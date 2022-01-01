Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Inglewood

review star

No reviews yet

170 N. La Brea Avenue

Inglewood, CA 90301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito
Latte

SEASONAL SIPS

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Our house made Mexican chocolate brings together the authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate with notes of pure Cacao, Ancho Chili, Ginger, Clove, Salt and a touch of sweetness. This is made with the milk of your choice and is also a great non caffeinated beverage.

Sweet Potato Latte

$7.50

Double shot of espresso, in-house sweet potato sauce, choice of milk, topped off with pumpkin spice. Served hot or cold.

Eggnog Latte

$7.00Out of stock

Nothing says Holidays like Eggnog. Eggnog syrup that's been infused with clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cardamom with a shot of espresso.

Pastries

Banana Bread

$4.50

Sliced Banana Nut Loaf Served Warm with House Made Salted Honey Butter

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Classic Butter Croissant. Available to be warmed.

Chorizo Cheddar Croissant

Chorizo Cheddar Croissant

$4.75

Spanish style chorizo & cheddar cheese folded into croissant dough. Available warm.

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb

$4.75

Croissant dough shaped into a muffin, stuffed with vanilla pastry cream and cherries.

Coffee Crumb Donut

Coffee Crumb Donut

$4.25

Coffee cake crumbed, cake donut. Available warmed, goes great with your morning coffee!

Churros

$6.00

Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Bowls

Berry Dream - Overnight Oats

Berry Dream - Overnight Oats

$9.50

Overnight Oats (Berry Dream)- Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Berry Compote, Market Berries, Toasted Coconut

Açaí

Açaí

$12.00

Açaí Sorbet, Bananas, Berries, Granola

Buenos Días

Buenos Días

$14.00

Sautéed Poblano Peppers & Onions, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs and Pico De Gallo

Soul Bowl

Soul Bowl

$14.50

Poached Egg, Creamy Grits, Braised Collard Greens, Charred Corn *contains pork

Superfood

Superfood

$17.00

Baby Kale, Arugula, Farro, Avocado, Sugar Snap Peas, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Radish, Fennel, Citrus Vinaigrette

Hilltop Cobb

Hilltop Cobb

$17.50

Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Baby Kale, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Handhelds

Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich

Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun

Bangin' Breakfast Burrito

Bangin' Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.50

Tuna Salad, Provolone, Cheddar, Sliced Tomato, Sourdough

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$16.00

(v) Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup - Cheddar, Provolone and Pimento Cheese on Griddled Sourdough Bread served with House Made Tomato Soup $16.00

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, Provolone, & Pimento Cheese on Griddled Sourdough Bread

Caesar Salad Wrap

Caesar Salad Wrap

$13.00

Caesar Salad Wrap- Mixed Greens, Baby Kale, Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing, Sourdough Croutons in a Spinach Wrap

Straight Veggie Wrap

Straight Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Arugula, Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro, Lime Vinaigrette, in a Spinach Wrap, Salsa Verde on the Side

Hilltop Droptops

Almond Butter Droptop

Almond Butter Droptop

$10.00

Mixed Berries, Toasted Almonds, Local Honey, on Multigrain

Avocado Droptop

Avocado Droptop

$13.00

Smashed Avocado, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Garlic Chips, Fennel Pollen, Red Wine Dressing

Smoked Salmon Droptop

Smoked Salmon Droptop

$15.00

Dill Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, on Multigrain

Beignets

O.G. Beignets

O.G. Beignets

$5.00

Original Beignets served with Berry Sauce

Nutella Beignets

Nutella Beignets

$6.00

Nutella Beignets served with Berry Sauce

Waffles

AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY
Maple Syrup & Berry Compote

Maple Syrup & Berry Compote

$11.50

AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY

Nutella & Banana

Nutella & Banana

$11.50

AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY

Sides

Side Buffalo Cauliflower

Side Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

Served with Spicy Mayo

Side Berries

$3.00
Side Grits

Side Grits

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Tuna

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Side Tomato Soup

$7.00

plum tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil *Contains Dairy

Side Salad

$6.00

(c) Side Salad – Baby Kale, Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Side Collard Greens

$3.50

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.50

1 Pc of Toast

$1.00

2 Pc of Toast

$2.00

Cutlery

In trying to be a conscious of the environment. Please tell us your needs. Our cutlery is wrapped for your safety.

Sauces

Side Almond Butter

$1.50

Side Berry Compote

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Chipotle Creama

$0.50

Side Dill Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Maple Syrup

$0.50

Side Nutella

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.75

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Iced coffee with notes of hazelnut, chocolate & browned almond. Brazilian & Peruvian Origin

Ethiopian Brew

$4.25+

Hot drip coffee with notes of nectarine, honey & black tea.

House Brew

$3.75+

Hot drip "Slauson House Blend" dark notes.

Traveler Box

Traveler Box

$30.00

Hot Drip Slauson House Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.

Cold Traveler Box

$40.00

Cold Brew Coffee Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.

Espresso

Almond Turmeric Latte

Almond Turmeric Latte

$6.00

House made; almond milk, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon + honey. Served hot or iced.

Americano

$3.50

12oz Americano Double Espresso with water. Available hot or cold.

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.50

Double shot espresso, steamed milk & a semi-thick layer of foam on top. Available Hot or Iced.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00

Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.

Cortado 8oz

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso of Brazilian & Peruvian beans locally roasted. With notes of hazelnut, milk chocolate, and browned almond notes.

Flat White

$4.50

8oz espresso based drink that blends espresso + steamed milk + minimal amount of micro foam. A complete harmony between espresso + milk.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Double espresso, house made lavender syrup & milk of your choice.

Macchiato

$4.00

Double espresso with a “spot” of foam.

Matcha Chata

Matcha Chata

$6.50

Matcha Tea, Cinnamon, Honey, Vanilla, Iced Oat Milk Latte

Matcha H20

$5.50

Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with water. Available hot or iced.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Milk 12oz

$3.50

Whole, nonfat, Almond or Oat Milk available.

Mocha

$5.50

Double espresso, chocolate & milk of your choice served hot or cold.

Kids Milk (8oz)

$3.00

Whole, nonfat, Almond or Oat Milk available.

Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)

$3.75

Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.

Red Eye

$6.00

House coffee + a shot of Double espresso

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Rich chocolate with the milk of your choice.

Tea

Classic Breakfast Tea Blend.
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Iced tea + lemonade

Earl Grey

$3.50

Full-bodied leaves are blended with precious oil of bergamot.

English Breakfast

$3.50

Classic breakfast black tea. Caffeinated.

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Our passion fruit iced tea is unsweetend served on ice. Add agave to make a sippin' sweet tea.

Jasmine Reserve

$3.50

Hot steeped jasmine whole leaf green tea crafted into eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag sachet.

Lemon Ginger

$3.50

Hot steeped spicy citrus tea.

Mint Green

$3.50

Grassy, smooth hot steeped mint Green tea in this eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag.

Tea Latte

$5.50

Tea of your choice steeped along with steamed milk of your choice.

Juice & Bottled Bev

Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer

Dad's Old Fashioned Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

Boxed Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

GT's Kombucha 12 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Kombucha Culture, black tea, green tea, kiwi juice, hemp extract, pineapple juice, fresh pressed ginger juice, tumeric, lemon juice, black pepper

Health Aide - Pink Lady Kombucha - BTL

$6.00

Coffee Beans

Slauson Whole Bean

Slauson Whole Bean

$15.50

12 oz bag of Slauson Whole bean blend for your home.

Ethiopian Whole Bean

Ethiopian Whole Bean

$18.50

12 oz whole Ethiopian coffee beans for your home.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our food is simple and nourishing: breakfast and lunch offerings, along with coffee, juices, and pastries.

Website

Location

170 N. La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Directions

Gallery
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen - Slauson
orange starNo Reviews
4427 W. Slauson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90043
View restaurantnext
Cafè Solar - Westchester
orange starNo Reviews
6224 west manchester blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
735 N. Douglas st. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental
orange starNo Reviews
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
HomeState - Playa
orange starNo Reviews
12105 W Waterfront Drive Los Angeles, CA 90094
View restaurantnext
LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Inglewood

Cluckin Bun
orange star4.7 • 1,231
1100 w. Florence ave., ste C Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0062 - Inglewood
orange star4.3 • 1,056
4956 West Century Blvd. #7B Inglewood, CA 90304
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001596 - Crenshaw Imperial Plaza
orange star4.1 • 654
2946 W Imperial Hwy Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000550 - Hollywood Park
orange star4.1 • 654
3401 W. Century Boulevard Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurantnext
Comfort LA Inglewood
orange star4.2 • 393
902 N La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001591 - Manchester & Oak
orange star4.0 • 294
605 W. Manchester Blvd Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Inglewood
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston