/ Pita Chips
Snack - Poshi Artichoke
Snack - Poshi Asparagus
Snack - Poshi Cauliflower
Snack - Poshi French Beans
PIZZA
Branded Merchandise
Kitchenware
Purses
Tools and Gadgets
Flowers
Celosia
Cockscomb
Globe Amaranth
Gomphrena
Lisianthus
Marigold, Orange
Marigold, Yellow
Mixed Flower Bundle
Pin Cushion
Ranunculus
Ranunculus, MG
Safflower
Small Sunflower
Snap Dragons
Sunflower
Sunflower, MP
Sunflower, MP-Large
Tomatoes
Flowers
Groupon Coupons
Yearly Membership
Fall Harvest - Pumpkins, Tomatoes, Peppers
Deposit
$100 Public Domain Deposit
$1000 Public Domain Deposit
$400 Public Domain Deposit
$500 Public Domain Deposit
$600 Public Domain Deposit
$700 Public Domain Deposit
$900 Public Domain Deposit
1-28-23 Deposit Kristen McGregor
7-15-23 - Deposit - Travis & Summer
Champagne Bar
Extra Hour of Event - Weekend
Rodale Field Day
Wine addition - Cuvee 6 bottles
Wine addition - Cabernet 6 bottles
6-30-23 Deposit - Matt & Vanessa
7-29-23 Deposit - Teri & Calvin
6-10-23 Deposit - Chris & Jacqueline
Navy Pumpkins Event
Corporate Event Deposit
11-19-22 Chavez
Eco-Age
Navy - Farm Boxes
Mates School - Fieldtrip
Aerotek Event Deposit
Corporate Tour - RVW WEALTH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Organic Produce and Gifts
1012 Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, CA 93010
Photos coming soon!