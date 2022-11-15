Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch
The Misfit Restaurant + Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
225 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant