Mariachi Loco Grill & Cantina - Simi Valley 2345 Erringer Rd #100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2345 Erringer Rd #101, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Elvira's Simi Valley - 1854 Cochran St.
No Reviews
1854 Cochran St. Simi Valley, CA 93065
View restaurant