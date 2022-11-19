Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bangin Buns Florence

431 Reviews

$$

1457 E. Florence Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90001

Order Again

Popular Items

Bangin Plate
Bangin Fries
Tender Plate

Mains

Tender Plate

Tender Plate

$14.99

Nashville-Style Tenders served with White Toast, Pickles, & Bangin Sauce.

Bangin Plate

Bangin Plate

$14.99

Nashville-Style Sandwiches served with Slaw, Pickles, & Bangin Sauce.

Sandwich & Tender

Sandwich & Tender

$14.99

Nashville-Style Sandwich and Tender served with Slaw, Pickles, White Toast, & Bangin Sauce.

Sandwich

Sandwich

$11.99

Nashville-Style Sandwhich served with Slaw, Pickles, & Bangin Sauce.

Bangin Fries

$13.99

Sides

Bangin Pops

Bangin Pops

$12.99
Fries

Fries

$4.99

Single Jumbo Tender

$4.99
Slaw

Slaw

$2.99
Pickles

Pickles

$1.99

Sauces

Bangin Sauce

Bangin Sauce

$0.49
Spicy Honey

Spicy Honey

$0.49
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$0.99Out of stock
Ranch

Ranch

$0.49

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.49

Lemonade | Strawberry

$2.99

Lemonade | Mango

$2.99

Canned Drink

$2.49

Family Specials

Tender Platter, 20 tenders, toast bread, bangin sauces

$59.99Out of stock

Bun Platter, 8 sandwiches, fries, bangin sauce

$56.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1457 E. Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Directions

Gallery
Bangin Buns image
Bangin Buns image

