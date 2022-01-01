Restaurant header imageView gallery

A&T Burgers - A&T Burgers #2 94th and Avalon

4 Reviews

$

9401 Avalon Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90003

Breakfast Plates

Classic Breakfast

$8.99

Chicken Breakfast

$14.99

Pancake Breakfast

$7.49

Delicious Pancakes made to order. Please select your meat and enjoy!

Quick French Toast

$7.49

Biggie French Toast

$9.49

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Big Stack Pancakes Breakfast

$9.49

Protien Plate

$10.99

Kids Pancake

$6.99

Brkfst Sand & Burrito

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.49

Chili and Cheese Burrito

$7.49

Chorizo Burrito

$7.99

Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Mixed Meat "Biggy" Burrito

$10.99

Quicky Burrito

$7.49

Ribeye Steak & Eggs Sandwich

$13.99

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Omelettes

Egg Omelette

$7.99

Bacon Omelette

$10.09

Sausage Omelette

$10.09

Ham Omelette

$10.09

Chili Chesse Omelette

$10.09

Veggie Omelette

$10.09

Denver Omelette

$10.49

Mix Meat “the meaty” Omelette

$11.99

Bacon Sausage and Ham Omelette served with cheese, hash browns or grits toast and jelly. Its Huge!

Breakfast Sides (Ala Carte)

SD 2 Bacon

$2.99

SD 2 Sausage

$2.99

SD 4 Bacon

$4.79

SD 4 Sausage

$4.79

SD Hashbrowns

$3.79

SD Grits

$3.99

SD Oatmeal

$3.99

SD SM Ham (1 SLICE)

$2.79

SD LG Ham (2 SLICES)

$4.79

SD Egg

$1.49

Side 3 Eggs

$3.99

SD Tomatoes

$2.49

SD Toast

$1.99

SD 2 Pancakes

$4.79

SD SMALL French Toast

$5.49

SD Ribeye Steak

$6.99

SD Polish

$4.79

SD 3 Pancakes

$6.49

SD LG French Toast

$6.49

Side Turkey Patty

$3.99

Side Burger Patty

$2.79

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$7.49

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Ham and Cheese Melt

$6.99

Club Sandwich

$8.49

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Polish Sausage Sandwich

$7.49

Classic BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.99

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Tuna Melt

$7.49

Tuna Salad on Toast

$7.49

Burgers

Big Burger

$4.99

Double Burger

$5.99

Big Cheese Burger

$5.49

Double Cheese Burger

$7.99

Triple Cheese Burger

$9.99

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.49

Chili Cheese Burger

$7.49

Pastrami Cheese Burger

$8.99

Turkey Burger

$7.49

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.48

Bacon Avocado Cheese Burger

$9.47

Lunch Combos

Big Burger Combo

$9.48

Double Burger Combo

$10.48

Big Cheese Burger Combo

$9.98

Double Cheese Burger Combo

$12.48

Tripple Cheese Burger Combo

$14.48

Chili Cheese Burger Combo

$11.98

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

$11.98

Pastrami Cheese Burger Combo

$13.48

Pastrami Sandwich Combo

$18.48

Ribeye Steak Sandwich Combo

$18.48

Club Sandwich Combo

$12.98

Turkey Burger Combo

$11.98

Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

$11.98

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.98

(3 Piece) Chicken Strip Combo

$9.49

(5 Piece) Chicken Strip Combo

$11.99

Grill Cheese Combo

$8.98

Patty Melt Combo

$11.98

BLT Combo

$11.48

Fish Sandwich Combo

$11.48

Lunch/Dinner Sides

SM Fries

$3.49

LRG Fries

$4.49

SM Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49

LRG Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

SM Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries

$10.49

LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries

$12.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

SM Cheese Fries

$5.99

LG Cheese Fries

$7.29

SD Chicken Fried

$5.99

SD Chicken Boneless

$5.49

SD Chorizo and Eggs

$4.49

SD Polish Sausage

$4.49

SD Ribeye Steak

$5.79

SD SM Pastrami

$4.99

SD LRG Pastrami

$7.49

House Dressing

$0.25

SD Ranch

$0.25

SD Italian

$0.25

Toast

$1.69

SD Grilled Onions

$0.50

SD Guacamole

$0.89

SD Sour Creme

$0.89

Scoop of Chili

$0.89

SD Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Add American Cheese

$0.69

Add Shredded Cheddar

$0.99

Salads

SM Carne Asada Salad

$9.49

SM Chicken Salad

$9.49

SM Chef Salad

$9.49

SM Garden Salad

$6.49

LRG Carne Asada Salad

$10.49

LRG Chicken Salad

$10.49

LRG Chef Salad

$10.49

LRG Garden Salad

$7.29

SM Tuna Salad

$9.49

LG Tuna Salad

$10.49

Specials

Taco Box

$8.00

Dinner Entrees

Famous Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Ribeye Dinner

$16.99

Shrimp (21pcs) Dinner

$12.99

Boneless Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Strip Dinner (5Piece)

$12.99

$4.99

South of the Border

Steak Burrito

$9.49

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Pastrami Burrito

$11.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.49

Ground Beef & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Steak Taco

$3.99

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Ground Beef Taco

$3.79

Taquitos w/Guacamole

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

Pastrami Quesadilla

$11.99

Taco Special

$8.00

Side of Rice

$2.49

Side of Beans

$2.49

Chili Straight

$4.49

Family Pack

Family Pack

$30.99

Beverages

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

SM Coffee

$1.59

SM Hot Chocolate

$2.15

SM Tea

$1.59

LRG Coffee

$2.69

LRG Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Water

$0.50

*LRG CUSTOM Drink

$2.79

LRG Cherry Coke

$2.79

LRG Coke

$2.79

LRG Diet Coke

$2.79

LRG Fruit Punch

$2.79

LRG Horchata

$2.79

LRG Tamarindo

$2.79

LRG Orange Whip

$2.79

LRG Pina

$2.79

LRG Orange Fanta

$2.79

LRG Rasp Tea

$2.79

LRG Rootbeer

$2.79

LRG Sprite

$2.79

LRG Strawberry Fanta

$2.79

LRG Suicide

$2.79

LRG Refil

$1.00

*MED CUSTOM Drink

$2.49

MED Cherry Coke

$2.49

MED Coke

$2.49

MED Diet Coke

$2.49

MED Fruit Punch

$2.49

MED Horchata

$2.49

MED Tamarindo

$2.49

MED Orange Whip

$2.49

MED Pina

$2.49

MED Orange Fanta

$2.49

MED Rasp Tea

$2.49

MED Rootbeer

$2.49

MED Sprite

$2.49

MED Strawberry Fanta

$2.49

MED Suicide

$2.49

MED Refil

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

For over 35 years we've been serving Los Angeles with the freshest food in town. Our food is made to order with no heat lamps and no microwaves. We pride ourselves in being the best priced food in town since we first opened in 1983. A quick bite, friendly service, and delicious everything is what we're about!

Website

Location

9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90003

Directions

Gallery
A&T Burgers #2 image
A&T Burgers #2 image
A&T Burgers #2 image

