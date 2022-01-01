Main picView gallery

Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach
1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See You
Pot Stickers

Chef Specials

Thai BBQ Chicken

Thai BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Half of a chicken marinated in a melody of Thai spices and then barbequed. Served with sticky rice and a sweet chili sauce.

BBQ Roasted Duck

$19.95

A Thai specialty. Roasted and deboned duck meat served on a bed of sauteed baby bokchoy. Comes with a special black bean sauce topped with jalapenos.

Baby Back Ribs

$21.95

Half of a baby back ribs marinated in our secret barbecue sauce. Served with sriracha hot sauce

Pad Thai Goong Yai

$25.95

Stir fried jumbo shrimp with onion, bean sprout, egg, ground peanut and thin noodle in our authentic Pad Thai sauce. Gluten-free.

Jumbo Shrimp Garlic Pepper

$25.95

Jumbo shrimp fried to a slight crisp and sauteed with ground garlic and black pepper. Served on crispy noodles with steamed broccoli.

Jumbo Shrimp Curry

$25.95

Jumbo shrimp, bamboo shoots, peas, carrot, bell pepper, fresh basil leaves and coconut milk. Combined with our own homemade red curry paste. Spicy; gluten-free.

Healthy Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir-fried brown rice with fresh crispy green beans, snow pea, carrot, garlic, red pepper, fresh basil, and tofu. Flavored with a unique mix of Thai spices, garnished with cilantro and lime wedges, served with a peanut sauce. Stir-fried with extra virgin olive oil.

Crying Tiger

$19.50

Grilled, marinated and sliced tender rib-eye steak served with a spicy dipping sauce.

Cashew Nut Chicken

$15.50

Sauteed in a homemade roasted curry paste with water chestnuts and topped with cashew nut. Spicy; gluten-free.

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

$13.50

Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Mee Krob

$12.50

Sweet crispy noodles with shrimp, chicken, onion and bean sprout.

Kung Tod

$11.95

Deep-fried shrimp with a light tempura batter, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$10.50

Vegetables with silver noodles wrapped with egg roll skin, served with plum sauce.

Fried Wontons

$10.50

Fried wonton skin stuffed with chicken, onion and potato, served with plum sauce.

Pot Stickers

$10.50

Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in dumpling and pan-fried, served with a sweet black sauce.

Fresh Roll

$10.50

Silver noodles, tofu, carrot, cucumber, and lettuce wrapped in rice paper served with a special sauce.

Stuffed Chicken Wings

$13.95

Chicken wing stuffed with silver noodles and water chestnut, served with cucumber and peanut in a sweet and sour sauce.

Soups

Coconut Chicken

$14.95

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.

Coconut Tofu

$14.95

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.95

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.

Coconut Vegetables

$14.95

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.

Coconut Seafood

$24.50

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.

Coconut Fish

$16.95

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, mushroom, onion, cilantro, coconut milk and milk. Gluten free.

Tom Yum Chicken

$14.95

Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Tom Yum Tofu

$14.95

Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Tom Yum Shrimp

Tom Yum Shrimp

$16.95

Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Tom Yum Vegetables

$14.95

Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Tom Yum Seafood

$24.50

Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Tom Yum Fish

$16.95

Galanga, lemongrass, tomato, green onion, lime juice, milk, red curry paste and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Wonton Soup

$14.50

Homemade wontons stuffed with ground chicken and shrimp, served with shrimp, chicken, onion, garlic, cilantro and baby bok choy.

Tofu Soup

$14.50

Napa, onion, cilantro, carrot, celery and garlic in chicken broth.

Po Tak

$24.50

Seafood, galanga, lemongrass, ginger, lime juice, onion, cilantro and mushroom in clear broth. Gluten free.

Salads

Thai Salad

$12.50

Fresh lettuce, organic spring mix, tomato, cucumber, onion and boiled egg with peanut dressing. Gluten-free.

Green Mango Salad

$13.95

Ground chicken, shrimp, onion, cilantro, cashew nut, and dried coconut flakes with homemade tamarind dressing. Seasonal; spicy; gluten-free.

Herbal Fish Salad

$15.95

Steamed sole fish filet, served on a bed of raw cabbage and topped with onions, garlic, Thai chili, cilantro, lime leaves, galanga, red bell pepper and spicy lime dressing. Spicy.

Roasted Duck Salad

$16.50

Lemongrass, fresh garlic, mint leaves, onion, homemade roasted curry paste and lime dressing. Spicy.

Silver Noodle Salad

$13.95

Shrimp, ground chicken, onions, black mushrooms, cilantro and lime dressing. Spicy; gluten-free.

Great Salad (Yum Yai)

$13.95

Shrimp, chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, bean sprout, onion, cilantro and lime dressing. Spicy.

Chicken Larb

$13.95

Ground meat spiced with mint leaves, onion, cilantro, rice powder and a spicy lime dressing. Spicy; gluten-free.

Beef Salad

$19.50

Grilled sliced rib eye steak, lemon grass, onions, cilantro, mint leaves and spicy lime dressing. Spicy.

Ground Chicken Salad

$13.95

Peanut, ginger, onion, cilantro and spicy lime dressing. Spicy; gluten-free.

Papaya Salad (Som Tam)

Papaya Salad (Som Tam)

$12.95

Green papaya, dried shrimp, green bean, tomato and peanut with spicy lime dressing. Spicy; gluten-free.

Stir Fried Vegetables

Broccoli

$14.95

With oyster sauce.

Bamboo Shoots

$14.95

With spicy garlic sauce, carrot and bell pepper. Spicy.

Bell Peppers

$14.95

With spicy garlic sauce, water chestnut, carrot, mushroom and onion. Spicy.

Fresh Mushrooms

$14.95

With oyster sauce, carrot and onion.

Eggplant

$14.95

With spicy garlic sauce, bell pepper, Thai basil and onion. Spicy.

Green Beans

$14.95

Bell pepper, Thai basil, and spicy red curry paste. Spicy.

Garlic Pepper

$14.95

With black pepper and sweet black sauce, served over lettuce.

Sweet & Sour

$14.95

With pineapple, water chestnut, cucumber, tomato, bell pepper and onion.

Mixed Vegetables

$14.95

Cabbage, napa, carrot, broccoli, bean sprout, baby corn, snow pea and onion with oyster sauce.

Mint Leaves

$14.95

Bell pepper, onion and Thai basil in spicy garlic sauce. Spicy.

Curry

Kang Ka-Ree

$14.95

Yellow curry with peas, carrot, bamboo shoot, onion, potato and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.

Kang Mus Mun

$14.95

Muslim curry with peanut, onion, potato and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.

Kang Ped

$14.95

Red curry with peas, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, Thai basil and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.

Pa-Nang

$14.95

Roasted curry with bell pepper, Thai basil and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.

Green Curry

$14.95

Peas, carrot, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai basil, bell pepper and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.

Pineapple Curry

$16.95

Red curry with shrimp, pineapples and coconut milk. Spicy; gluten-free.

Pan Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.95

Thin noodle with egg, bean sprouts, onions and ground peanuts. Gluten-free.

Pad See You

Pad See You

$14.95

Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, and sweet black sauce.

Pad Kee Mow

$14.95

Spicy flat noodle with onion, bell peppers and Thai basil. Spicy.

Chow Mein

$14.95

Egg noodle with broccoli, baby bok choy, napa, cabbage, carrots, baby corns, onions, bean sprouts and sesame oil.

Silver Noodles

$14.95

With egg, tomatoes, black mushrooms, carrots and onions.

Noodle Soups

Coconut Noodle Soup (Tom Kha) Tofu

$16.50

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, coconut milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Gluten free.

Coconut Noodle Soup (Tom Kha) Chicken

$16.50

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, coconut milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Gluten free.

Coconut Noodle Soup (Tom Kha) Shrimp

$17.95

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, coconut milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Gluten free.

Spicy & Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum) Tofu

$16.50

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Spicy & Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum) Chicken

$16.50

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Spicy & Sour Noodle Soup (Tom Yum) Shrimp

$17.95

Galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, milk, cilantro, green onion and mushroom. Spicy; gluten free.

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

$17.50

Barbeque roasted duck with green onion, celery, bean sprout, cilantro and fried garlic.

Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

$14.95

Bell peppers, onion and Thai basil. Spicy.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.95

Eggs, onions, peas and carrots.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$14.95

Eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, onions and yellow curry powder.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Shrimp, chicken, eggs, cashews, raisins, onions and pineapple.

Crab Fried Rice

$18.50

Crab meat, crab legs, peas, carrots, onions and eggs.$18.50

Seafood

Kung Prik Pao

$17.50

Pan fried shrimp in a butter curry sauce. Spicy; gluten-free.

Choo Chee Salmon

$19.95

Salmon topped with a special Choo Chee Curry (a thick, dry curry sauce). Spicy; gluten-free.

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.95

Grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables.

Sweet n Sour Fish

$18.95

Fried Sole fillet topped with spicy sweet and sour sauce, inlcuding onions, bell peppers and cilantro.

Garlic Pepper Fish

$18.95

Fried Sole fillet topped with ground garlic, black pepper, onions, bell peppers, cilantro and a sweet black sauce.

Spicy Chili Fish

$18.95

Fried sole fillet sautéed in spicy red curry paste and topped with crispy basil leaves.

Combination Seafood

$24.95

Shrimp, squid, crab, mussels, fish, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and lemon grass, sauteed in a spicy curry paste.

Sides & Steamed Rice

White Rice

$2.25

Brown Rice

$2.75

Sticky Rice

$2.75

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Peanut Sauce

$3.00+

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$13.00

Fried Banana

$12.00

Drinks

Thai Ice Tea To-Go

$5.75

Thai Tea (No Ice) To-Go

$6.25

Bottled Water (Evian)

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee To-Go

$5.75

Thai Coffee (No Ice) To-Go

$6.25

American Iced Tea

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.95Out of stock

Catering Appetizer

Egg Rolls

$45.00+

Potstickers

$45.00+

Chicken Satay (Tray)

$59.00+

Fried Wonton

$45.00+

Fresh Rolls

$45.00+

Catering Salad

Thai Salad

$55.00+

Ground Chicken Salad

$59.00+

Papaya Salad

$59.00+

Great Salad

$59.00+

Green Mango Salad

$59.00+

Catering Curry

Kang Karee Chicken

$65.00+

Green Curry Tofu

$65.00+

Kang Ped Chicken

$65.00+

Catering Pan Fried Noodles

Pad Thai (Half Tray)

$65.00

Pad Kee Mow (Half Tray)

$65.00

Pad See You (Half Tray)

$65.00

Chow Mein (Half Tray)

$65.00

Pad Thai (Full Tray)

$119.00

Pad Kee Mow (Full Tray)

$119.00

Pad See You (Full Tray)

$119.00

Chow Mein (Full Tray)

$119.00

Catering Stir Fried Vegetables

Mint Leaves Chicken

$65.00+

Cashew Nut Chicken

$65.00+

Eggplant Pork

$65.00+

Sweet Sour Pork

$49.00+

Mixed Vegetables Tofu

$65.00+

Fresh Mushroom Tofu

$65.00+

Broccoli Beef

$65.00+

Spicy Green Beans

$65.00+

Bell Pepper Chicken

$65.00+

Garlic Pepper Beef

$75.00+

Catering Rice

Thai Fried Rice (Half Tray)

$65.00

Spicy Fried Rice (Half Tray)

$65.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$85.00+

Crab Fried Rice

$75.00+

Brown Rice

$29.00+

White Rice

$25.00+

Thai Fried Rice (Full Tray)

$119.00

Spicy Fried Rice (Full Tray)

$119.00

Catering Dessert

Sticky Rice with Mango

$55.00+

Fried Banana

$34.00+

Catering Beverages

Thai Iced Teas (10)

$55.00

Thai Iced Coffee (10)

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family-owned Thai restaurant for over 30 years

Location

1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Directions

Main pic

