Popular Items

FRIES

$3.40

Served with seasoning salt

CURRY VEG BOWL

$8.65

Curry over rice (veggies include potatoes, carrots and onions)


TERIYAKI

CHK BOWL

$8.95

Chicken and rice with teriyaki sauce

BEEF BOWL

$9.95

Beef and rice with teriyaki sauce

COMBO BOWL

$10.50

Chicken & Beef and rice with teriyaki sauce

CHK + BROC

$10.50

Chicken & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce

BEEF + BROC

$11.25

Beef & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce

COMBO + BROC

$11.75

Chicken, beef & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce

CHK PLATE

$10.50

Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad

BEEF PLATE

$11.25

Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad

COMBO PLATE

$11.95

Chicken & beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad

BEEF DLX

$12.95

Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad

COMBO DLX

$13.50

Chicken & Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad

FP CHK DLX

$34.00

Teriyaki chicken, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4)

FP BEEF DLX

$37.00

Teriyaki beef, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4) ** Maximum 2 per order** Orders with more than 2 will not be accepted

FP COMBO DLX

$38.00

Teriyaki chicken & beef, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4)

FP CHK DINNER

$32.00

Teriyaki chicken, rice with a mixed green salad (Serves 3-4)

FP BEEF DINNER

$35.00

Teriyaki beef, rice with a mixed green salad (Serves 3-4) ** Maximum 2 per order** Orders with more than 2 will not be accepted

CURRY

CURRY CHK BOWL

$8.95

Curry, chicken and rice

CURRY BEEF BOWL

$9.95

Curry, beef and rice

CURRY VEG PLATE

$10.25

Curry over rice with a green salad

CURRY CHK PLATE

$10.50

Curry, chicken and rice with a green salad

CURRY BEEF PLATE

$11.25

Curry, beef and rice with a green salad

CURRY VEG DLX

$11.75

Curry over rice with Chinese Chicken Salad

CURRY CHK DLX

$11.95

Curry, chicken and rice with Chinese Chicken Salad

CURRY BEEF DLX

$12.95

Curry, beef and rice with Chinese Chicken Salad

GRAVY

CHK GRAVY BOWL

$8.95

Chicken, rice & gravy

CHK GRAVY PLATE

$10.50

Chicken, rice, gravy with a green salad

CHK GRAVY DLX

$11.95

Chicken, rice, gravy with a Chinese Chicken Salad

EX SML GRAVY

$0.75

EX LG GRAVY

$1.25

SALAD

1/2 CCS

$8.25

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds, wontons, almonds with house dressing

LG CCS

$10.50

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds, wontons, almonds with house dressing

SML MIXED GREEN

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions with house dressing

LG MIXED GREEN

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions with house dressing

SML CCS TRAY

$29.00

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side

MED CCS TRAY

$49.00

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$6.25

On sesame bun with mayo, thousand island, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

CHZ BURGER

$6.50

On sesame bun with cheddar mayo, thousand island, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

TERI BURGER

$6.25

On sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

TERI AVO BURGER

$7.25

On sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, avocado, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

BREAST BURGER

$7.75

Breast meat on sesame bun with mayo, ranch, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles

CHILI BURGER

$6.95

On sesame bun with chili, mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, pickles

CHILI CHZ BURGER

$7.25

TERI CHK BURGER

$7.75

Breast meat on sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

TERI STK BURGER

$7.75

Sliced beef on sesame bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

SANDWICH/COMBOS

HOT - PASTRAMI & CHZ SANDWICH

$9.95

Pastrami, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard on french roll

HOT - CHAR CHK SANDWICH

$9.75

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, salt & pepper and mayo on a french roll

HOT - TERI BEEF SANDWICH

$9.95

Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki sauce and mayo on a french roll

HOT - TERI CHK SANDWICH

$9.75

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki sauce and mayo on a french roll

COLD - AVOCADO & CHZ SANDWICH

$9.75

Avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a french roll

COLD - CHK SALAD SANDWICH

$9.75

Chicken salad (contains celery and walnuts), lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll

COLD - TUNA SANDWICH

$9.95

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll

SANDWICH & CCS COMBO

$10.95

Choice of 1/2 sandwich & Chinese Chicken Salad

FRIES/HOT DOGS/CHILI

CHILI FRIES

$4.95

Chili over fries

CHILI CHZ FRIES

$5.75

Chili and cheddar cheese over fries

HOT DOG

$5.75

Hebrew National served on a french roll

CHILI & RICE

$5.85

Chili over rice

SIDES

SIDE WHITE RICE

$3.65

SIDE BROWN RICE

$4.15

SML COLESLAW

$1.85

LG COLESLAW

$3.50

SIDE BROCCOLI

$2.95

ROLL & BUTTER

$1.75

SIDE CHILI

$1.70

SIDE CURRY

$2.95

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE ONION

$0.50

SIDE GRN ONION

$0.50

PLASTICWARE

Plasticware and napkins will be provided for the number of items ordered. Please do not add more than 1 item.

PLASTICWARE & NAPKINS

Plasticware and napkins will be provided for the number of items ordered. Please do not add more than 1 item.

NAPKINS ONLY

SET OF 10 PLATES

$1.00