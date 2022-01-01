Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

OH MY BURGER

2,995 Reviews

$$

2142 W El Segundo Blvd

Gardena, CA 90249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Homie
House Fries
Vegan Burger

Lunch Special 11:00am-3:00pm

Lunch Beef Burger Combo

$16.00

Lunch Turkey Burger Combo

$16.00

The Boxes

Turkey Pandemic Box

Turkey Pandemic Box

$25.00
Beef Pandemic Box

Beef Pandemic Box

$25.00

Sample Box

$27.00

Bacon cheese burger with grilled onions and OMB sauce, 2 Pastrami Chili Cheese Tacos and four wings.

Burgers

The Homie

The Homie

Epic Grilled Cheese Burger

Epic Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.00
So Fresh

So Fresh

Burger Of The Month (Klucky Nut)

Burger Of The Month (Klucky Nut)

$17.50

Two glazed donuts, Fried chicken, scrambled eggs, smoked gouda, bacon drizzled with maple syrup

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$12.00
Shrimp grilled cheese sandwich

Shrimp grilled cheese sandwich

$12.00

Challenge Burger

$50.00
BYOB Fest

BYOB Fest

$20.00Out of stock

Build your own Burger 5/28-5/30 Choose any toppings for $20

Everything Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
Honey Garlic Chicken Sandwich

Honey Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Wing Combo

$14.00+

Chicken Wing Party Packs

$27.50+

Fries

House Fries

House Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00
Alfredo Fries

Alfredo Fries

$10.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Alfredo Fries

$17.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Dipping Sauces

Taco Fries

$11.00

Tacos

3 Pack Turkey Tacos

$9.75

5 Pack Turkey Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

3 Pack Vegan Tacos

$15.00

Pastrami Chili Cheese Taco

$6.50

2 oz Side of guacamole

$1.50

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled cheese Meal

$7.50

Super Hero Burger Meal

$9.90Out of stock

Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Ginger Peach Sweet Tea

$4.00+

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00+

Bottled Water

$3.00

Apple Juice (Kids)

$1.00

Shakes

Va-Va-Vanilla

$6.50

Oh My Oreo

$6.50

Supercharged Strawberry

$6.50

Peach Cobbler

$7.75

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.75

Fried Oreos

$4.20Out of stock

Shake Of The Month

$7.75

Donut Burgers

Oh My Luther

Oh My Luther

$18.00

Two glazed donuts, Short rib/brisket patty, thick cut bacon (2) strips, cheddar cheese served between 2 krispy Kteme dounts

Breakfast Luther

$14.00

(2) Krispy Kreme donuts, Double fried egg, 4 strips of bacon, Cheddar and smoked Gouda

Vegetarian Luther

$17.00

(2) Krispy Kreme donuts, Impossible patty, Cheddar cheese, Grilled onions, Spring mix and tomato

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good food with a foodie experience.

Website

Location

2142 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249

Directions

Gallery
OH MY BURGER image
OH MY BURGER image
OH MY BURGER image
OH MY BURGER image

Similar restaurants in your area

StuckUp's - Burgers, Fries & Pies
orange starNo Reviews
2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
735 N. Douglas st. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
A&T Burgers - A&T Burgers #1 Imperial and Avalon
orange starNo Reviews
11318 South Avalon Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90061
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Rod's Char-broiler
orange star4.3 • 1,415
2600 Artesia Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
Stix & Straws
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108 El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gardena

It's Boba Time - Gardena
orange star4.6 • 6,498
15482 S Western Ave Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Phantom Carriage Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,169
18525 S Main St Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
orange star4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Torrance Bakery - Gardena
orange star4.3 • 542
15934 S. Western Avenue Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Fyrebird
orange star4.5 • 336
15717 Crenshaw Bl. Unit A Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gardena
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston