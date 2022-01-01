Carson restaurants you'll love
Rockin Cajun
940 East Dominguez Street, Carson
|Popular items
|Snow Crab Legs
|$36.99
Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes for additional.
|Peeled Shrimp a la carte
|$18.99
Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy).
Add corn, sausage, potatoes to complete your meal (add on choices)
|Shrimp a la carte
|$15.99
Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy).
Add corn, sausage, potatoes to complete your meal (add on choices)
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Chinollo
18415 S. Avalon Blvd, Carson
|Popular items
|Sustainable Salmon
|$15.50
(GF) Choice of base. Pan-seared British Columbia sustainable salmon (raised without hormones or antibiotics), basil-cilantro pesto, huancaina sauce, grilled vegetables, arugula, lemon.
Calories: 365-730 (Dependent on base)
|El California
|$11.00
(RV) chicken breast, chipotle sauce, potato fries, oaxaca cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, huacatay crema. Served with chips and salsa. MEANT TO SATISFY!
With steak, add $1.50
|Daily Soup
|$5.00
Made in house.
Chef C’s Smhokin Pot
17944 Avalon Blvd, Carson
|Popular items
|Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp with homemade garlic butter served over fries, nachos, rice, grits, or kale slaw.
If you choose side of rice, it comes topped with kale.
If you choose side of fries, they come with cheese.
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Fresh grilled cheese with your choice of langoustine lobster, garlic shrimp, Cajun chicken, or smoked steak. Served with your choice of fries, rice, nachos, or grits.
If you choose side of fries, they come with cheese.
Pictured: Lobster Grilled Cheese and fries
|Cajun Chicken
Chopped fried or grilled chicken with Whiskey Sauce. Served over fries, grits, rice, nachos, or kale slaw.
If you choose side of rice, it comes topped with kale.
If you choose side of fries, they come with cheese.
SoCal Wings Carson (NEW)
21737 S. Avalon blvd, Carson