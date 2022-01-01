Pacific Palisades restaurants you'll love
Pacific Palisades's top cuisines
Must-try Pacific Palisades restaurants
More about The Draycott
The Draycott
15255 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Pea Dip
|$15.00
English Pea Dip
Grilled Larder bakery sourdough
Add vegetable crudite +4
Server notes: rotating the vegetables seasonally now.
Allergens:
Chef’s notes: Reduce portion size on dip.
|Pappardelle Oxtail
|$29.00
Orecchiette
Cherry tomato, wine, parmigiano, torn basil, breadcrumbs
Server notes: This is our spring + summer pasta. Orecchiette means “little ear” in Italian. blistered cherry tomatoes, garlic confit (soffrito), white wine, small amount of butter to emulsify, vegetable stock, parmigiano, torn basil, breadcrumbs. Can be made vegan by the exclusion of dairy (butter / parm). Will use the same pasta shape (orecchiette) for the kids version.
Allergens:
Chef’s notes: Smaller portion, use a scoop for even portioning. Fresh pasta from WWP. Picking up from raw, not pre-blanched pasta. Cherry tomatoes - blister before service. Can use the same breadcrumbs as the croutons.
|Cheese board
|$26.00
Cheese Selection
\tjam, Marcona almonds, local apricots
Server notes: We’re doing just two cheeses now, larger portions. High contrast between the two cheeses. One harder, one softer. One funkier, one mild. Two different animals. Sometimes even one foreign, one domestic. Changing regular almonds to roasted marcona almonds.
Allergens: Dairy, of course. And nuts.
Chef’s notes: After we use the current cherry jam, let’s use Fig from WWP. Instead of apricots, next week let’s change to grapes for the remainder of summer.
More about Que Padre
Que Padre
15203 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Achiote Rice
|$5.00
Peas, carrots, corn
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.00
Served with ancho chile and lime tortilla chips
|Black Beans
|$5.00
Epazote, avocado leaves, jalapeños, onion
More about Porta Via Palisades
Porta Via Palisades
1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$18.50
Chopped Tuscan Kale, organic quinoa, grilled red onion, pine nuts, citrus segments, crispy leeks, oven dried tomato & shaved parmigiano. Honey mustard vinaigrette dressing.
|Brick-Pressed Roasted Chicken
|$34.00
Skin-on. Black Kale & Carrots. Rosemary citrus sauce.
|Dry Rub Marinated Skirt Steak
|$34.00
Dry-rub marinade. French Fries and organic market vegetables.
More about Juice Crafters
Juice Crafters
15324 Antioch St., Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|#3.5 - 8 Shades of Green
|$9.75
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
|Divine Start
|$12.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
|Sunny Malibu
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
More about Hank's
Hank's
1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|HANK'S FRIED CHICKEN
|$26.00
Swiss cheese, tomato, baby chard slaw, cayenne vinaigrette, paprika aioli
|BASKET OF FRIES
|$8.00
Basket of Fries
|GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP
|$18.00
Grilled Sourdough with Cheddar, provolone and Jack Cheese
More about Kayndaves
Kayndaves
15246 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|Fresh Guacamole
|$12.00
Made with fresh avocados all day everyday!
|Santa Fe Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.
|Fajitas
|$21.00
Grilled chicken with peppers & onions served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas.
More about Pearl Dragon
Pearl Dragon
15229 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisade
|Popular items
|Avocado Roll
|$8.00
|Salmon Sushi
|$8.00
|Yellowtail Sushi
|$8.00
More about EL DRAGÓN
EL DRAGÓN
15229 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|TACOS (feeds 4)
|$44.00
Served with chopped white onion & cilantro and 16 tortillas or 8 lettuce cups. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
|Tortilla Chips
|$4.50
House-made from blue corn tortillas w/ lime & sea salt.
|ENCHILADAS - 8 (feeds 4)
|$44.00
Served w/ extra sauce, chopped white onion & cilantro, and herb olive oil for drizzling. Make it a DINNER BOX to include Mexican rice, vegan black beans, house-made blue corn chips, & tomatillo salsa.
More about Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar
538 Palisades Dr., Pacific Palisades
|Popular items
|12" Napoletana
|$19.00
Mozzarella with tomato sauce.
|Chicken Picatta
|$23.00
Sautéed in a white wine lemon caper sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
|Small Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Chopped romaine, red onions, hearts of palm, bell peppers, provolone, bleu cheese crumbles, and garbanzo beans in an Italian vinaigrette.