Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Misfit Restaurant + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

225 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand Cut Kennebec Fries
Hummus

To Start

Hummus

$12.00

garlic, tahini, za'atar, and housemade flatbread

Misfit Mac & Cheese

Misfit Mac & Cheese

$15.00

gluten free with green chili

Dungeness Crab Cocktail

Dungeness Crab Cocktail

$18.00Out of stock

shredded lettuce. italian dressing. killer cocktail sauce

Mokpo Chicken Wings

Mokpo Chicken Wings

$15.00

double fried. gochujang. sesame

N\A

N\A

Out of stock

dungeness crab and jumbo shrimp with cilantro, lime, cucumber, avocado, & szechuan chile.

Hand Cut Kennebec Fries

Hand Cut Kennebec Fries

$10.00

house-made honey mustard.

Thai Curried Clams and Mussels

Thai Curried Clams and Mussels

$22.00

with lemons & herbs

From the Market

Roasted Market Squash

Roasted Market Squash

$12.00Out of stock

treviso. orange. ricotta salata. pistachios. rosemary vinaigrette

Spiced J.F. Farms Eggplant

Spiced J.F. Farms Eggplant

$12.00Out of stock

treviso. orange. ricotta salata. pistachios. rosemary vinaigrette

Peach & Burrata Salad

Peach & Burrata Salad

$17.00Out of stock

endive, almonds, burrata, tomato, honey, ginger

Thao Farms Bok Choy

Thao Farms Bok Choy

$12.00

ginger. garlic. sesame. chile

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

burrata. tutti frutti farms cherry tomatoes. herbs. bub & grandma’s sourdough

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

cabernet gastrique. lebni

Tuscan Kale-Quinoa

$15.00

sunflower seeds. grapes. bell pepper. parmesan

Warm Spinach & Artichoke Salad

Warm Spinach & Artichoke Salad

$19.00

bloomsdale spinach. candied walnuts. cherry tomato. manchego

The Misfit Chop Salad

The Misfit Chop Salad

$18.00

baby gems. radicchio. roasted jidori chicken. nueske’s bacon. white cheddar. cherry tomatoes. marcona almonds. israeli couscous. cranberries

Fig & Tomato Salad

Fig & Tomato Salad

$16.00Out of stock

bloomsdale spinach. candied pistachio. cherry tomato. manchego

Sandwiches

The Smash Burger

The Smash Burger

$16.00

double patty. tillamook cheddar. red onion. pickles. lettuce. tomato. secret sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

jidori chicken breast. fennel slaw. granny smith apple. spicy mayo

2 Prime Rib Nik-Niks

2 Prime Rib Nik-Niks

$19.00

medium rare & sliced to order. au jus. horseradish mayo. king’s hawaiian roll

2 Crispy Lobster Nik Niks

2 Crispy Lobster Nik Niks

$21.00

nueske’s bacon. tomato. arugula. secret sauce. king’s hawaiian roll

Falafel Lettuce Wraps

Falafel Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

butter lettuce. pickled vegetables. harissa. tahini

4 Prime Rib Nik-Niks

4 Prime Rib Nik-Niks

$34.00

medium rare & sliced to order. au jus. horseradish mayo. king’s hawaiian roll

4 Crispy Lobster Nik Niks

4 Crispy Lobster Nik Niks

$38.00

nueske’s bacon. tomato. arugula. secret sauce. king’s hawaiian roll

Entrees

Butternut Squash Mezzaluna

Butternut Squash Mezzaluna

$25.00

butternut squash. drake farms goat cheese. shimeji mushroom. hazelnut

Pan Roasted Jidori Chicken

Pan Roasted Jidori Chicken

$27.00

braised kale. white beans. cascabel chile

BBQ Ora King Salmon

BBQ Ora King Salmon

$31.00

house bbq. market vegetables

Radio Milano Pasta Trofie

Radio Milano Pasta Trofie

$28.00

jumbo shrimp. housemade sausage. sun dried tomato. kale. almond pesto. parmesan

Prime NY Strip

Prime NY Strip

$37.00

10 oz. handcut fries. small mixed greens salad. green peppercorn sauce

Dessert

Grateful Spoon Gelato

Grateful Spoon Gelato

$6.00

our very own

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Gallery
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar image
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar image

