Petit Trois L'Original

718 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

DRINKS

Liquors

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Cap Corse Spritz

$16.00

Cappeletti Spritz

$16.00

Bonal Spritz

$16.00

Angeleno Spritz

$16.00

Lillet Spritz

$16.00

Petit Spritz

$16.00

Carpano Antica

$15.00

Dolin Blanc

$12.00

Floc de Gascogne

$12.00

Gran Classico

$18.00

Lillet Blanc

$14.00

Lillet Rose

$14.00

Lillet Rouge

$14.00

Pimms

$12.00

Punt e Mes

$15.00

Cocchi Dopo Teatro

$14.00

Cocchi Aperitivo

$14.00

Campari

$15.00

Cocchi Barolo Chinato

$22.00

Caps Corse

$14.00

Cap Corse

$14.00

Kina L'Aero D'or

$16.00

Lofi Dry

$12.00

Lofi Sweet

$12.00

Lofi Gentian

$12.00

Salers

$14.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$14.00

Cappelletti

$15.00

Suze

$14.00

St Germain

$12.00

Bonal

$15.00

Genepy

$15.00

D.O.M.

$16.00

Aperol

$15.00

Golden Moon

$20.00

Pernod

$24.00

Ricard

$15.00

St. George Absinthe

$25.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$20.00

Green Chartreuse

$20.00

Chartreuse VEP Jaune

$58.00

La Sorciere

$18.00

Argonaut Brandy

$15.00

Camus Borderies XO

$60.00

Chateau Arton Armagnac Reserve

$26.00

Chateau de Laubade VSOP Armagnac

$18.00

Clear Creak pear

$12.00

Hine Rare Cognac

$20.00

Lecompte Originel Calvados

$12.00

Millet Bas Armangac

$30.00

H by Hine

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand

$15.00

Chateau Arton MHA

$62.00

Chateau Arton Blanche

$18.00

Laird's Apple

$14.00

Calvados

$17.00

Bisquit

$16.00

Château Arton ‘La Flamme’

$32.00

Château Arton La Réserve’

$52.00

Angeleno

$15.00

Averna

$15.00

Braulio

$16.00

Cardamaro

$15.00

China China

$17.00

Cynar

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Nonino

$18.00

Sfumato

$15.00

Pasubio

$15.00

Montenegro

$17.00

Bonal Genitane

$15.00

Xila Amaro

$16.00

Mr Black

$12.00

Bizzarro

$12.00

Bruto

$14.00

Byrrh

$14.00

Cocchi Barolo Chinato

$22.00

Balvenie 14 Yr

$25.00

Basil Hayden's

$18.00

Elijah Craig BBN

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$21.00

Oban 14 Yr Single Malt Scotch

$28.00

Weller 7 Yr

$14.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$30.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$18.00

Bruichladdich

$24.00

Tullamore Dew

$16.00

Bank Note Scotch

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$20.00

Templeton Rye

$17.00

Old Overholt Rye

$15.00

Laphroaig

$28.00

Nikka

$25.00

Hibicki Suntori

$20.00

Willet

$25.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$16.00

Tito’s

$16.00

Grey goose

$18.00

Amass vodka

$14.00

Chopin

$18.00

Ketel 1

$17.00

Amass gin

$17.00

Beefeater

$17.00

Citadelle

$15.00

Haymans Old Tom

$16.00

Plymouth

$17.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Mi Campo Tequila

$15.00

Mezcal Verde

$15.00

Madre Mezcal

$19.00

Izo Ensamble Mezcal Joven

$26.00

Tepozan Blanco

$18.00

Tepozan Reposado

$18.00

Tepozan Anejo

$18.00

Clement

$15.00

Goslings

$15.00

Smith & Cross

$17.00

Plantation 3 Star

$15.00

Plantation Stiggins Pineapple

$17.00

Beer

Krony

$11.00

Westfalia Red Ale

$12.00

Two Roots Helles NA

$8.00

Cosmic Crisp

$9.00

Wine BTG

Taste Bondle

1/2 GL Bondle Brut

$11.00

GL Bondle Brut

$22.00

BTL Bondle MAG

$190.00

Taste L'Unique Pet Nat

1/2 GL L'Unique Pet Nat

$8.00

GL L'Unique Pet Nat

$16.00

BTL L'Unique Pet Nat

$64.00

GL Domaine Landron

$15.00

BTL Domaine Landron

$60.00

1/2 GL Landron

$7.50

Taste Muscadet

Taste Chapuis & Chapuis

Taste l'Escale

GL l'Escale

$15.00

1/2 GL l'Escale

$7.50

BTL l'Escale

$60.00

Taste Tete Rouge Saumur

1/2 GL Tete Rouge Saumur

$8.50

GL Tete Rouge Saumur

$17.00

BTL Tete Rouge Saumur

$68.00

GL Vieilles Vignes Chablis

$17.00

1/2 GL Vieilles Vignes Chablis

$8.50

BTL Vieilles Vignes Chablis

$68.00

Taste Vieilles Vignes Chablis

GL TryO

$15.00

BTL TryO

$60.00

1/2 GL TryO

$7.50

Taste TryO

GL La Mongestine

$16.00

1\2 GL La Mongestine

$8.00

BTL La Mongestine

$64.00

Taste Mongestine

GL Sans Ordonnance Rouge

$17.00

BTL Sans Ordonnance Rouge

$68.00

1/2 GL Sans Ordonnance Rouge

$8.50

Taste Sans O

GL Karim Gamay

$16.00

BTL Karim Gamay

$64.00

1/2 GL Karim

$8.00

GL Bloom Red Blend

$16.00

BTL Bloom Red Blend

$68.00

1\2 GL Bloom Red Blend

$8.00

Taste Sans O

Taste Karim Gamay

Taste Bloom

GL La Rose Garnier

$17.00

1/2 GL La Rose Garnier

$8.50

BTL La Rose Garnier

$68.00

Taste La Rose Garnier

GL Bagatelle

$18.00

BTL Bagatelle

$72.00

1/2 GL Bagatelle

$9.00

Taste Bagatelle

1994 Quinta del Vesuvio

$35.00

Matias Torres Malvasia

$15.00

Dorbon Macvin du Jura

$18.00

Le Petit Chambord

$16.00

Alvear Pedro Ximenez Solera Sherry

$18.00

Non-Alcoholic

Aqua Panna 1L

$9.00

Pellegrino 1L

$9.00

Pellegrino 750mL

$5.00

Aqua Pana 750 mL

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Iced Tea

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Soda Water

$6.00

Tonic

$6.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Tap Water

Milk

$6.00

Other Cocktails

Open Cocktail $16

$16.00

Open Cocktail $18

$18.00

Aviation

$16.00

2 oz Gin. 1/2 oz Luxardo. 1/4oz Creme de Violette. 3/4oz Lemon. Shake and double strain into coupe. Luxardo cherry garnish.

Bees Knees

$16.00

2 oz Beefeater Gin. .75 oz Fresh lemon juice. .5 oz Honey syrup (one part honey, one part water) Garnish:Lemon twist. Glass:Cocktail.

Boulevardier

$16.00

1 oz Sweet Vermouth. 1 oz Campari. 1 oz Bourbon. DOF. Orange Twist

New York Sour

$16.00

1½ oz Rye whiskey. 1½ oz dry vermouth. ½ teaspoon Luxardo maraschino liqueur. 2 Dashes Orange Bitters. Strain into chilled cocktail glass and twist swatch of thin-cut lemon peel over the top.

Buck

$16.00

1/2 oz Lime. 3/4 oz Ginger. 2 oz Spirit of Choice. 2 oz Soda. Collins Glass. Lime Wheel.

Corpse Reviver # 2

$16.00

Dark & Stormy

$16.00

¾ oz Lime. ½ oz Simple. ¼ oz Ginger. ¾ oz Plantation Rum. ¾ oz Float Gosling’s. Medium Shake, add 1 ½ oz soda to tin. Serve in Collins top with float.

Death in the Afternoon

$18.00

French 75

$16.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$18.00

Last Word

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Paper Plane

$16.00

3/4 oz Bourbon. 3/4 oz Aperol. 3/4 oz Amaro Nonino. 3/4 oz Lemon. Shake and double strain into coupe.

Sazerac

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Vieux Carré

$16.00

1/4 oz Benedictine. 1 oz Cognac. 1oz Rye. 2 dashes Peychaud's. 2 dashes Ango. DOF. Orange Twist

Americano Cocktail

$16.00

Whiskey sour

$16.00

Vesper

$18.00

Coffee

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cortado

$6.00

Hot Water

Hot Tea

$7.00

Wine BTB

Etienne Sandrin Champagne

$153.00

Domain Palgeoles Mauzac

$90.00

Porta Del Vento Mira

$90.00

Combe Pet Nat Rose

$93.00Out of stock

FRV100 Gamay

$62.00

Montborough Crement

$80.00

Love Joy

$122.00

So Fresh Pet Nat

$90.00

Danseuse Rose

$62.00

Etiene Calsac

$110.00

Lucie Thieblemont Brut Zero

$65.00

Vivanterre PRS Pet Nat

$76.00

Bonnet Ponson Seconde Nature

$153.00

Brazilier Brut

$56.00

Lukas Krauss Crement

$60.00

Nibiru Pet Nat

$75.00

So Fresh

$90.00

Domaine Gross Auxxerrois

$70.00

Zestos

$58.00

Benoit Marguet Yuman

$155.00

Orchis Quintessence Altesse

$73.00

Domaine Lajibe Cuvee Haure

$83.00

Katla 'Sif' Pinot Blanc

$76.00

Maison Perraud Aligote

$67.00

Luneau-Papin "Terre de Pierre" Muscadet

$72.00

Le Grange Tiphane "Clef du Sol" Chenin Blanc

$70.00

Domaine Lajibe 'Carmeret' Petit Corbou

$83.00

Serbeche Saint Peray

$80.00

Clos des Mourres Pompette Blanc

$50.00

Mosse Arena Chenin Blanc

$105.00

Des Moor Chablis 1er Cru Mont de Milieu

$188.00

Legodar Maccabeu

$62.00

Jerome Romorantin

$55.00

Les Cortis Astrome

$53.00

Dandelion Albarino

$60.00

Ami Aligote

$70.00

Belema Jacquere "Y'en A"

$55.00

Clement Baruat L'ayre Chenin

$93.00

Flacon Sortilege

$73.00

Mortier Folie Chenin

$67.00

AMI Pern-Verg

$115.00

Saint Veran

$125.00

Bisson Marea

$86.00

Loeillet Le Litre

$68.00

La Chimere Riesling

$65.00

Helmut Dolde

$58.00

Trinq'uames

$60.00

Alice&Olivier Bel Air et Clardy

$140.00

Des Gueux

$63.00

P'Tit Dej

$53.00

Domaine Bohn Riesling

$103.00

Domaine Bohn Pinot Gris

$88.00

Luis Seabra Xisto Ilimitado

$66.00

Domaine Rogeaut Saint Romaine

$135.00

Held Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

Held Scheurebe

$67.00

Domaine Oudin Chablis 'Les Serres'

$95.00

Matassa ‘VDF Blanc

$110.00

Clos Du Tue-Boeuf Sauvignon Blanc

$62.00

Gaintza Txakolina

$55.00

Guyot La Valse

$78.00

Dominik Held Trio Infernale

$83.00

Oudin Chablis

$95.00

Dashe Chenin

$68.00

Weißer Landschwein

$60.00

Henri Milan Carree

$170.00

Nesterac Bel

$72.00

Matallana Taro Vinivola

$100.00

L'arg D'Oor

$85.00

SGS Vivanterre

$77.00

Clement Baraut La Lune

$110.00

Flacon Sortiledge

$70.00

Rio Bagno

$62.00

Jamon Jamon

$50.00

Wavy LS Gris

$58.00

Katla Sif

$76.00

Baptiste Gr Gr

$80.00

Nibiru Gruner

$62.00

Domaine Bohn Sauvigner Gris

Domaine Gross TryO

$65.00Out of stock

Tempier Bandol 2020

$136.00

Dom des Buis Chauffe Marcel

$60.00

Sanfre Lerche PATOS

$52.00

Eau de Rosé

$78.00Out of stock

Swick City Nights

$48.00

Giacometti Rose

$56.00

DAI!

$68.00

Nibiru Zweigelt

$57.00

Closeries Haut-Médoc

$100.00

Cortault Pineau d Aunis

$62.00

Desvignes Morgon "Côtes Du Py" Gamay

$92.00

Domaine des Orchis Mondeuse

$74.00

Domaine Zuria Rouge

$115.00

Lappierre Morgon "N"

$105.00

Danilo Thomain Enfer

$88.00

Les Cortis Rouge

$60.00

Pecheur Cuvee des Cepages

$62.00Out of stock

La Nina

$83.00

"SF" Holger-Koch

$80.00

Le P'tit Bois

$82.00

Le Puy Emilien

$140.00

La Chaussee Rouge

$60.00

L'Appat Du Grain

$60.00

Mosse Cab Franc

$70.00

Nu Cot Malbec

$60.00Out of stock

Bichi Gordo Guapo

$80.00

Katla Sigyn

$87.00

A Sendra Vermella

$76.00

Hervé Souhaut 'La Souteronne'

$95.00

J.Brix 'P.M. Daylight'

$67.00

Olivier Horiot 'Rosé des Ricyes'

$145.00

Ampeleia 'Unlitro'

$69.00

Matassa ‘VDF Rouge’

$110.00

Hervé Souhaut 'Syrah Syrah'

$95.00

Maison Perraud Saint Amour

$76.00

Guyot L'Idylle

$75.00

Guyot Les Hates

$75.00

Closeries Des Moussis Margaux

$186.00

La Ferme Premier Quartier

$85.00

Jospeh Dorbon Arbois

$96.00

Dashe Zinfandel

$68.00

Philippe Gre du Vent

$95.00

Raphael Cesanese

$65.00

Alfredo Maestro Tempranillo

$120.00

Cyrelle Cheverny Le Bois Bisson

$70.00

Maison Romane Cotes de Nuits

$120.00

Domaine des Freres Les Puys

$90.00

Chateau Yvonne Saumur Champigny

$103.00

Dunites SLO Coast

$72.00

Henri Milan Jardin

$123.00

Henri Milan Premier

$145.00

Fondugues Rouge D'ete

$83.00

Fondugues Mourvedre

$103.00

Matallana La Rosa

$100.00