Mussels in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach restaurants
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve mussels

PIZZA • PASTA

SLAY Italian Kitchen

1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach

Avg 5 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$18.00
Fresh Basil, Tomato Sauce, Grilled Bread
More about SLAY Italian Kitchen
Fusion Sushi

1150 Morningside Dr, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked New Zealand Mussel$11.00
More about Fusion Sushi

