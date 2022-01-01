Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Manhattan Beach
/
Manhattan Beach
/
Mussels
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA • PASTA
SLAY Italian Kitchen
1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach
Avg 5
(665 reviews)
Mussels
$18.00
Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce, Grilled Bread
More about SLAY Italian Kitchen
Fusion Sushi
1150 Morningside Dr, Manhattan Beach
No reviews yet
Baked New Zealand Mussel
$11.00
More about Fusion Sushi
