Osteria Mozza Melrose/Highland
9,044 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
From exquisite handmade pastas to grilled beef tagliata to Pastry Chef Dahlia Narvaez’s James-Beard Award-winning Butterscotch Budino. Osteria Mozza’s is a menu Angelenos can recite by heart: the greatest hits. Please call for Daily Specials (323.297.0100)
Location
6602 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
4.3 • 1,785
345 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurant