Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
American

A&T Burgers - A&T Burgers #1 Imperial and Avalon

review star

No reviews yet

11318 South Avalon Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Quicky Burrito
Classic Breakfast
Biggie French Toast

Breakfast Plates

Classic Breakfast

$8.99

Chicken Breakfast

$14.99

Pancake Breakfast

$7.49

Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!

Quick French Toast

$7.49

Biggie French Toast

$9.49

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Chorizo & Eggs

$8.49

Kids Pancake

$6.99

Protien Plate

$10.99

Big Stack Pancakes Breakfast

$9.99

Brkfst Sand & Burrito

Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.49

Ribeye Steak & Eggs Sandwich

$13.49

Quicky Burrito

$7.49

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo Burrito

$7.99

Mixed Meat "Biggy" Burrito

$10.99

Chili and Cheese Burrito

$7.49

Omelettes

Egg Omelette

$7.99Out of stock

Bacon Omelette

$10.09

Sausage Omelette

$10.09

Ham Omelette

$10.09

Chili Chesse Omelette

$10.09

Veggie Omelette

$10.09

Denver Omelette

$10.49

Mix Meat “the meaty” Omelette

$11.99

Breakfast Sides (Ala Carte)

SD 2 Bacon

$2.79

SD 2 Sausage

$2.79

SD 4 Bacon

$4.79

SD 4 Sausage

$4.79

SD Hashbrowns

$3.79

SD Grits

$3.99

SD Oatmeal

$3.99

SD SM Ham (1 SLICE)

$2.79

SD LG Ham (2 SLICES)

$4.79

SD Egg

$1.49

Side 3 Eggs

$3.99

SD Tomatoes

$2.49

SD Toast

$1.99

SD 2 Pancakes

$4.79

SD SMALL French Toast

$5.49

SD Ribeye Steak

$6.49

SD Polish

$4.79

SD 3 Pancakes

$5.49

SD LG French Toast

$6.49

Side Turkey Patty

$3.99

Side Burger Patty

$2.79

Side Chorizo and Eggs

$5.49

Avocado

$1.79

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$7.49

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Ham and Cheese Melt

$6.99

Club Sandwich

$8.49

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Polish Sausage Sandwich

$7.49

Classic BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.99

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Tuna Salad on Toast

$6.99

Burgers

Big Burger

$4.99

Double Burger

$5.99

Big Cheese Burger

$5.49

Double Cheese Burger

$7.99

Triple Cheese Burger

$9.99

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.49

Chili Cheese Burger

$7.49

Pastrami Cheese Burger

$8.99

Turkey Burger

$7.49

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.49

Bacon Avocado Cheese Burger

$9.47

Lunch Combos

Big Burger Combo

$9.48

Double Burger Combo

$10.48

Big Cheese Burger Combo

$9.98

Double Cheese Burger Combo

$12.48

Tripple Cheese Burger Combo

$14.48

Chili Cheese Burger Combo

$11.98

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

$11.98

Pastrami Cheese Burger Combo

$13.48

Pastrami Sandwich Combo

$18.48

Ribeye Steak Sandwich Combo

$18.48

Club Sandwich Combo

$12.98

Turkey Burger Combo

$11.98

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.98

(3 Piece) Chicken Strip Combo

$9.48

(5 Piece) Chicken Strip Combo

$11.99

Grill Cheese Combo

$8.98

Patty Melt Combo

$11.98

BLT Combo

$11.48

Fish Sandwich Combo

$11.48

Lunch/Dinner Sides

SM Fries

$3.49

LRG Fries

$4.49

SM Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49

LRG Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

SM Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries

$10.49

LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries

$12.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

SM Cheese Fries

$5.99

LG Cheese Fries

$7.29

SD Chicken Fried

$5.99

SD Chicken Boneless

$5.49

SD Chorizo and Eggs

$4.49

SD Polish Sausage

$4.49

SD Ribeye Steak

$4.99

SD SM Pastrami

$5.99

SD LRG Pastrami

$7.49

House Dressing

$0.25

SD Ranch

$0.25

SD Italian

$0.25

Toast

$1.69

SD Grilled Onions

$0.50

SD Guacamole

$0.89

SD Sour Creme

$0.89

Scoop of Chili

$0.89

SD Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Add American Cheese

$0.69

Add Shredded Cheddar

$0.99

Salads

SM Carne Asada Salad

$9.49

SM Chicken Salad

$9.49

SM Chef Salad

$9.49

SM Garden Salad

$6.49

LRG Carne Asada Salad

$10.49

LRG Chicken Salad

$10.49

LRG Chef Salad

$10.49

LRG Garden Salad

$7.29

SM Tuna Salad

$9.49

LG Tuna Salad

$10.49

Specials

Taco Box

$8.00

Salads

SM Carne Asada Salad

$9.49

SM Chicken Salad

$9.49

SM Chef Salad

$9.49

SM Garden Salad

$6.49

LRG Carne Asada Salad

$10.49

LRG Chicken Salad

$10.49

LRG Chef Salad

$10.49

LRG Garden Salad

$7.29

Dinner Entrees

Famous Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Ribeye Dinner

$16.99

Shrimp (21pcs) Dinner

$12.99

Boneless Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Strip Dinner (5Piece)

$12.99

Side Orders

SM Fries

$3.49

LRG Fries

$4.49

SM Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49

LRG Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

SM Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries

$10.49

LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries

$12.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

SIDE 3 Chicken Strips

$4.99

SIDE 5 Chicken Strips

$6.99

Side 21 Piece Shrimp

$4.99

South of the Border

Steak Burrito

$9.49

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Pastrami Burrito

$11.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.49

Ground Beef & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Steak Taco

$3.99

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Ground Beef Taco

$3.79

Taquitos w/Guacamole

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

Pastrami Quesadilla

$11.99

Taco Special

$8.00

Side of Rice

$2.49

Side of Beans

$2.49

Chili Straight

$4.49

Avocado

$1.79

Family Pack

Family Pack

$30.99

Beverages

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

SM Coffee

$1.59

SM Hot Chocolate

$2.15

SM Tea

$1.59

LRG Coffee

$2.69

LRG Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Water

$0.50

*LRG CUSTOM Drink

$2.79

LRG Cherry Coke

$2.79

LRG Coke

$2.79

LRG Diet Coke

$2.79

LRG Fruit Punch

$2.79

LRG Horchata

$2.79

LRG Lemonade

$2.79

LRG Orange Whip

$2.79

LRG Orange Fanta

$2.79

LRG Jamaica

$2.79

LRG Rootbeer

$2.79

LRG Sprite

$2.79

LRG Strawberry Fanta

$2.79

LRG Suicide

$2.79

LRG Refil

$1.00

*MED CUSTOM Drink

$2.49

MED Cherry Coke

$2.49

MED Coke

$2.49

MED Diet Coke

$2.49

MED Fruit Punch

$2.49

MED Horchata

$2.49

MED Lemonade

$2.49

MED Orange Whip

$2.49

MED Orange Fanta

$2.49

MED Jamaica

$2.49

MED Rootbeer

$2.49

MED Sprite

$2.49

MED Strawberry Fanta

$2.49

MED Suicide

$2.49

MED Refil

$0.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

For over 35 years we've been serving Los Angeles with the freshest food in town. Our food is made to order with no heat lamps and no microwaves. We pride ourselves in being the best priced food in town since we first opened in 1983. A quick bite, friendly service, and delicious everything is what we're about!

Website

Location

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90061

Directions

Gallery
A&T Burgers #1 image
A&T Burgers #1 image
A&T Burgers #1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man *Gardena* - 14800 S Western Ave suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
14800 S Western Ave suite 108 Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Johns Drive-In Hamburgers
orange starNo Reviews
6625 E Santa Fe Ave Huntington Park, CA 90255
View restaurantnext
Chinollo
orange star4.7 • 1,903
18415 S. Avalon Blvd Carson, CA 90746
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Inglewood
orange starNo Reviews
170 N. La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurantnext
King's Hawaiian - The Local Place
orange starNo Reviews
18605 S Western Ave Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

A&T Burgers - A&T Burgers #2 94th and Avalon
orange star5.0 • 4
9401 Avalon Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Echo Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Mid-Wilshire
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston