Trois Mec

1 Review

$$$$

716 N Highland Ave

Las Angeles, CA 90038

Order Again

Tasting 2

Ticket

$125.00

Ticket - 4 Course

$80.00

2 mustard

2 veloute

2 tapioca

2 octopus

2 bread

2 snapper

2 scallop

2 poached egg

2 lobster

2 lamb

2 bees wax

2 panna cotta

Notes

2 carrot

2 buckwheat

2 potato

2 pithivier

Tasting 4

Ticket

$125.00

4 mustard

4 veloute

4 tapioca

4 octopus

4 bread

4 snapper

4 scallop

4 poached egg

4 lobster

4 lamb

4 bees wax

4 panna cotta

Notes

4 buckwheat

4 carrot

4 potato

4 pithivier

Tasting 6

Ticket

$125.00

6 mustard

6 veloute

6 tapioca

6 octopus

6 bread

6 snapper

6 scallop

6 poached egg

6 lobster

6 lamb

6 bees wax

6 panna cotta

Notes

6 carrot

6 buckwheat

6 potato

6 pithivier

4 Course Tasting

2 brulee

2 tapioca

2 pizza

2 avocado

2 king crab

2 turbot

2 duck

2 apple

2 mignardises

Notes

2 ceviche

2 tofu

2 celery root

Fire Course

FIRE COURSE 1

FIRE COURSE 2

poached egg

$16.00

FIRE COURSE 4

FIRE COURSE 5

FIRE COURSE 6

FIRE COURSE 7

FIRE COURSE 8

FIRE COURSE 9

FIRE COURSE 10

Beverage

Glass Sparkling

$20.00

Featured White

$18.00

Featured Red

$18.00

Featured Rose

$16.00

Coke

$7.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Diet Coke

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Loirette

$20.00

Beverage Pairing

$75.00

Reserve Pairing

$125.00

4 Course Pairing

$65.00

Corkage

$50.00

N/A Pairing

$40.00

Mint Tea

$2.00

Blood Orange

$5.00

Magnolia Tea

$4.00

Chamomile

$5.00

Freak Nature

$7.00

Espresso

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Cappucino

$5.50

Rukske Candle

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markReservations
check markCredit Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

716 N Highland Ave, Las Angeles, CA 90038

Directions

Gallery
Trois Mec image

