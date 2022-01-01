Hawthorne restaurants you'll love

Go
Hawthorne restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hawthorne

Hawthorne's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Hawthorne restaurants

Common Space Brewery image

 

Common Space Brewery

3411 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Food Fight 32 oz Crowler$8.00
6.5% ABV - PINEAPPLE - GUAVA - FRUIT SNACKS
Electric Valley Hazy IPA 4-pack$17.00
7.0%
GUAVA - BRIGHT - ZIPPY
Fresh Pils of LA 4 Pack$13.00
German-Style Pilsner 5.0% ABV FRESH - CRISP - BRILLIANT
Fresh Pils of LA is the refined expression of our brewing skills. Lagered for six weeks, this selection of water, minerals, malt, and hops produce a brilliantly clear and crisp beer. A hint of sweetness from Pilsner malt is the perfect balance to the noble hops.
More about Common Space Brewery
Hummus House image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hummus House

12211 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (1526 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salatta$11.79
Chicken Kabob Lunch$12.29
Three Kabob Entrée$18.99
More about Hummus House
BKK Street Thai Eatery image

 

BKK Street Thai Eatery

5245 Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne, CA 90250, Howthorne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tom Kah
Coconut soup, galangal, red onion, lemon grass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, fresh Thai chili
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Rice, basil leaves, green bean, carrot, fresh chili, garlic
Veggie Rolls$8.00
Vegetables, egg roll wrapper, sweet & sour sauce
More about BKK Street Thai Eatery
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

5400 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
PB Protein Bowl$12.95
Banana, peanut butter, spinach, Earthfusion protein, hemp milk.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
More about Earthbar
Restaurant banner

 

Piggie's Charbroiled Burgers

4601 W Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Short Stack Pancakes$4.99
Bacon & Eggs Burrito$9.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Piggie's Charbroiled Burgers
BG pic

 

The Crossroads LA

13825 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Crossroads LA
Restaurant banner

 

SoCal Wings Hawthrone NEW

2851 W 120TH ST STE, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about SoCal Wings Hawthrone NEW
Map

More near Hawthorne to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston