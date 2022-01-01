El Segundo restaurants you'll love

Go
El Segundo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • El Segundo

El Segundo's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try El Segundo restaurants

Jame Enoteca image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Jame Enoteca

241 Main St., El Segundo

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$15.00
sweet and spicy almond vinaigrette. parm. avocado. cilantro. scallion.
SPICY RIGATONI$19.00
"alla vodka." chili. basil. parm.
Tagliatelle al Ragu$19.00
"hollywood style" bolognese.
More about Jame Enoteca
SAUSAL image

 

SAUSAL

219 Main Street, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Rajas$5.00
fingerling potatoes, rajas cream, cabbage slaw, habanero salsa
Carnitas$5.00
citrus glaze, cilantro-onion relish, tomatillo salsa
Crispy Fish$6.00
pacific lingcod, avocado puree, pico de gallo, lime, charred tomato crema
More about SAUSAL
Stix and Straws image

 

Stix and Straws

310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$7.49
Burger made with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup and mustard.
Stix Noodle Soup$10.00
A perfect meal anytime of the day! Made to order. Served with your choice of Stix
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.50
Served with white or brown rice, vegetables ( broccoli, cabbage & carrots ), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
More about Stix and Straws
Eat Fantastic El Segundo image

 

Eat Fantastic El Segundo

735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Burger$4.30
100 % fresh ground beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.
2 Box$7.00
French Fries$3.00
More about Eat Fantastic El Segundo
The Slice & Pint image

 

The Slice & Pint

130 W Grand Ave, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Pie$21.00
red sauce, mozzarella
Half and Half Hand Tossed Pizza
Can't decide on just one?!? - We can do two styles on one pie!
Pepperoni$24.00
cheese pie, pepperoni
More about The Slice & Pint
El Se-Nudo image

 

El Se-Nudo

757 N Douglas St, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Noodles w/ Shrimps$15.00
House garlic noodles serve with 5 jumbo shrimps. Top with parmesan and parsley
Egg Rolls(4 eggrolls)$9.95
Crispy fried eggrolls stuffed with minced pork, crabmeat, minced shrimp. Serve with sweet chili sauce or house made fishsauce.
Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken$7.95
Taiwanese style fried popcorn chicken with fried thai basil and side of sweet chili sauce. Spicy level options: Mild, Medium, Spicy, Xtra Spicy
More about El Se-Nudo
Surfridge Brewing Company image

 

Surfridge Brewing Company

137 Nevada St., El Segundo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Case 24-Can Throwback 1997 IPA$65.00
7% ABV, 16oz Cans - Hoppy, clean west coast IPA
Case 24-Can Gimme One Kolsch$50.00
4.5% ABV, 16oz Cans - Clean, Crisp, Light & Crushable
Specialty Surfridge 6-Pack$22.00
One of each of our specialty beers: Nevada St. Nelson IPA, That's What Citra Said IPA, Hazy Hollow IPA, MontAngeles Amber IPA collaboration with Philipsburg Brewing, Brewing Owl Milkshake IPA, and Gnome's Delight Chocolate & Vanilla Stout
More about Surfridge Brewing Company
Nomad Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nomad Eatery

2041 Rosecrans Ave, El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NOMAD BURGER$15.00
white cheddar, tomato, red onion, leaf lettuce, secret sauce
BUTTERNUT SQUASH$12.00
Lebanese spices, Greek yogurt, toasted cashews
WOK SEARED SHRIMP$18.00
purple basil, toasted shallot, Jasmine rice, bean sprouts, jalapeno
More about Nomad Eatery
Grand Cafe image

 

Grand Cafe

300 NORTH CONTINENTAL, El Segundo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO TOAST SANDWICH$7.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Lemon, Salt and Peppers & Tomato ON Toast.
ADD 2 Eggs $2.00
B L T SANDWICH$8.00
Crispy Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce, on Your Choice of Bread.
CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Grand Cafe
Good Stuff Restaurant image

 

Good Stuff Restaurant

131 W Grand Ave C, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Wrap$15.00
fresh roasted turkey, avocado, Applewood honey bacon, Swiss cheese, with lettuce & tomato wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla
Good Stuff Breakfast$11.00
2 eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage. choose from (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or hashbrowns & toast or muffin
Pancakes - Buttermilk$9.00
three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen
More about Good Stuff Restaurant
Banner pic

 

tapizôn

450 Main St, El Segundo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TO GO POT-PIE BRISKET$17.00
More about tapizôn
Restaurant banner

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

1310 E Franklin Ave, El Segundo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Diet Coke$2.75
12oz
Red Vines$4.75
5oz
Popcorn Tub 46oz$5.00
46oz
More about Rooftop Cinema Club
Restaurant banner

 

El Segundo Brewing Company

140 Main St, El Segundo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Segundo Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in El Segundo

Chili

Quesadillas

Burritos

Avocado Toast

Pies

Map

More near El Segundo to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston