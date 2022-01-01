Go
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

160 Promenade Way

Westlake Village, CA 91362

Menu

Most Popular

Caprese
$13.95

Mozzarella and tomatoes with fresh basil

Popular
Pasta Marinara
$12.95
Popular
Pennette Santino
$17.95

Penne in a lightly spicy pink vodka sauce

Popular
Pennette Santino
$19.95

Penne in a lightly spicy pink vodka sauce

Popular
Fusilli Carciofi
$25.95

Corkscrew pasta with shitake mushrooms, leeks, artichokes, white truffle oil, and aged ricotta

Popular
Agnolotti Farfalla
$23.95

Housemade ravioli stuffed with chicken and ricotta in a pink sauce

Popular
PZ Arugula Funghi E Salsiccia
$19.95

Italian sausage, arugula, mushrooms, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Popular
PZ Pepperoni
$16.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Popular
Penne Arrabbiata
$15.95

With spicy tomato sauce, garlic and Italian parsley

Popular
Chicken Piccata
$25.95

In a white wine lemon-caper sauce, topped with arugula, tomatoes and shaved parmesan

Popular

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmigiana
$32.95

Breaded and topped with fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna
$25.00

Classic Bolognese

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo
$19.95

Penne

Penne Arrabbiata
$15.95

With spicy tomato sauce, garlic and Italian parsley

Popular

Ravioli

Ravioli In Brodo
$15.95

Traditional chicken ravioli soup in a light broth

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata
$25.95

In a white wine lemon-caper sauce, topped with arugula, tomatoes and shaved parmesan

Popular

Carpaccio
$17.95

Thinly sliced beef tenderloin, arugula, capers, shaved parmesan, a lemon dressing

Bucatini Con Polpette
$19.95

Housemade meatballs with tomato sauce

Capellini Checca
$14.95

Angel hair pasta with diced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil

Tricolore
$13.95

Radicchio, hearts of romaine, arugula, shaved parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Quinoa Farro
$16.95

Chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, avocado, lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Farfalla
$28.00

Half bone-in chicken marinated in fresh herbs and white wine roasted in our wood-burning oven served with salsa verde and salsa campagna Choice of roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables or pasta marinara

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

160 Promenade Way, Westlake Village CA 91362

