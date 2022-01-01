Manhattan Beach restaurants you'll love
Manhattan Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Manhattan Beach restaurants
PIZZA • PASTA
Love & Salt
317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$22.00
ragu bolognese, parmesan
*contains milk
|Fett'unta
|$9.00
grilled bread, Maldon sea salt, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Add Burrata +6
Add Prosciutto +6
|Grilled Broccolini
|$14.00
Caesar dressing, anchovy croutons, parmesan
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rock'N Fish - MB
120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Coconut Mahi Sliders
|$21.95
mango slaw, avocado, sweet chili aioli
|ROCK'N Crab Cakes App
|$24.95
spicy rémoulade, tartar sauce
|Sour Dough
|$3.95
whipped butter, sea salt
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BREWCO
124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
|$14.95
USDA PRIME ground chuck beef, chicken breast or veggie patty; tomatoes, lettuce,
onions on the side, on brioche bun [add 1.50 for each topping: cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms; add 2.00 for avocado; choice of Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, or Provolone cheese]
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.95
Grilled chicken, Napa and red cabbage, corn, black beans, green onions, serrano chilies, tomatoes, tortilla strips, avocado, Jack and Cheddar cheese blend, spicy chipotle dressing
|CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS
|$17.95
Buttermilk marinated, choice of ranch, BBQ and ketchup dipping sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Strand House
117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Hand Cut Frites
|$12.00
house-blanched Russet potatoes in beef tallow, served with kethcup and garlic aioli
|Branzino
|$51.00
black truffle risotto, Hon Shimeji mushrooms, crispy leeks, English pea nage
|Wood-Fired Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
served with garlic aioli
PIZZA • PASTA
SLAY Italian Kitchen
1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$55.00
SERVES 2-4
Chicken Picatta...Sautéed Chicken Breast, Lemon Sauce, Capers. Large Fettuccine Alfredo. Large Fresh Clipped Greens Persian Cucumber, Shaved Carrot, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Freshly Baked Garlic Bread Baguette.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
|Chopped
|$16.00
Chickpeas, Salami, Pepperoncini, House Vinaigrette
|Lasagna
|$25.00
Slow Cooked Beef Bolognaise & Béchamel, Grana Padano
PASTA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Nando Trattoria
1131 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan beach
|Popular items
|Cavoletti Ortolani
|$14.00
Roasted brussels sprouts, butternut squash, chickpeas, toasted almonds, truffle honey, grated 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$34.00
Tenderized Chicken breast Milanese style, Pomodoro, mozzarella, basil, roasted potato
|Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese
|$26.00
Eggs tagliatelle pasta, wagyu beef ragout, 24 months DOP Parmigiano Reggiano
The Source Cafe Manhattan Beach
924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Wild Salmon
|$24.00
black rice, carrot turmeric curry, herbs
gf, p
|Cassava Tacos
|$16.00
cauliflower, mole, pickled red onion,
cilantro
gf, v
|Fries
|$8.00
house cut fries and spicy aioli
The Source Manhattan Beach*
924 N. Sepulveda, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$17.00
Olive oil fried chicken, spicy aioli, pickles, paleo bun.
GF
|Broccoli Pizza
|$18.00
11 am - close
Broccoli pizza, almond ricotta, pumpkin seed pesto, tomato, arugula.
GF / V
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$15.00
11 am - close
Cauliflower, mole, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, cassava tortilla.
GF / V / P
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
SLAY Steak + Fish House
1141 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|BEEF "STROGANOFF"
|$55.00
(SERVES 2-4)
Beef "Stroganoff" Filet Mignon Pieces w/ Leeks, Mushrooms, Horseradish. Hand Cut Buttered Noodles. Wonderful Salad From Slay Estate & Vineyard. 2 Parker House Rolls, 2 Vanilla Crème Brûlée for Dessert.
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, House Made Ketchup
|Parker Rolls
|$8.00
House-Made Butter
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3500 N Sepulveda Blvd, Suite 150, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Pa-Do Dumpling & Noodle Bar
1017 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
3026 N. Sepulveda Blvd Suite G-110, Manhattan Beach
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
|Old Fashion
|$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
|*Huckleberry
|$4.25
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
Pantry by the Yard
312 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach
Hennessey's Tavern Group - Manhattan
313 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach
Mercado Manhattan Beach
3212A N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Mike Wildt Made It
128 43rd Street, Manhattan Beach