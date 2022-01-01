Woodland Hills restaurants you'll love
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
CHICKEN
Kourosh Restaurant
22635 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|SHIRAZI SALAD
|$6.99
Popular traditional salad named after Shiraz in Iran.\tTopped with our Persian diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and lemon juice.
|HUMMUS
|$6.99
Hummus is a dip or spread made from a cooked creamy puree of mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice and garlic.
|BEEF KOOBIDEH KABAB.................L
|$10.99
Gasolina Cafe
21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
jamon serrano | mahon cheese | chive scrambled egg | brava sauce | brioche bun
|The Moorish Chicken
|$17.00
rocky farm chicken | arugula | avocado | romesco sauce
|Patatas
|$9.00
home fries | brava sauce | aioli
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Nicola's Kitchen
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|Half Special Chopped Salad w/ Chicken
|$20.00
Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers. Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Pepperoncini. House Made Balsamic Vinaigrette.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
|Meat Lasagna
|$16.00
Lasagna Noodles, Baked With All Beef Meatballs, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. In Marinara Sauce.
|Chicken Piccata Full
|$20.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Capers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, White Wine and Lemon Butter Sauce. Choice of One Side.
*Specify Any Undesired Items in Notes*
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
White Harte Pub
22456 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|White Harte Burger
|$14.00
1/2LB Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo served on Brioche bun, choice of fries or salad.
|Fish n Chips
|$14.00
Our Notting Hill Fish n Chips are made with Fullers ESB Beer battered Atlantic Cod and crispy chips (fries) fried to golden perfection. Our top seller.
|Cod Tacos
|$14.00
Three soft shell corn tortillas, beer battered Atlantic cod with shredded cabbage, fire roasted salsa, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Pascal Patisserie & Cafe
21040 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|Tuna Salad
|$13.25
Mixed greens, red cabbage, hard boiled egg, cilantro, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes
|Smoked Salmon Bagel
|$15.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, red
onions, arugula and dill-caper cream
|Farmer's Omelette Sandwich
|$14.25
Spinach, mushroom, sundried tomato, mozzarella, mayo on French baguette.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.49
Cage free fried egg, bacon, American cheese, Choice of bagel
|Bagel w/ Schmear
Bagel with cream cheese, butter etc. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added. $2.99-$4.99
|Baker's Dozen (13) Online
|$13.99
MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED
SEAFOOD
Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls)
20022 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
California Chicken Cafe
22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills
20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
|Popular items
|Hot Wings
|$14.00
Eight Wings served with Housemade Creamy Ranch Dressing and Celery Sticks
|Kid Flatbread
|$10.00
Served with Housemade Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
|Kid Beef Sliders
|$10.00
Two Freshly Groud Beef Patties on Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills
20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills
Barone's Pizza
22435 Ventura Boulevard, Unit D, Los Angeles
Greco's New York Pizzeria 2
22135 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
Tatsuki Restaurant
21630 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
The Villa Restaurant of Woodland Hills
22160 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills
Modern B&B L.A.
6360 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills
Copia Lounge
6250 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Woodland Hills