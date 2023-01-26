Manhattan Bread & Bagel
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast & lunch restaurant serving NYC-style bagels, fresh bread, pastries & sandwiches.
Location
1812 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
