Pan Victoria - Inglewood 3535 W Imperial Hwy

No reviews yet

3535 w imperial hWy

Inglewood, CA 90303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Almuerzos

Caldo de Gallina

$14.99

Revolcado

$10.99

Pepian de Gallina

$13.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Carne Guisada

$10.99

Costilla de Res

$12.99

Gallina Kakiq

$13.99

Hilachas

$10.99

Lengua

$10.99

Plato de Chile Relleno

$9.99

Plato de Pacaya

$8.99

Gallina (2) piezas

$9.99

Longaniza

$9.99

Chorizo

$9.49

Chow Mein

$9.49

Caldo de Res

$13.99

Pescado Forrado

$16.49Out of stock

Desayuno / Breakfast

Chapin

$10.50

Platano

$8.50

PV Special

$8.50

Pupusas

Pupusa Frijol y Queso (Bean & Cheese)

$2.99

Pupusa Queso (Cheese)

$2.99

Pupusa Chicharron y Queso (Pork rind & Cheese)

$3.99

Pupusa de Loroco

$2.99

Pupusa Revuelta

$3.49

Sandwiches

Pan con Carne Asada

$7.99

Pan con Casamiento

$3.99

Pan con Chile

$6.49

Pan con Chorizo

$5.99

Pan con Chow Mein

$6.25

Pan con Frijoles

$3.75

Pan con Frijoles y crema /queso

$4.49

Pan con Hilachas

$7.99

Pan con Huevo

$6.00

Pan con Jamon

$5.49

Pan con Lengua

$8.49

Pan con Longaniza

$5.49

Pan con Pacaya

$5.49

Pan con Pavo

$7.99

Pan con Pollo

$6.99

Pan Huevo Y Frijol

$6.50

Shucos

Mixta

$5.99

Shuco Asada

$8.49

Shuco Chorizo

$7.49

Shuco Longaniza

$7.49

Shuco Mixto

$10.49

Shuco Salchicha

$6.49

Tostadas

Enchilada (1)

$6.49

Tostada de Chow Mein

$5.75

Tostada de Guacamole

$3.75

Tostadas Salsa/Frijol/Guacamole (3)

$5.49

Tostada Individual (Frijoles o Salsa)

$2.25

Tostada de Fiambre

$10.50

Appetizer /Antojitos

Chile Relleno

$5.25

Dobladas(3)

$7.25

Doblada(1)

$2.99

Garnachas(3)

$6.49

Rellenito(1)

$3.25

Rellenitos(2)

$6.49

Taquito(1)

$1.75Out of stock

Taquitos(3)

$5.99

Pacaya

$4.25

Molletes

$6.25

Torrejas

$6.75Out of stock

Side Orders / Ordenes Individuales

Oder of Food/ Order de Comida

$5.99+

Order of Beans or Rice/ Order de Frijoles o Arroz

$3.99+

Chorizo (1 pc)

$2.25

Longaniza (1pc)

$2.25

Chow Mein

$5.99+

Order of Ensalada Rusa / Orden de Ensalada Rusa

$4.99+

Aguacate

$1.75

Huevo (1 )

$2.25

frijol 4oz

$1.99

Crema

$1.25

Tortillas ( 2)

$1.25

Jamon

$1.25

Queso Fresco

$1.25

Queso Seco

$1.25

Salsa 8oz

$3.99

Jalapeño

$0.75

pan ( 1)

$0.50

Platano Extra

$3.99

Salchicha

$1.49

Salchica(1)

$1.49

Extra Curtido 8oz

$3.99

Cc

$0.55

Fiambre platos

Fiambre Pequeño

$25.00

Fiambre Grande

$35.00

Tamales

Tamal Pollo

$3.80

Tamal Puerco

$3.80

Chuchito

$3.35

Paches

$3.60

Chipilin

$3.35

Tamale de Elote

$3.35

Cajas de Tostado

Caja de Champurrada

$7.25

Caja de Hojaldras

$7.25

Agua Fresca

Jamaica

$2.99+

Horchata

$2.99+

Ensalada de Fruta

$2.99+

Tamarindo

$2.99+

Jugo de Naranja

$3.99

Coffee/ Cafe

Hot Coffee/Cafe Caliente

$1.91+

Iced Coffee/ Cafe Helado

$2.49+

Hot Beverages/Bebidas Calientes

Avena

$2.69+

Hot oatmeal based beverage

Atol de Elote

$2.69+

Hot sweet corn based beverage

Arroz con Leche

$2.69+

Bebidas en botella o Lata

De mi Pais

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Coca Cola

$1.65

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.76

Crush

$2.25

Frutal

$1.25

Milk/ Leche

$1.50

Tiky Can

$1.93

Tiky Bottle

$2.25

Raptor

$2.75

Nesquik

$2.79

Salutary Can

$1.75

Salutary Bottle

$2.25

Salvavida

$2.25

Pan Dulce

Pan Dulce (1x .75)

$0.75

Pan Dulce (2x $1.50)

$1.50

Pan Dulce (4x $3.00)

$3.00

Pan Dulce (6x $4.50)

$4.50

Pan Dulce (8x $6.00)

$6.00

Pan Dulce (10x $7.50)

$7.50

Pan Dulce Grande (1)

$2.00

Shecas

$1.75

Plataninas

$3.00

Pan De Shucos

$6.00

Champurradas

Champurrada (1x .60)

$0.60

Champurradas (2x $1.20)

$1.20

Champurradas (4x $2.40)

$2.40

Champurradas (6x $3.60)

$3.60

Champurradas (8x $4.80)

$4.80

Champurradas (10x $5.50)

$6.00

Tortas

Torta

$6.50

Pirujo

Pirujo (1)

$0.50

Pirujo (3x $1.50)

$1.50

Pirujo (5 x $2)

$2.50

Pirujo (10 x $5.00)

$5.00

Frances

Frances (1)

$0.50

Frances Completo (6pz)

$3.00

Empanadas

Empanada Anaranjada

$1.75

Empanada Piña

$1.25

Magdalenas/Cubiletes/Estrellas

Magdalena

$9.00

Cubilete Grande

$1.75

Cubilete (Pequeño)

$0.75

Estrella

$2.00

Marquesote de Queso

$1.50

Marquesote

$1.50

Magdalena Slice

$1.50

Milhoja

Milhoja

$3.00

Campechana / Lengua

Campechana

$1.25

Lengua

$1.25

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$4.00

Pan De Elote

$3.00

Quesadilla ( P)

$3.00

Churros (Tostado)

Churro

$0.75

Bocado de Reyna/ Borrachos

Bocado de Reyna

$1.00

Bocado de Reyna (Redondo)

$2.00

Borrachos

$2.00

Champurrada Corazon

Champurrada Corazon

$1.25

Pañuelos

Pañuelo de Piña

$1.50

Pañuelo de Fresa

$1.50

Parrillas

Parrilla de Guayaba

$1.50

Parrilla de Piña

$1.50

Cono de Leche

Cono de Leche

$1.50

Borrachos

$2.00

Chancletas

Chancleta

$1.50

Cuadros de Higo

Cuadro de Higo

$1.50

Bolovan

Bolovan (1)

$3.00

Flecha De Fresa

$1.50

Muffins

Chocolate

$1.50

Blueberry

$1.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$0.70

M&M's

$0.70

Neapolitan Cookies

$0.89

Margaritas

$0.75

Cragegas Cookies

$0.75

Orejas

$0.75

Happy Face

$0.75

Scones

Cranberry Orange

$2.50

Blueberry Lemon

$2.50

Coffee Cakes

Original

$3.00+

Mixed Berries Coffee Cake

$3.00+

Tarts

Fruit Tart (Cream Cheese) /Tartaleta de Frutas (Queso Crema)

$3.50+

Blueberry Tart / Tartlet de Blueberries

$5.00

Fruit Tart (Med)

$25.00

Strawberry Fruit Tart/ Tartaleta de Frutas

$5.00

Fruit Tart (Large)

$45.00

Banana Tart

$5.00

Rustic Tart

$3.00

Tartaleta De Fresa

$5.50

Fig Pie (Higo)

Fig Pie (Higo)

$28.00

Fig Pie Slice (Higo)

$5.00

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon / Cocada (1)

$0.75

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$2.00

Plain Croissant

$1.50

Pain Au Chocolate

$2.25

Pan Queso Y Jalapeno

$2.00

Pan De Banano/Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50

Rosa

Rosa

$2.25

Chocolate Bundt Cakes

Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake

$1.50

Gourmet chocolate cake topped with a French ganache.

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$5.50

Rosca Frances

Rosca Frances

$2.00+

Alfajores

Dulce de Leche 2x

$1.50

Pan de Muerto

Pequeño

$1.50

Grande

$2.25

Whole Cakes

Cheesecake

$30.00

Sheet Cakes (Plancha)

$45.00+

Round Cakes (Redondo)

$22.50+

Carrot Cake

$22.50

Red Velvet

$22.50

Chocolate

$22.50

Flan 6''

$9.00

flan 8''

$15.00

Pastel de Borracho

$10.00

Cake Slice

Slice

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Red Velvet

$3.50

Chocolate

$3.50

Cheesecake

$3.00

Flan Slice

$3.50

Borracho Slice

$3.50

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$2.50

Cupcakes

Vanilla

$1.75

Chocolate With Peanut Butter Icing

$1.75

Flan

$5.00

Candles

Candles/ Deco Pac

$2.00+

Color Pastel

$10.00

Chocobananos

Peanuts/Sprinkles

$2.25

Plain/Simple

$1.75

Productos

Posuelo Crema

$2.50

Chicky Galleta

$3.00

Posuelo Extra

$3.00

Picnic Galleta

$2.50

Tortrix

$3.00

Campero

$2.50

Cafe Quetzal

$4.75

Avena

$3.00

Harina Haba

$3.00

Picamas

$2.00

Frijol Ducal

$2.50+

Salsa Inglesa/Soya

$2.00

Queso

$7.00

Crema

$6.00

Sardina

$2.00

Cancan

$3.00

Señorial

$2.50

Chaomean

$3.50

Incaparina

$3.00

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup/ Vaso De Fruta

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3535 w imperial hWy, Inglewood, CA 90303

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

