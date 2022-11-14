Restaurant header imageView gallery

Munay Restaurant

3010 E los Angeles

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Order Again

Brunch

Breakfast Criollo

$35.99

Peruvian style fried pork, tamale, salsa criolla and sweet potato fries and 2 french rolls.

Pollada Con Waffles

$19.99

Peruvian spiced deep-fried chicken, with 2 buttermilk pancakes and aji Amarillo jelly syrup.

Bionico

$14.75

Yogurt parfait, with fruit salad, house made lucuma or guanabana yogurt and granola.

Chorrillana Steak And Eggs

$24.99

Top sirloin steak served with chorrillana sauce, topped with 2 eggs and served with hashbrowns.

The Red White And Blue

$15.99

2 Pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, hashbrowns and toast.

Passion Fruit Caramel French Toast

$14.25

Hand-cut & served with house made passion fruit caramel syrup.

Munay Pancakes

$14.25

3 buttermilk pancakes, served with strawberries and Tres leches glaze topped with whip cream.

Huachana Egg Benedicts

$14.99

Poached Eggs with Ham served on an English Muffin with Huachana Hollandaise Sauce.

Peruvian Huevos

$16.00

2 Fried eggs served on a yellow corn tortilla topped with ranchero sauce.

Tamalito

$14.99

Peruvian style tamale

Limeno

$20.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon (2)

$4.50

Sausage (2)

$4.50

Hash Browns

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Fruit Salad

$4.75

French rolls

$4.99

Side of toast

$2.99

Eggs

$3.50

Drinks

Surtido

$6.50

Orange juice

$5.50

Coffee

$3.75

Tea

$3.75

LA mama

$5.99

Appetizers

Cevichito

$22.00

fresh fish, tigers milk (lime, garlic, gincer, celery, aji limo, yams and peruvian corn.

Anticuchos

$21.99

beef marinated in vinegar and rich spices, potato and peruvian corn

Papa Huanca

$15.00

boiled potato with aji amarillo cream sauce, bell peppers, olives and boiled egg

Salchipapas

$16.00

fried sliced frankfurter hot dog, fries topped with olive, carrot, avocado aoli, golf sauce, mustard, ketchup, mayo, aji pollero.

La Causa

$16.00

traditional tuna causa garnished with huancaina sauce, olive aoli, boiled eggs and olives

Henrys wings

$13.99

Chicharron de pescado

$15.00

Canchita 2oz.

$3.00

Del Mercado

Surtido

$7.50

(Papaya, strawberry, pineapple, beets, banana and cane sugar)

La Mama

$7.50

Papaya, cantaloupe, and cane sugar)

Orange Juice

$7.50

(Fresh squeezed orange juice)

Yogurt

$5.99

Wholemilk yogurt sweetened with cane sugar and flavored with fruit. (Lucuma, Guanabana (Soursop) or Passion Fruit and Turmeric.)

Muffin Banana Nut

$4.50

Desserts

Torta Munay

$9.99

Harvest Carrot Cake

$9.99

Pumpkin Alfajores

$8.99

Traditional Alfajores

$8.99

Munay Bread Pudding

$9.99

Papas Pie

$9.99

From The Baker

Muffin Coffee Crumble

$4.50

Muffin Carrot Raisin

$4.50

Muffin Chocolate Chip

$4.50

Muffin Orange Cranberry

$4.50

Toast

$2.75

French Rolls (2)

$2.75

Eggs Any Style

$3.50

Hungry For Adventure

Senor Tacu Tacu

$24.99

Picante de camarones (is a shrimp stew with an aji amarillo pepper sauce, garlic, onion and milk) Served with a mixture of beans and rice fried.

Don Lomo Saltado

$24.99

Traditional Peruvian style stir fry of beef tenderloin, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, garlic and chopped cilantro, spices and soy sauce. Served with French fries and garlic rice.

Mr. Seco De Cordero

$35.99

Grass fed French rack of Lamb chops sautéed in cilantro, Peruvian spices. Served with garlic rice, pot beans and fried yuca.

Mrs Jalea

$40.00

Freshly caught fish, calamari, mussels and shrimp deep fried. Served with salsa criolla, fried yuca, plantain chips and Peruvian style tartar sauce.

Senorita Pollada

$21.99

Marinated chicken with Peruvian spices, breaded with potato flour and deep fried. Served with potatoes and coleslaw.

Pasta Huanca

$23.99

Fresh made pappardelle pasta cooked in a Huancaina sauce and topped with Lomito (marinated beef tenderloin with Peruvians spices).

Dona Tallarin Saltado

$20.99

Traditional Peruvian dish with beef tenderloin sautéed with green onions, red onions, tomatoes and cilantro mixed with fettuccine pasta. Cooked with soy sauce.

Senora Chaufa

$21.99

Chinese Peruvian fried rice with chicken, char siu Chinese bbq pork, shrimp, eggs and green onions. Cooked with soy sauce.

Lunch Specials

Combo

$14.99

Senior lunch

$16.00

Quick And Delicious

Carmelas Turkey

$18.00

peruvian spiced carved turkey sandwich

Munay Burger

$20.00

homemade beef patty topped with fried egg, plantains and all the sauces

Impossible Munay Burger

$20.00

impossible patty, topped with plantains and all sauces

Pan Con Lomito

$18.99

Traditional Peruvian style stir fry of beef tenderloin, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, garlic and chopped cilantro, spices and soy sauce served on a ciabatta roll.

Munay Quinoa Salad with salmon

$23.00

grilled salmon served with quinoa, arugula, sweet peppers, tomato, olives, cilantro and parslies with lime vinegrette

Munay Quinoa salad plate (12 oz)

$18.00

Sides

Pot Beans

$5.49

Garlic Rice

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$10.00

Plantains

$8.00

SMALL QUINOA House Salad (8 oz)

$9.99

quinoa, arugula, sweet peppers, tomato, olives, cilantro and parslies with lime vinegrette

Fries

$5.49

Sweet potato fries

$6.49

Huancaina Sauce 3oz

$3.50

Munay house Salad Plate (12oz)

$18.00

Thirsty Good

Maracuya/passion Fruit

$5.49

Chicha Morada/purple Corn Drink

$5.49

Soft Drinks

$3.75

coke, diet coke, dr. pepper, orange fanta, unsweetened iced tea, sprite

Coffee

$3.75

organic peruvian coffee

Tea

$3.75

Milk

$3.75

House Drink

$4.25

Inca cola

$4.75

Water dasani

$2.00

Water kirkland

$1.00

Wawa Breakfast Menu

Kids Breakfast Pancakes

$7.99

Kids Breakfast Eggs, Toast, Bacon

$7.99

Kids Bionico

$7.99

Wawa Menu

Kids Salchipapas

$9.99

Kids Pollada And Fries

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets And Fries

$8.99

kids tallarin saltado

$11.99

Kids chicken chaufa

$10.99

Fall specials

Asado

$27.00

Causa flight

$25.00

Pumpkin pasta

$25.00

Quinoa harvest

$23.00

Harvest soup

$13.00

Pies

Classic Apple Pie

$22.99

Passion Fruit Tart

$24.99

Dutch Apple Pie

$23.99

Papa's Pie

$24.99

Spiced Pumpkin Pie

$21.99

Munay Custard Pie

$22.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$23.99

Peruvian Style Key Lime Pie

$22.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$24.99

Cakes

Torta Munay

$65.00

Harvest Carrot Cake

$50.00

Bread Pudding

$39.99

Alfajores

Pumpkin Alfajores 1/2 Dozen

$12.99

Traditional Alfajores 1/2 Dozen

$12.99

Traditional Alfajores 12

$19.99

Pumpkin Alfajores 12

$19.99

FOOD ITEMS

Canchita 4oz

$7.99

Canchita 8oz

$13.99

Canchita 16oz

$22.99

Aji verde 4oz

$5.99

Aji verde 8oz

$10.99

Mermelada de Aji amarillo 4oz

$7.99

Mermelada de Aji amarillo 8oz

$13.99

Panettone Bread Pudding

$50.00

HOLIDAY GIFTS

Toffee Peru Mug (25 toffees)

$25.99

Peru Coffee Mug

$18.00

Peru Beer Glass

$15.00

Toffee Peru Beer Glass (25 toffees)

$21.99

Toffee Christmas Mug (25 toffees)

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
3010 E los Angeles, Simi Valley, CA 93065

