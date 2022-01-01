A&T Burgers - A&T Burgers #2 94th and Avalon
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
For over 35 years we've been serving Los Angeles with the freshest food in town. Our food is made to order with no heat lamps and no microwaves. We pride ourselves in being the best priced food in town since we first opened in 1983. A quick bite, friendly service, and delicious everything is what we're about!
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90003
