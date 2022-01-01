Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osteria Mozza Melrose/Highland

9,044 Reviews

$$$

6602 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Order Again

8-Top Charge

$100 Per Person

$100.00

112 Per Ribeye Upcharge

$112.00

8-Top Course 1

Condimenti PX

Burratina Pugliese PX

Brussels PX

Octopus PX

Panzanella PX

8-Top Course 2

===COURSE 2===

Raviolo PX

Orrecchiette PX

Tagliatelle PX

Tortalloni PX

Gnocchi PX

8-Top Course 3

===COURSE 3===

Tagliata PX

Branzino PX

Sweet Potatoes PX

Ribeye PX

Broccolini PX

Cauliflower PX

Orata PX

Shell Beans PX

8-Top Course 4

===HOLD FIRE===

Gelati & Sorbetti Selezioni PX

Panna Cotta PX

Out of stock

Banana Gelato Pie PX

Out of stock

Cioccolato PX

Out of stock

Rosemary Olive Oil Cakes PX

Out of stock

Px Torta della Nonna

PX Semifreddo

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
From exquisite handmade pastas to grilled beef tagliata to Pastry Chef Dahlia Narvaez’s James-Beard Award-winning Butterscotch Budino. Osteria Mozza’s is a menu Angelenos can recite by heart: the greatest hits. Please call for Daily Specials (323.297.0100)

6602 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038

