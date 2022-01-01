El Segundo restaurants you'll love
El Segundo's top cuisines
Must-try El Segundo restaurants
More about Jame Enoteca
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Jame Enoteca
241 Main St., El Segundo
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
sweet and spicy almond vinaigrette. parm. avocado. cilantro. scallion.
|SPICY RIGATONI
|$19.00
"alla vodka." chili. basil. parm.
|Tagliatelle al Ragu
|$19.00
"hollywood style" bolognese.
More about SAUSAL
SAUSAL
219 Main Street, El Segundo
|Popular items
|Potato Rajas
|$5.00
fingerling potatoes, rajas cream, cabbage slaw, habanero salsa
|Carnitas
|$5.00
citrus glaze, cilantro-onion relish, tomatillo salsa
|Crispy Fish
|$6.00
pacific lingcod, avocado puree, pico de gallo, lime, charred tomato crema
More about Stix and Straws
Stix and Straws
310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108, El Segundo
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$7.49
Burger made with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup and mustard.
|Stix Noodle Soup
|$10.00
A perfect meal anytime of the day! Made to order. Served with your choice of Stix
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$8.50
Served with white or brown rice, vegetables ( broccoli, cabbage & carrots ), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
More about Eat Fantastic El Segundo
Eat Fantastic El Segundo
735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo
|Popular items
|Original Burger
|$4.30
100 % fresh ground beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.
|2 Box
|$7.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
More about The Slice & Pint
The Slice & Pint
130 W Grand Ave, El Segundo
|Popular items
|Cheese Pie
|$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella
|Half and Half Hand Tossed Pizza
Can't decide on just one?!? - We can do two styles on one pie!
|Pepperoni
|$24.00
cheese pie, pepperoni
More about El Se-Nudo
El Se-Nudo
757 N Douglas St, El Segundo
|Popular items
|Garlic Noodles w/ Shrimps
|$15.00
House garlic noodles serve with 5 jumbo shrimps. Top with parmesan and parsley
|Egg Rolls(4 eggrolls)
|$9.95
Crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with minced pork, crabmeat, minced shrimp. Serve with sweet chili sauce or house made fishsauce.
|Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
|$7.95
Taiwanese style fried popcorn chicken with fried thai basil and side of sweet chili sauce. Spicy level options: Mild, Medium, Spicy, Xtra Spicy
More about Surfridge Brewing Company
Surfridge Brewing Company
137 Nevada St., El Segundo
|Popular items
|Case 24-Can Throwback 1997 IPA
|$65.00
7% ABV, 16oz Cans - Hoppy, clean west coast IPA
|Case 24-Can Gimme One Kolsch
|$50.00
4.5% ABV, 16oz Cans - Clean, Crisp, Light & Crushable
|Specialty Surfridge 6-Pack
|$22.00
One of each of our specialty beers: Nevada St. Nelson IPA, That's What Citra Said IPA, Hazy Hollow IPA, MontAngeles Amber IPA collaboration with Philipsburg Brewing, Brewing Owl Milkshake IPA, and Gnome's Delight Chocolate & Vanilla Stout
More about Nomad Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nomad Eatery
2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo
|Popular items
|NOMAD BURGER
|$15.00
white cheddar, tomato, red onion, leaf lettuce, secret sauce
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH
|$12.00
Lebanese spices, Greek yogurt, toasted cashews
|WOK SEARED SHRIMP
|$18.00
purple basil, toasted shallot, Jasmine rice, bean sprouts, jalapeno
More about Grand Cafe
Grand Cafe
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL, El Segundo
|Popular items
|AVOCADO TOAST SANDWICH
|$7.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Lemon, Salt and Peppers & Tomato ON Toast.
ADD 2 Eggs $2.00
|B L T SANDWICH
|$8.00
Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice of Bread.
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant
131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo
|Popular items
|California Wrap
|$15.00
fresh roasted turkey, avocado, Applewood honey bacon, Swiss cheese, with lettuce & tomato wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla
|Good Stuff Breakfast
|$11.00
2 eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage. choose from (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or hashbrowns & toast or muffin
|Pancakes - Buttermilk
|$9.00
three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen
More about Rooftop Cinema Club
Rooftop Cinema Club
1310 E Franklin Ave, El Segundo
|Popular items
|Diet Coke
|$2.75
12oz
|Red Vines
|$4.75
5oz
|Popcorn Tub 46oz
|$5.00
46oz