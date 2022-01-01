Carson restaurants you'll love

Carson restaurants
Toast
  • Carson

Carson's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Carson restaurants

Rockin Cajun image

 

Rockin Cajun

940 East Dominguez Street, Carson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snow Crab Legs$36.99
Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes for additional.
Peeled Shrimp a la carte$18.99
Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy).
Add corn, sausage, potatoes to complete your meal (add on choices)
Shrimp a la carte$15.99
Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy).
Add corn, sausage, potatoes to complete your meal (add on choices)
More about Rockin Cajun
Chinollo image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Chinollo

18415 S. Avalon Blvd, Carson

Avg 4.7 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sustainable Salmon$15.50
(GF) Choice of base. Pan-seared British Columbia sustainable salmon (raised without hormones or antibiotics), basil-cilantro pesto, huancaina sauce, grilled vegetables, arugula, lemon.
Calories: 365-730 (Dependent on base)
El California$11.00
(RV) chicken breast, chipotle sauce, potato fries, oaxaca cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, huacatay crema. Served with chips and salsa. MEANT TO SATISFY!
With steak, add $1.50
Daily Soup$5.00
Made in house.
More about Chinollo
Everytable image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Everytable

1000 East Victoria Street, Carson

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Everytable
Chef C’s Smhokin Pot image

 

Chef C’s Smhokin Pot

17944 Avalon Blvd, Carson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp with homemade garlic butter served over fries, nachos, rice, grits, or kale slaw.
If you choose side of rice, it comes topped with kale.
If you choose side of fries, they come with cheese.
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Fresh grilled cheese with your choice of langoustine lobster, garlic shrimp, Cajun chicken, or smoked steak. Served with your choice of fries, rice, nachos, or grits.
If you choose side of fries, they come with cheese.
Pictured: Lobster Grilled Cheese and fries
Cajun Chicken
Chopped fried or grilled chicken with Whiskey Sauce. Served over fries, grits, rice, nachos, or kale slaw.
If you choose side of rice, it comes topped with kale.
If you choose side of fries, they come with cheese.
More about Chef C’s Smhokin Pot
Restaurant banner

 

SoCal Wings Carson (NEW)

21737 S. Avalon blvd, Carson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about SoCal Wings Carson (NEW)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Carson

Salmon

Gumbo

