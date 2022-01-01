Simi Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Simi Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Simi Valley

Simi Valley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Simi Valley restaurants

CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY image

 

CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TRI TIP CHOP$14.50
Romaine, Grilled Tri Tip, tomato, roasted poblano peppers, roasted corn, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed w/BBQ ranch
THE SOUTHWEST BOWL$10.99
Jasmine white rice, roasted corn, black beans, roasted poblano peppers, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese tossed w/ avocado ranch & drizzled avocado salsa. Add Protein
THE SOUTHWEST CHOP$10.99
Baby Kale, Black beans, Roasted Corn, Roasted pablano peppers, avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, tortilla strips tossed w/ cilantro ranch. Add chicken or Carne asada $4.50
More about CHOP IT UP | FRESH & HEALTHY
All About The Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

All About The Burgers

1464 Madera Rd, Simi Valley

Avg 4.7 (674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AATB Original Burger$8.50
Freshly ground Chuck mixed with our special seasoning.
All About the Bacon Burger$8.50
Freshly ground Chuck mixed with Applewood & Hickory smoked bacon.
*Recommend adding Cheddar Cheese*
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries$3.99
*Signature Fries*
More about All About The Burgers
Fire Island Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fire Island Grill

1230 Madera Rd, Simi Valley

Avg 4.7 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$9.99
Char-grill chicken served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables
Big Kahuna Chicken Platter$13.99
Ride the big one! Our char-grilled chicken served with rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables & tropical macaroni salad
(50% more than our bowls)
Blackened Shrimp Bowl$11.99
Blackened shrimp served with your choice of rice or noodles, sautéed vegetables.
More about Fire Island Grill
The Natural Cafe image

 

The Natural Cafe

2667 Tapo Canyon Rd Unit G, SIMI VALLEY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR W CHICKEN$15.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado, croutons, grilled chicken and parmesan cheese, tossed with house-made Caesar dressing.
KIDDIE PASTA$6.00
Pasta of the day tossed with butter and parmesan cheese. Served with blue corn chips and salsa.
MT. FUJI STIR FRY$15.00
Grilled chicken, stir fried with fresh seasonal vegetables in a ginger-soy sauce, served over steamed brown rice.
More about The Natural Cafe
Funburger image

 

Funburger

2490b Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Funburger
Map

More near Simi Valley to explore

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston