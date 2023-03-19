Restaurant header imageView gallery

Als Hot Chicken - Hawthorne

No reviews yet

12807 Crenshaw blv

Hawthorne, CA 90034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Combo #3 Three Chicken Strips and Fries
Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries
Extra Strip

FOOD

Combos

Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries

Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries

$13.45

Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Combo #2 Two Nash Sandwiches & Two Fries

Combo #2 Two Nash Sandwiches & Two Fries

$22.95

2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Combo #3 Three Chicken Strips and Fries

Combo #3 Three Chicken Strips and Fries

$15.45

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Chicken Strips

Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Chicken Strips

$15.45

Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup

Slider Meal - Slider, Fries, & Small Drink

$8.99

Slider, Fries, & Juice. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Sandwiches

Sandwich Only

Sandwich Only

$8.95

Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Slider Only

Slider Only

$4.99

Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Nashville Fried Chicken

Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh) & Fries

Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh) & Fries

$9.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Quarter Chicken (Breast & Wing) & Fries

Quarter Chicken (Breast & Wing) & Fries

$9.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Half Chicken & Fries

Half Chicken & Fries

$15.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings & Fries

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings & Fries

$12.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Jumbo Wings & Fries

Jumbo Wings & Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Six jumbo wings, fries, and pickles

8pc Bucket Leg & Thigh

$14.99

Chicken & Waffles

2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh

2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh

$13.95

Two waffles, one chicken leg and one thigh, butter and syrup

2 Waffles + Breast & Wing

2 Waffles + Breast & Wing

$13.95

Two waffles, one chicken breast and one wing, butter and syrup

1 Waffle

1 Waffle

$3.95

Bowl

Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

$12.99

A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.95
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.95
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Extras

Extra Strip

Extra Strip

$4.49
Pickles

Pickles

$1.00

Al's White Sauce

$0.50

Al's Hot Sauce

$0.50

Al's Honey Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Add Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Party Pack

4 Person Party Pack

$39.95

5 Person Party Pack

$49.95

6 Person Party Pack

$59.95

DRINK

Beverage

Refrescas

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12807 Crenshaw blv, Hawthorne, CA 90034

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

