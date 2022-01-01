Thousand Oaks restaurants you'll love

Thousand Oaks restaurants
Toast
  • Thousand Oaks

Must-try Thousand Oaks restaurants

Parma Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Parma Pizzeria Napoletana

796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.8 (2874 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NY Cheese Slice$3.75
NY Mozzarella Cheese Slice
Additional Toppings $0.75 & $1.25
Classic Detroit Cheese Large$22.00
The Original "Red Top" Pie with Two "Racing Stripes" of Red Sauce.
NY Whole Cheese$21.00
Thin Crust NY Pizza, Our Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
More about Parma Pizzeria Napoletana
MOUTHFUL EATERY image

 

MOUTHFUL EATERY

2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artichokes {Small}$4.00
Dusted with flour & paprika, deep fried + jalapeno-cilantro ranch
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Roasted chicken breast, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, shoestring potatoes (inside the sandwich) + caper-herb aioli
Crispy Yuca {Small}$4.00
Delicious and crispy (similar to a potato) served with Huancaina (Peruvian cheese sauce)
More about MOUTHFUL EATERY
101 North Eatery & Bar image

 

101 North Eatery & Bar

30760 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Kebab$26.00
Mary's chicken breast, Summer Veggies, Pomodoro Sauce.
Crispy Split Corn$9.00
bacon aioli, ground chili, pecorino
Baby Kale Salad$15.00
Spiced pumpkin seeds, midnight moon cheese, dried cranberries, apple vinaigrette
More about 101 North Eatery & Bar
Oak & Iron image

 

Oak & Iron

2967 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Oak & Iron
Restaurant banner

 

Los Agaves

30750 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bag of Chips$0.50
Crispy Chkn Taco$5.25
Blood Orange$12.00
More about Los Agaves
Restaurant banner

 

Farfalla Westlake

160 Promenade Way, Westlake Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Farfalla Westlake
