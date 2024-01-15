Seoul Bap
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Korean BBQ Rice Bowls & Fried Chicken
20220 Avalon Blvd. Suite B, Carson, CA 90746
