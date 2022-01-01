Thousand Oaks restaurants you'll love
Parma Pizzeria Napoletana
796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks
|NY Cheese Slice
|$3.75
NY Mozzarella Cheese Slice
Additional Toppings $0.75 & $1.25
|Classic Detroit Cheese Large
|$22.00
The Original "Red Top" Pie with Two "Racing Stripes" of Red Sauce.
|NY Whole Cheese
|$21.00
Thin Crust NY Pizza, Our Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
MOUTHFUL EATERY
2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks
|Artichokes {Small}
|$4.00
Dusted with flour & paprika, deep fried + jalapeno-cilantro ranch
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted chicken breast, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, shoestring potatoes (inside the sandwich) + caper-herb aioli
|Crispy Yuca {Small}
|$4.00
Delicious and crispy (similar to a potato) served with Huancaina (Peruvian cheese sauce)
101 North Eatery & Bar
30760 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village
|Chicken Kebab
|$26.00
Mary's chicken breast, Summer Veggies, Pomodoro Sauce.
|Crispy Split Corn
|$9.00
bacon aioli, ground chili, pecorino
|Baby Kale Salad
|$15.00
Spiced pumpkin seeds, midnight moon cheese, dried cranberries, apple vinaigrette
Los Agaves
30750 Russell Ranch Rd, Westlake Village
|Bag of Chips
|$0.50
|Crispy Chkn Taco
|$5.25
|Blood Orange
|$12.00
Farfalla Westlake
160 Promenade Way, Westlake Village