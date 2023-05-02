- Home
Petit Trois L'Original
718 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
DRINKS
Liquors
Aperol Spritz
Cap Corse Spritz
Cappeletti Spritz
Bonal Spritz
Angeleno Spritz
Lillet Spritz
Petit Spritz
Carpano Antica
Dolin Blanc
Floc de Gascogne
Gran Classico
Lillet Blanc
Lillet Rose
Lillet Rouge
Pimms
Punt e Mes
Cocchi Dopo Teatro
Cocchi Aperitivo
Campari
Cocchi Barolo Chinato
Cap Corse
Kina L'Aero D'or
Lofi Dry
Lofi Sweet
Lofi Gentian
Salers
Cocchi Vermouth di Torino
Cappelletti
Suze
St Germain
Bonal
Genepy
D.O.M.
Aperol
Golden Moon
Pernod
Ricard
St. George Absinthe
Yellow Chartreuse
Green Chartreuse
Chartreuse VEP Jaune
La Sorciere
Argonaut Brandy
Camus Borderies XO
Chateau Arton Armagnac Reserve
Chateau de Laubade VSOP Armagnac
Clear Creak pear
Hine Rare Cognac
Lecompte Originel Calvados
Millet Bas Armangac
H by Hine
Pierre Ferrand
Chateau Arton MHA
Chateau Arton Blanche
Laird's Apple
Calvados
Bisquit
Château Arton ‘La Flamme’
Château Arton La Réserve’
Angeleno
Averna
Braulio
Cardamaro
China China
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Nonino
Sfumato
Pasubio
Montenegro
Bonal Genitane
Xila Amaro
Mr Black
Bizzarro
Bruto
Byrrh
Balvenie 14 Yr
Basil Hayden's
Elijah Craig BBN
Nikka Coffey Grain
Oban 14 Yr Single Malt Scotch
Weller 7 Yr
Whistle Pig Rye
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Bruichladdich
Tullamore Dew
Bank Note Scotch
Michter's Rye
Templeton Rye
Old Overholt Rye
Laphroaig
Nikka
Hibicki Suntori
Willet
Bulliet Bourbon
Tito’s
Grey goose
Amass vodka
Chopin
Ketel 1
Amass gin
Beefeater
Citadelle
Haymans Old Tom
Plymouth
Hendricks
Mi Campo Tequila
Mezcal Verde
Madre Mezcal
Izo Ensamble Mezcal Joven
Tepozan Blanco
Tepozan Reposado
Tepozan Anejo
Clement
Goslings
Smith & Cross
Plantation 3 Star
Plantation Stiggins Pineapple
Wine BTG
Taste Bondle
1/2 GL Bondle Brut
GL Bondle Brut
BTL Bondle MAG
Taste L'Unique Pet Nat
1/2 GL L'Unique Pet Nat
GL L'Unique Pet Nat
BTL L'Unique Pet Nat
GL Domaine Landron
BTL Domaine Landron
1/2 GL Landron
Taste Muscadet
Taste Chapuis & Chapuis
Taste l'Escale
GL l'Escale
1/2 GL l'Escale
BTL l'Escale
Taste Tete Rouge Saumur
1/2 GL Tete Rouge Saumur
GL Tete Rouge Saumur
BTL Tete Rouge Saumur
GL Vieilles Vignes Chablis
1/2 GL Vieilles Vignes Chablis
BTL Vieilles Vignes Chablis
Taste Vieilles Vignes Chablis
GL TryO
BTL TryO
1/2 GL TryO
Taste TryO
GL La Mongestine
1\2 GL La Mongestine
BTL La Mongestine
Taste Mongestine
GL Sans Ordonnance Rouge
BTL Sans Ordonnance Rouge
1/2 GL Sans Ordonnance Rouge
Taste Sans O
GL Karim Gamay
BTL Karim Gamay
1/2 GL Karim
GL Bloom Red Blend
BTL Bloom Red Blend
1\2 GL Bloom Red Blend
Taste Karim Gamay
Taste Bloom
GL La Rose Garnier
1/2 GL La Rose Garnier
BTL La Rose Garnier
Taste La Rose Garnier
GL Bagatelle
BTL Bagatelle
1/2 GL Bagatelle
Taste Bagatelle
1994 Quinta del Vesuvio
Matias Torres Malvasia
Dorbon Macvin du Jura
Le Petit Chambord
Alvear Pedro Ximenez Solera Sherry
Non-Alcoholic
Other Cocktails
Open Cocktail $16
Open Cocktail $18
Aviation
2 oz Gin. 1/2 oz Luxardo. 1/4oz Creme de Violette. 3/4oz Lemon. Shake and double strain into coupe. Luxardo cherry garnish.
Bees Knees
2 oz Beefeater Gin. .75 oz Fresh lemon juice. .5 oz Honey syrup (one part honey, one part water) Garnish:Lemon twist. Glass:Cocktail.
Boulevardier
1 oz Sweet Vermouth. 1 oz Campari. 1 oz Bourbon. DOF. Orange Twist
New York Sour
1½ oz Rye whiskey. 1½ oz dry vermouth. ½ teaspoon Luxardo maraschino liqueur. 2 Dashes Orange Bitters. Strain into chilled cocktail glass and twist swatch of thin-cut lemon peel over the top.
Buck
1/2 oz Lime. 3/4 oz Ginger. 2 oz Spirit of Choice. 2 oz Soda. Collins Glass. Lime Wheel.
Corpse Reviver # 2
Dark & Stormy
¾ oz Lime. ½ oz Simple. ¼ oz Ginger. ¾ oz Plantation Rum. ¾ oz Float Gosling’s. Medium Shake, add 1 ½ oz soda to tin. Serve in Collins top with float.
Death in the Afternoon
French 75
Ramos Gin Fizz
Last Word
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mojito
Negroni
Paper Plane
3/4 oz Bourbon. 3/4 oz Aperol. 3/4 oz Amaro Nonino. 3/4 oz Lemon. Shake and double strain into coupe.
Sazerac
Sidecar
Vieux Carré
1/4 oz Benedictine. 1 oz Cognac. 1oz Rye. 2 dashes Peychaud's. 2 dashes Ango. DOF. Orange Twist