Hawthorne restaurants you'll love

Common Space Brewery
3411 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne
Food Fight 32 oz Crowler
|$8.00
6.5% ABV - PINEAPPLE - GUAVA - FRUIT SNACKS
Electric Valley Hazy IPA 4-pack
|$17.00
7.0%
GUAVA - BRIGHT - ZIPPY
Fresh Pils of LA 4 Pack
|$13.00
German-Style Pilsner 5.0% ABV FRESH - CRISP - BRILLIANT
Fresh Pils of LA is the refined expression of our brewing skills. Lagered for six weeks, this selection of water, minerals, malt, and hops produce a brilliantly clear and crisp beer. A hint of sweetness from Pilsner malt is the perfect balance to the noble hops.
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Hummus House
12211 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne
Chicken Salatta
|$11.79
Chicken Kabob Lunch
|$12.29
Three Kabob Entrée
|$18.99
BKK Street Thai Eatery
5245 Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250, Howthorne
|Tom Kah
Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$14.00
Rice, basil leaves, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic
Veggie Rolls
|$8.00
Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce
Earthbar
5400 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach
Green Bowl
|$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
PB Protein Bowl
|$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Focus Coffee
|$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Piggie's Charbroiled Burgers
4601 W Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne
Short Stack Pancakes
|$4.99
Bacon & Eggs Burrito
|$9.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
The Crossroads LA
13825 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne
SoCal Wings Hawthrone NEW
2851 W 120TH ST STE, Hawthorne