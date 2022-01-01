Go
Banner picView gallery

Sprinkles Cupcakes - Westlake Village

Open today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

180 Promenade Way

Westlake Village, CA 91362

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

180 Promenade Way, Westlake Village CA 91362

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
orange starNo Reviews
160 Promenade Way Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - Westlake Village
orange starNo Reviews
968-12 Westlake Blvd Suite 12 Westlake, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Sea Casa
orange starNo Reviews
1014 S Westlake Blvd Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
The Sea Casa
orange star4.7 • 6,710
1014 S Westlake Blvd # 4 Westlake Village, CA 91361
View restaurantnext
MOUTHFUL EATERY
orange starNo Reviews
2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
Oak & Iron
orange starNo Reviews
2967 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westlake Village

Parma Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.8 • 2,874
796 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000025 - Thousand Oaks
orange star4.8 • 1,435
33 N. Moorpark Rd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - Westlake
orange star4.0 • 967
30750 Russell Ranch Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362
View restaurantnext
SunLife Organics - Thousand Oaks
orange star4.2 • 299
2200 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Westlake Village

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sprinkles Cupcakes - Westlake Village

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston