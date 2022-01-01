- Home
Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Popular Items
Chef Specials
Thai BBQ Chicken
Half of a chicken marinated in a melody of Thai spices and then barbequed. Served with sticky rice and a sweet chili sauce.
BBQ Roasted Duck
A Thai specialty. Roasted and deboned duck meat served on a bed of sauteed baby bokchoy. Comes with a special black bean sauce topped with jalapenos.
Baby Back Ribs
Half of a baby back ribs marinated in our secret barbecue sauce. Served with sriracha hot sauce
Pad Thai Goong Yai
Stir fried jumbo shrimp with onion, bean sprout, egg, ground peanut and thin noodle in our authentic Pad Thai sauce. Gluten-free.
Jumbo Shrimp Garlic Pepper
Jumbo shrimp fried to a slight crisp and sauteed with ground garlic and black pepper. Served on crispy noodles with steamed broccoli.
Jumbo Shrimp Curry
Jumbo shrimp, bamboo shoots, peas, carrot, bell pepper, fresh basil leaves and coconut milk. Combined with our own homemade red curry paste. Spicy; gluten-free.
Healthy Fried Rice
Stir-fried brown rice with fresh crispy green beans, snow pea, carrot, garlic, red pepper, fresh basil, and tofu. Flavored with a unique mix of Thai spices, garnished with cilantro and lime wedges, served with a peanut sauce. Stir-fried with extra virgin olive oil.
Crying Tiger
Grilled, marinated and sliced tender rib-eye steak served with a spicy dipping sauce.
Cashew Nut Chicken
Sauteed in a homemade roasted curry paste with water chestnuts and topped with cashew nut. Spicy; gluten-free.
Appetizers
Chicken Satay
Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Mee Krob
Sweet crispy noodles with shrimp, chicken, onion and bean sprout.
Kung Tod
Deep-fried shrimp with a light tempura batter, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Egg Rolls
Vegetables with silver noodles wrapped with egg roll skin, served with plum sauce.
Fried Wontons
Fried wonton skin stuffed with chicken, onion and potato, served with plum sauce.
Pot Stickers
Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in dumpling and pan-fried, served with a sweet black sauce.
Fresh Roll
Silver noodles, tofu, carrot, cucumber, and lettuce wrapped in rice paper served with a special sauce.
Stuffed Chicken Wings
Chicken wing stuffed with silver noodles and water chestnut, served with cucumber and peanut in a sweet and sour sauce.
Soups
Coconut Chicken
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.
Coconut Tofu
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.
Coconut Shrimp
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.
Coconut Vegetables
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.
Coconut Seafood
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.
Coconut Fish
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.
Tom Yum Chicken
Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Tom Yum Tofu
Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Tom Yum Shrimp
Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Tom Yum Vegetables
Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Tom Yum Seafood
Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Tom Yum Fish
Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Wonton Soup
Homemade wontons stuffed with ground chicken and shrimp, served with shrimp, chicken, onion, garlic, cilantro and baby bok choy.
Tofu Soup
Napa, onion, cilantro, carrot, celery and garlic in chicken broth.
Po Tak
Seafood, galanga, lemongrass, ginger, lime juice, onion, cilantro and mushroom in clear broth. Gluten free.
Salads
Thai Salad
Fresh lettuce, organic spring mix, tomato, cucumber, onion and boiled egg with peanut dressing. Gluten-free.
Green Mango Salad
Ground chicken, shrimp, onion, cilantro, cashew nut, and dried coconut flakes with homemade tamarind dressing. Seasonal; spicy; gluten-free.
Herbal Fish Salad
Steamed sole fish filet, served on a bed of raw cabbage and topped with onions, garlic, Thai chili, cilantro, lime leaves, galanga, red bell pepper and spicy lime dressing. Spicy.
Roasted Duck Salad
Lemongrass, fresh garlic, mint leaves, onion, homemade roasted curry paste and lime dressing. Spicy.
Silver Noodle Salad
Shrimp, ground chicken, onions, black mushrooms, cilantro and lime dressing. Spicy; gluten-free.
Great Salad (Yum Yai)
Shrimp, chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, bean sprout, onion, cilantro and lime dressing. Spicy.
Chicken Larb
Ground meat spiced with mint leaves, onion, cilantro, rice powder and a spicy lime dressing. Spicy; gluten-free.
Beef Salad
Grilled sliced rib eye steak, lemon grass, onions, cilantro, mint leaves and spicy lime dressing. Spicy.
Ground Chicken Salad
Peanut, ginger, onion, cilantro and spicy lime dressing. Spicy; gluten-free.
Papaya Salad (Som Tam)
Green papaya, dried shrimp, green bean, tomato and peanut with spicy lime dressing. Spicy; gluten-free.
Stir Fried Vegetables
Broccoli
With oyster sauce.
Bamboo Shoots
With spicy garlic sauce, carrot and bell pepper. Spicy.
Bell Peppers
With spicy garlic sauce, water chestnut, carrot, mushroom and onion. Spicy.
Fresh Mushrooms
With oyster sauce, carrot and onion.
Eggplant
With spicy garlic sauce, bell pepper, Thai basil and onion. Spicy.
Green Beans
Bell pepper, Thai basil, and spicy red curry paste. Spicy.
Garlic Pepper
With black pepper and sweet black sauce, served over lettuce.
Sweet & Sour
With pineapple, water chestnut, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper and onion.
Mixed Vegetables
Cabbage, napa, carrot, broccoli, bean sprout, baby corn, snow pea and onion with oyster sauce.
Mint Leaves
Bell pepper, onion and Thai basil in spicy garlic sauce. Spicy.
Curry
Kang Ka-Ree
Yellow curry with peas, carrot, bamboo shoot, onion, potato and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.
Kang Mus Mun
Muslim curry with peanut, onion, potato and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.
Kang Ped
Red curry with peas, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, Thai basil and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.
Pa-Nang
Roasted curry with bell pepper, Thai basil and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.
Green Curry
Peas, carrot, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai basil, bell pepper and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.
Pineapple Curry
Red curry with shrimp, pineapples and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.
Pan Fried Noodles
Pad Thai
Thin noodle with egg, bean sprouts, onions and ground peanuts. Gluten-free.
Pad See You
Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, and sweet black sauce.
Pad Kee Mow
Spicy flat noodle with onion, bell peppers and Thai basil. Spicy.
Chow Mein
Egg noodle with broccoli, baby bok choy, napa, cabbage, carrots, baby corns, onions, bean sprouts and sesame oil.
Silver Noodles
With egg, tomatoes, black mushrooms, carrots and onions.
Noodle Soups
Coconut Noodle Soup (Tom Kha) Tofu
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, coconut milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Gluten free.
Coconut Noodle Soup (Tom Kha) Chicken
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, coconut milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Gluten free.
Coconut Noodle Soup (Tom Kha) Shrimp
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, coconut milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Gluten free.
Spicy & Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum) Tofu
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Spicy & Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum) Chicken
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Spicy & Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum) Shrimp
Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
Barbeque roasted duck with green onion, celery, bean sprout, cilantro and fried garlic.
Fried Rice
Spicy Fried Rice
Bell peppers, onion and Thai basil. Spicy.
Thai Fried Rice
Eggs, onions, peas and carrots.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, onions and yellow curry powder.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Shrimp, chicken, eggs, cashews, raisins, onions and pineapple.
Crab Fried Rice
Crab meat, crab legs, peas, carrots, onions and eggs.$18.50
Seafood
Kung Prik Pao
Pan fried shrimp in a butter curry sauce. Spicy; gluten-free.
Choo Chee Salmon
Salmon topped with a special Choo Chee Curry (a thick, dry curry sauce). Spicy; gluten-free.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables.
Sweet n Sour Fish
Fried Sole fillet topped with spicy sweet and sour sauce, inlcuding onions, bell peppers and cilantro.
Garlic Pepper Fish
Fried Sole fillet topped with ground garlic, black pepper, onions, bell peppers, cilantro and a sweet black sauce.
Spicy Chili Fish
Fried sole fillet sautéed in spicy red curry paste and topped with crispy basil leaves.
Combination Seafood
Shrimp, squid, crab, mussels, fish, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and lemon grass, sauteed in a spicy curry paste.
Sides & Steamed Rice
Catering Appetizer
Catering Salad
Catering Pan Fried Noodles
Catering Stir Fried Vegetables
Catering Rice
Catering Dessert
Catering Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family-owned Thai restaurant for over 30 years
1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266