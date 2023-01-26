Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manhattan Bread & Bagel

1812 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Manhattan's Best Breakfast

$5.75

Manhattan's Continental Breakfast

$12.00

Manhattan's Executive Breakfast

$13.00

Manhattan's Bagel Breakfast

$4.50

Breakfast by the Slice

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Per Person

$3.99

Gallon of Fresh Orange Juice

$14.50

Coffee Box

$23.00

Gourmet Lunch Platter

$14.25

California Deli Platter

$15.00

Hearty Entree Salad

$9.25

Side Salad (No Meat)

$6.75

Mini Sanwich Platter

$6.50

Classic Cookie Platter

$3.75

Veggie Crudite Platter

$55.00

Platter Service Charge

$5.50

1 Pan of Egg frittata

$48.00

1 Pan of Creme Brulee French Toast

$48.00

Whole Quiche

$48.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 6:00 pm
Breakfast & lunch restaurant serving NYC-style bagels, fresh bread, pastries & sandwiches.

Location

1812 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

