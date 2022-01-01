Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Draycott

381 Reviews

$$$

15255 Palisades Village Lane

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Popular Items

Draycott Burger
Caesar Salad
Kid Pasta

Salads

marcona almonds, fig jam, local grapes

Heirloom Tomato salad

$18.00

Spinach, Feta, Orange, Pistachio

Garden Green Salad

$16.00

Avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, egg, blue cheese & red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Gem lettuce, roasted garlic, parmigiano-reggiano white anchovies

Tuna Nicoise Salad

$28.00

conserva, castelvetrano olives, capers, egg, dill, & tarragon

Butter Lettuce

$15.00

Watermelon

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$21.00

Mains

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Rocky's Roasted Chicken, savoy cabbage, salsify, black garlic jus

Pork Chop

$33.00

Beeler’s Ranch Pork Chop water cress, natural jus Server notes: 14 oz. chop with a small bone in it.

Vegetable Curry

$26.00

Vegetable curry Raita yogurt, Vadouvan rice, seasonal vegetables

Fish & Chips

$30.00

Fish & Chips Battered cod, mushy peas, chef Mason’s triple cooked chips, tartar sauce

Branzino

$34.00

Grilled Branzino Lemon conserva, herb Oil

Halibut

$39.00

Dover sole pan seared with beurre blanc sauce

Draycott Burger

$24.00

The Draycott Burger Wagyu beef, Welsh cheddar, caramelized onions, house pickles, tomato aioli

Roasted Salmon

$32.00

Ribeye Steak 16oz

$70.00

Grilled Wanderer Farms Steak frites, au poivre sauce 8 oz flat Iron 16 oz ribeye *Wanderer farms is beef from Australia. It is free range, grass fed and barley fed. Basically they keep the cows in grass pastures and supplement with bins of barley so the cows can eat both. This system creates consistently high quality beef that’s available year-round.

New York Steak Frites

$62.00

Impossible Burger

$21.00

Steak Sandwich

$26.00

Crispy Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Chicken Panini

$23.00

Avocado Tartine

$18.00

Salmon & Crab Tartine

$26.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

BLT

$16.00

Special Sandwich

$23.00

Lunch Steak

$55.00

Special Pasta

$65.00

Special Steak

$165.00Out of stock

Special Fish

$45.00Out of stock

Vegetables

Spinach

$9.00

Squash

$9.00

baby carrots, harissa, tahini

Weiser Farm Potatoes

$9.00

Server notes: Weiser Farms, started by their parents 50 + years ago and now run by brother and sister pair Alex and Esther, is a local favorite.

Cauliflower

$9.00

roasted cauliflower, spiced yoghurt

Boujis Fries

$7.00

Invisible Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Brûlée

$15.00

dark chocolate mousse, raspberry sauce, pistachio

Seasonal Sorbet

$4.00

Eton Mess

$15.00

Caramel Brownie

$15.00

Cookies

$9.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Chx Breast

$14.00

Kid Butter Rice

$6.00

Kid Fries

$6.00

Kid English pea

$6.00

Kid Berries

$4.00

Kid Pasta

$10.00

Kid Burger

$14.00

Kid Fish and Chips

$15.00

Kid Salmon

$15.00

Kid Ice cream

$4.00

B&B Ice Cream

Brunch

Draycott Breakfast

$26.00

Cheese Omelette

$22.00

Eggs Benedict

$24.00

Pancakes

$21.00

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Salmon Benedict

$28.00

Steak And Eggs

$40.00

English Banger

$8.00

Bacon

$8.00

Crushed Potatoes

$9.00

Open Face Salmon

$28.00

SALAD

WATERMELON - DINE LA

$10.00

GARDEN OF GREEN - DINE LA

$10.00

SANDWICH

CHICKEN PANINI - DINE LA

$25.00

STEAK SANDWICH - DINE LA

$25.00

AVOCADO TARTINE - DINE LA

$25.00

DESSERT

STRAWBERRY SORBET - DINE LA

RASPBERRY SORBET - DINE LA

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The Draycott is a California-inspired family-friendly Brasserie, created by Matt and Marissa Hermer. Named as an homage to London’s Draycott Avenue, where the husband-and-wife restaurateur duo first met, The Draycott features wholesome and classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant-café melds the ambiance of Europe with a convivial all-day environment, featuring seasonal lunch and dinner menus served with a British twist. After moving from London – where Matt and Marissa own and operate award- winning bars and restaurants – to Pacific Palisades, they wanted to create a place that married all the things they love about Southern California and all the things they miss about London. With this, Matt and Marissa (along with their children, Max, Jake, and Sadie) warmly welcome you into their new home, The Draycott.

Website

Location

15255 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Directions

Gallery
The Draycott image
The Draycott image
The Draycott image
The Draycott image

