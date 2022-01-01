Pacific Palisades restaurants you'll love

Must-try Pacific Palisades restaurants

The Draycott image

 

The Draycott

15255 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pea Dip$15.00
English Pea Dip
Grilled Larder bakery sourdough
Add vegetable crudite +4
Server notes: rotating the vegetables seasonally now.
Allergens:
Chef’s notes: Reduce portion size on dip.
Pappardelle Oxtail$29.00
Orecchiette
Cherry tomato, wine, parmigiano, torn basil, breadcrumbs
Server notes: This is our spring + summer pasta. Orecchiette means “little ear” in Italian. blistered cherry tomatoes, garlic confit (soffrito), white wine, small amount of butter to emulsify, vegetable stock, parmigiano, torn basil, breadcrumbs. Can be made vegan by the exclusion of dairy (butter / parm). Will use the same pasta shape (orecchiette) for the kids version.
Allergens:
Chef’s notes: Smaller portion, use a scoop for even portioning. Fresh pasta from WWP. Picking up from raw, not pre-blanched pasta. Cherry tomatoes - blister before service. Can use the same breadcrumbs as the croutons.
Cheese board$26.00
Cheese Selection
\tjam, Marcona almonds, local apricots
Server notes: We’re doing just two cheeses now, larger portions. High contrast between the two cheeses. One harder, one softer. One funkier, one mild. Two different animals. Sometimes even one foreign, one domestic. Changing regular almonds to roasted marcona almonds.
Allergens: Dairy, of course. And nuts.
Chef’s notes: After we use the current cherry jam, let’s use Fig from WWP. Instead of apricots, next week let’s change to grapes for the remainder of summer.
More about The Draycott
Que Padre image

 

Que Padre

15203 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Achiote Rice$5.00
Peas, carrots, corn
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Served with ancho chile and lime tortilla chips
Black Beans$5.00
Epazote, avocado leaves, jalapeños, onion
More about Que Padre
Porta Via Palisades image

 

Porta Via Palisades

1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kale & Quinoa Salad$18.50
Chopped Tuscan Kale, organic quinoa, grilled red onion, pine nuts, citrus segments, crispy leeks, oven dried tomato & shaved parmigiano. Honey mustard vinaigrette dressing.
Brick-Pressed Roasted Chicken$34.00
Skin-on. Black Kale & Carrots. Rosemary citrus sauce.
Dry Rub Marinated Skirt Steak$34.00
Dry-rub marinade. French Fries and organic market vegetables.
More about Porta Via Palisades
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

15324 Antioch St., Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green$9.75
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
Divine Start$12.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
More about Juice Crafters
Hank's image

 

Hank's

1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HANK'S FRIED CHICKEN$26.00
Swiss cheese, tomato, baby chard slaw, cayenne vinaigrette, paprika aioli
BASKET OF FRIES$8.00
Basket of Fries
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP$18.00
Grilled Sourdough with Cheddar, provolone and Jack Cheese
More about Hank's
Kayndaves image

 

Kayndaves

15246 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole$12.00
Made with fresh avocados all day everyday!
Santa Fe Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.
Fajitas$21.00
Grilled chicken with peppers & onions served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas.
More about Kayndaves
Pearl Dragon image

 

Pearl Dragon

15229 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisade

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Roll$8.00
Salmon Sushi$8.00
Yellowtail Sushi$8.00
More about Pearl Dragon
EL DRAGÓN image

 

EL DRAGÓN

15229 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACOS (feeds 4)$44.00
Served with chopped white onion & cilantro and 16 tortillas or 8 lettuce cups. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
Tortilla Chips$4.50
House-made from blue corn tortillas w/ lime & sea salt.
ENCHILADAS - 8 (feeds 4)$44.00
Served w/ extra sauce, chopped white onion & cilantro, and herb olive oil for drizzling. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
More about EL DRAGÓN
#12 Drinks image

 

#12 Drinks

857 Vía De La Paz, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about #12 Drinks
Restaurant banner

 

Wow Bao

1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.4 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Wow Bao
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar image

 

Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar

538 Palisades Dr., Pacific Palisades

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Napoletana$19.00
Mozzarella with tomato sauce.
Chicken Picatta$23.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon caper sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Small Chopped Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine, red onions, hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans in an Italian vinaigrette.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
