Manhattan Beach restaurants you'll love

Manhattan Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Manhattan Beach restaurants

Love & Salt image

PIZZA • PASTA

Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.8 (3478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$22.00
ragu bolognese, parmesan
*contains milk
Fett'unta$9.00
grilled bread, Maldon sea salt, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Add Burrata +6
Add Prosciutto +6
Grilled Broccolini$14.00
Caesar dressing, anchovy croutons, parmesan
More about Love & Salt
Rock'N Fish - MB image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rock'N Fish - MB

120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.3 (2857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Mahi Sliders$21.95
mango slaw, avocado, sweet chili aioli
ROCK'N Crab Cakes App$24.95
spicy rémoulade, tartar sauce
Sour Dough$3.95
whipped butter, sea salt
More about Rock'N Fish - MB
BREWCO image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BREWCO

124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$14.95
USDA PRIME ground chuck beef, chicken breast or veggie patty; tomatoes, lettuce,
onions on the side, on brioche bun [add 1.50 for each topping: cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms; add 2.00 for avocado; choice of Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, or Provolone cheese]
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD$18.95
Grilled chicken, Napa and red cabbage, corn, black beans, green onions, serrano chilies, tomatoes, tortilla strips, avocado, Jack and Cheddar cheese blend, spicy chipotle dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS$17.95
Buttermilk marinated, choice of ranch, BBQ and ketchup dipping sauce
More about BREWCO
The Strand House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.3 (5723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand Cut Frites$12.00
house-blanched Russet potatoes in beef tallow, served with kethcup and garlic aioli
Branzino$51.00
black truffle risotto, Hon Shimeji mushrooms, crispy leeks, English pea nage
Wood-Fired Brussels Sprouts$15.00
served with garlic aioli
More about The Strand House
SLAY Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

SLAY Italian Kitchen

1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach

Avg 5 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN PICCATA$55.00
SERVES 2-4
Chicken Picatta...Sautéed Chicken Breast, Lemon Sauce, Capers. Large Fettuccine Alfredo. Large Fresh Clipped Greens Persian Cucumber, Shaved Carrot, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Freshly Baked Garlic Bread Baguette.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Chopped$16.00
Chickpeas, Salami, Pepperoncini, House Vinaigrette
Lasagna$25.00
Slow Cooked Beef Bolognaise & Béchamel, Grana Padano
More about SLAY Italian Kitchen
Main pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Nando Trattoria

1131 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan beach

Avg 4.5 (754 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cavoletti Ortolani$14.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, butternut squash, chickpeas, toasted almonds, truffle honey, grated 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
Pollo Parmigiana$34.00
Tenderized Chicken breast Milanese style, Pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, roasted potato
Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese$26.00
Eggs tagliatelle pasta, wagyu beef ragout, 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Nando Trattoria
The Source Cafe Manhattan Beach image

 

The Source Cafe Manhattan Beach

924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wild Salmon$24.00
black rice, carrot turmeric curry, herbs
gf, p
Cassava Tacos$16.00
cauliflower, mole, pickled red onion,
cilantro
gf, v
Fries$8.00
house cut fries and spicy aioli
More about The Source Cafe Manhattan Beach
The Source Manhattan Beach* image

 

The Source Manhattan Beach*

924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sando$17.00
Olive oil fried chicken, spicy aioli, pickles, paleo bun.
GF
Broccoli Pizza$18.00
11 am - close
Broccoli pizza, almond ricotta, pumpkin seed pesto, tomato, arugula.
GF / V
Cauliflower Tacos$15.00
11 am - close
Cauliflower, mole, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, cassava tortilla.
GF / V / P
More about The Source Manhattan Beach*
SLAY Steak + Fish House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

SLAY Steak + Fish House

1141 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BEEF "STROGANOFF"$55.00
(SERVES 2-4)
Beef "Stroganoff" Filet Mignon Pieces w/ Leeks, Mushrooms, Horseradish. Hand Cut Buttered Noodles. Wonderful Salad From Slay Estate & Vineyard. 2 Parker House Rolls, 2 Vanilla Crème Brûlée for Dessert.
Onion Rings$10.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, House Made Ketchup
Parker Rolls$8.00
House-Made Butter
More about SLAY Steak + Fish House
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Pa-Do Dumpling & Noodle Bar image

 

Pa-Do Dumpling & Noodle Bar

1017 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Pa-Do Dumpling & Noodle Bar
Tacolicious image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacolicious

1129 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.7 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Tacolicious
Zinc@Shade image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Zinc@Shade

1221 N VALLEY DR, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.2 (881 reviews)
Takeout
More about Zinc@Shade
Savva's Cafe image

 

Savva's Cafe

330 S Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Savva's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

3026 N. Sepulveda Blvd Suite G-110, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chai Latte$5.00
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
Old Fashion$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
*Huckleberry$4.25
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
More about Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Yolk

3414 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (1711 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Local Yolk
Restaurant banner

 

Shellback Tavern

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shellback Tavern
Bakery by the Yard image

 

Pantry by the Yard

312 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pantry by the Yard
Restaurant banner

 

Hennessey's Tavern Group - Manhattan

313 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hennessey's Tavern Group - Manhattan
Restaurant banner

 

Mercado Manhattan Beach

3212A N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mercado Manhattan Beach
Restaurant banner

 

Mike Wildt Made It

128 43rd Street, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mike Wildt Made It

Map

