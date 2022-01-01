Pacific Palisades restaurants you'll love

Cheese Selection

\tjam, Marcona almonds, local apricots

Server notes: We’re doing just two cheeses now, larger portions. High contrast between the two cheeses. One harder, one softer. One funkier, one mild. Two different animals. Sometimes even one foreign, one domestic. Changing regular almonds to roasted marcona almonds.

Allergens: Dairy, of course. And nuts.

Chef’s notes: After we use the current cherry jam, let’s use Fig from WWP. Instead of apricots, next week let’s change to grapes for the remainder of summer.

