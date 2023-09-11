Rascals Teriyaki Grill - Carson
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving tasty and authentic Japanese-American family recipes to our local South Bay community
Location
205 East Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dot & Dough - Carson - 552 E Carson St, Unit 102
No Reviews
552 E Carson St, Unit 102 Carson, CA 90745-2887
View restaurant