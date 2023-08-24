LUNCH

LUNCH SPECIAL

HAMBURGER SPECIAL

$8.69

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

CHEESEBURGER SPECIAL

$9.39

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

COMBOS

JR BURGER COMBO

$8.05

BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

DOUBLE HAMBURGER COMBO

$11.45

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$12.45

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

TURKEY BURGER COMBO

$10.55

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

DOUBLE TURKEY BURGER COMBO

$12.59

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

PASTRAMI COMBO

$15.25

PASTRAMI ON A FRENCH ROLL DIPPED WITH MUSTARD & PICKLES, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

PATTY MELT COMBO

$11.05

BUTTERY TOAST WITH MELTED CHEESE AND BEEF PATTY, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

TURKEY PATTY MELT COMBO

$11.55

BUTTERY TOAST WITH MELTED CHEESE AND TURKEY PATTY, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.99

4 CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

JR BURGER

$3.49

BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

JR BURGER COMBO

$8.05

BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS, FRIES & MEDIUM DRINK

HOT DOG

$3.59

MUSTARD, RELISH, AND ONIONS

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.89

MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE

FRIES

$2.69

CORN DOG

$2.69

CHILI FRIES

SMALL CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

HOMEMADE CHILI, CHEESE & FRIES

LARGE CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$7.49

HOMEMADE CHILI, CHEESE & FRIES

SMALL CHEESE FRIES

$5.09

CHEESE & FRIES

LARGE CHEESE FRIES

$6.49

CHEESE & FRIES

SMALL CHILI FRIES

$5.09

HOMEMADE CHILI &FRIES

LARGE CHILI FRIES

$6.49

HOMEMADE CHILI & FRIES

BURGERS

JR BURGER

$3.49

BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

HAMBURGER

$5.29

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

SESAME SEED BUN, CHEESE, HOMEMADE SAUCE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$6.89

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.89

SESAME SEED BUN, CHEESE, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

CHILIBURGER

$6.99

SESAME SEED BUN, CHILI, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

COLOSSAL BURGER

$9.49

SESAME SEED BUN, PASTRAMI, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

TURKEY BURGER

$5.99

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

DOUBLE TURKEY BURGER

$8.05

SESAME SEED BUN, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

TACO BURGER

$5.69

SESAME SEED BUN, GROUND BEEF, HOMEMADE SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & ONIONS

LUNCH SIDES

FRIES

$2.69

ONION RINGS

$4.25

HOMEMADE ONION RINGS

ZUCHINNI

$4.25

HOMEMADE ZUCCHINI

LUNCH SANDWICHES

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$10.69

DIPPED PASTRAMI SANDWICH ON A FRENCH ROLL WITH MUSTARD & PICKLES

CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$8.99

CHICKEN BREAST ON A FRENCH ROLL WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, & TOMATOES

STEAK SANDWICH

$9.99

RIBEYE STEAK ON A FRENCH ROLL WITH HOMEMADE THOUSAND, LETTUCE, & TOMATOES

B.L.T.

$6.49

BACON, MAYO, LETTUCE, & TOMATO

CLUB SANDWICH

$9.99

TURKEY AND BACON WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, & TOMATOES WITH FRIES

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.89

MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE

HAM SANDWICH

$5.99

HAM, MAYO, LETTUCE, & TOMATO

HAM & EGG SANDWICH

$6.99

HAM, EGG, MAYO LETTUCE & TOMATOES

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE

$6.29

BREAD GRILLED WITH BUTTER, HAM & CHEESE

FISH SANDWICH

$5.69

FISH ON A HAMBURGER BUN WITH HOMEMADE TARTAR SAUCE & THOUSAND, LETTUCE, & TOMATOES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.29

FRIED CHICKEN PATTY ON A HAMBURGER BUN WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, & TOMATOES

HOT LINK SANDWICH

$6.49

FRENCH ROLL WITH BBQ SAUCE, TOMATOES, & PICKLES

TUNA SANDWICH

$5.89

TUNA, MAYO, LETTUCE, & TOMATO

TURKEY SANDWICH

$5.89

SLICED TURKEY, MAYO, LETTUCE, & TOMATO

BBQ BEEF SANDWICH

$7.09

SLICED BEEF ON A FRENCH ROLL WITH BBQ SAUCE & PICKLES

BEEF DIP SANDWICH

$7.09

SLICED BEEF ON A FRENCH ROLL DIPPED, WITH MUSTARD & PICKLES

MELTS

PATTY MELT

$6.49

BUTTERY TOAST WITH MELTED CHEESE & BEEF PATTY

TURKEY PATTY MELT

$6.99

BUTTERY TOAST WITH MELTED CHEESE & TURKEY PATTY

TUNA MELT

$6.49

BUTTERY TOAST WITH MELTED CHEESE & TUNA

SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, CHEESE, LETTUCE & TOMATOES

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$8.19

3 STRIPS OF CHICKEN STRIPS, CHEESE, LETTUCE & TOMATOES

CHEF SALAD

$7.39

TURKEY, HAM, CHEESE, EGG, LETTUCE & TOMATOES

TURKEY SALAD

$7.39

TURKEY, CHEESE, EGG, LETTUCE & TOMATOES

TUNA SALAD

$6.99

TUNA, LETTUCE & TOMATOES

SMALL GREEN SALAD

$2.99

LETTUCE & TOMATOES

GREEN SALAD

$4.29

LETTUCE & TOMATO

SMALL COLESLAW

$1.89

HOMEMADE SLAW

LARGE COLESLAW

$2.89

HOMEMADE SLAW

LUNCH DOGS

CHILI DOG

$4.39

MUSTARD & ONIONS

HOT DOG

$3.59

MUSTARD, RELISH, & ONIONS

CORN DOG

$2.69

TACOS

BEEF TACO

$2.99

HARD SHELL TORTILLA, GROUND BEEF, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, & MILD TACO SAUCE

CHICKEN TACO

$2.99

SOFT SHELL TORTILLA, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, & MILD TACO SAUCE

ASADA TACO

$2.99

SOFT SHELL TORTILLA, ASADA, CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, & SALSA

BURRITOS

PASTRAMI BURRITO

$10.19

PASTRAMI, CHILI & CHEESE

CHICKEN BURRITO

$6.29

HOMEMADE CHICKEN, RICE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & MILD TACO SAUCE

CHICKEN BREAST BURRITO

$9.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, RICE, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES & MILD TACO SAUCE

ASADA BURRITO

$7.49

ASADA, BEANS, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, & SALSA

TACO BURRITO

$6.49

GROUND BEEF, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, & MILD TACO SAUCE

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$6.29

GROUND BEEF, CHEESE & TACO SAUCE

BEEF AND BEANS BURRITO

$7.09

GROUND BEEF AND BEANS, CHEESE, & MILD TACO SAUCE

BEAN BURRITO

$5.09

BEANS, CHEESE & TACO SAUCE

PICADO BURRITO

$7.49

ASADA, BEANS, CHEESE, GRILLED TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED BELL PEPPER, LETTUCE, & SALSA

CHICKEN BREAST PICADO BURRITO

$9.89

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BEANS, CHEESE, GRILLED TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED BELL PEPPER, LETTUCE, & SALSA

SLICED BEEF BURRITO

$7.89

SLICED BEEF, CHILI & CHEESE

VEGGIE BURRITO

$4.89

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE & CHOICE OF DRESSING

DINNER

DINNER PLATES

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.99

4 STRIPS OF CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES

ALL CHICKEN STRIPS, NO FRIES

$7.99

4 PIECES OF CHICKEN STRIPS ONLY

1 CHICKEN STRIP

$1.99

FRIED CHICKEN PLATE

$9.29

LEG, BREAST, THIGH, WING, FRIES & COLESLAW

STEAK PLATE

$11.49

STEAK SANDWICH, FRIES & COLESLAW

ASADA PLATE

$11.49

RIBEYE STEAK, RICE, BEANS, TORTILLA, & SALAD

FISH PLATE

$7.39

3 FISH, FRIES & COLESLAW

SHRIMP BASKET

$7.19

SHRIMP & FRIES

A LA CARTE MEAT

2 BACON

$1.80

4 BACON

$3.60

SIDE OF PASTRAMI

$5.49

SIDE OF GROUND BEEF

$4.29

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.49

HOT LINK

$4.49

STEAK

$6.99

CHILI LOVERS

CHILI TAMALE

$4.89

HOMEMADE CHILI, TAMALE & ONIONS

CHILI STRAIGHT

$4.49

HOMEMADE CHILI & ONIONS

CHILI SIZE

$7.49

HOMEMADE CHILI, CHEESE, 2 BEEF PATTIES, BEANS & ONIONS

CHILI & BEANS

$4.29

HOMEMADE CHILI, BEANS & ONIONS

CHILI & RICE

$4.29

HOMEMADE CHILI, RICE & ONIONS

SMALL CHILI 4oz

$1.89

HOMEMADE CHILI

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

DIET COKE

ORANGE FANTA

STRAWBERRY FANTA

SPRITE

ROOT BEER

PINK LEMONADE

FRUIT PUNCH

BANGS

HORCHATA BANG

ORANGE BANG

PINA COLADA BANG

DIPPING SAUCE

RANCH

$0.73

THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.73

BBQ SAUCE

$0.73

BLU CHEESE

$0.73

BIG CUP OF KETCHUP

$0.73