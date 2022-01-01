Simi Valley restaurants you'll love
CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd, Simi Valley
Popular items
TRI TIP CHOP
$14.50
Romaine, Grilled Tri Tip, tomato, roasted poblano peppers, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed w/BBQ ranch
THE SOUTHWEST BOWL
$10.99
Jasmine white rice, roasted corn, black beans, roasted poblano peppers, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese tossed w/ avocado ranch & drizzled avocado salsa. Add Protein
THE SOUTHWEST CHOP
$10.99
Baby Kale, Black beans, Roasted Corn, Roasted pablano peppers, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed w/ cilantro ranch. Add chicken or Carne asada $4.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
All About The Burgers
1464 Madera Rd, Simi Valley
Popular items
AATB Original Burger
$8.50
Freshly ground Chuck mixed with our special seasoning.
All About the Bacon Burger
$8.50
Freshly ground Chuck mixed with Applewood & Hickory smoked bacon.
*Recommend adding Cheddar Cheese*
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries
$3.99
*Signature Fries*
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fire Island Grill
1230 Madera Rd, Simi Valley
Popular items
Chicken Bowl
$9.99
Char-grill chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables
Big Kahuna Chicken Platter
$13.99
Ride the big one! Our char-grilled chicken served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad
(50% more than our bowls)
Blackened Shrimp Bowl
$11.99
Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
The Natural Cafe
2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY
Popular items
CAESAR W CHICKEN
$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
KIDDIE PASTA
$6.00
Pasta of the day tossed with butter and parmesan cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.
MT. FUJI STIR FRY
$15.00
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
Funburger
2490b Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley