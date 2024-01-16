Un Caffe Altamura
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Aligning classic sophistication with your daily wants, Un Caffè Altamura is a locally-owned cafe + wine bar indulging in the marriage of simplicity and quality.
Location
1140 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hennessey's Manhattan Beach
No Reviews
313 Manhattan Beach Boulevard Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach
No Reviews
1150 Morningside Dr Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
Goodboybob Coffee - Manhattan Beach
No Reviews
1300 Highland Ave. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
the Hook & Plow - Manhattan Beach
No Reviews
1112 Manhattan Ave Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manhattan Beach
Simmzy's - Manhattan Beach
4.4 • 5,179
229 Manhattan Beach Blvd Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurant
More near Manhattan Beach