Restaurant header imageView gallery

OUI MELROSE / Tony Khachapuri

399 Reviews

$$

6909 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spiced Chicken Laffa
Ribeye Cheese Steak
Bistro Cut Fries

Laffas

Falafel Laffa

Falafel Laffa

$14.99

house ground falafel, house made laffa, hummus, herb tahini, adjika, pickled cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion.

Spiced Chicken Laffa

Spiced Chicken Laffa

$14.99

house made laffa, hummus, herb tahini, adjika fries, pickled cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, and herbs.

Filet Mignon Laffa

Filet Mignon Laffa

$15.99

house made laffa, hummus, herb tahini, adjika fries, pickled cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, and herbs.

Garlic Shrimp Laffa

Garlic Shrimp Laffa

$15.50

house made laffa, hummus, herb tahini, adjika fries, pickled cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, and herbs.

Lamb & Beef Gyro Laffa

Lamb & Beef Gyro Laffa

$16.00

house made gyro, house made laffa, adjika fries, pickled cabbage, tomatoes, yogurt, cucumber, red onions, and herbs.

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Laffadilla

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Laffadilla

$15.99

House made Laffa, BBQ Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Onion, and Cilantro all folded into our Laffa and toasted in butter.

Fried COD Laffa

$15.49

house made laffa, hummus, herb tahini, adjika fries, pickled cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, and herbs.

Sandwiches

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$12.00

pacific cod, house tartar sauce, American cheese, dill pickles, house baked sesame bun.

Ham & Gruyere Baguette

Ham & Gruyere Baguette

$12.00

smoked ham, gruyere cheese, butter, dijon, toasted baguette

Nashville Hot Cod Sandwich

Nashville Hot Cod Sandwich

$13.00

pacific cod, house Hot mix, house tartar sauce, American cheese, dill pickles, house baked sesame bun.

Golden Beet and Mozzarella Baguette

Golden Beet and Mozzarella Baguette

$13.00

roasted and marinated golden beets, fresh mozzarella basil, aioli, tomato relish, toasted baguette.

Classic Tuna Sub

Classic Tuna Sub

$15.00

imported Italian tuna, gruyere cheese, dill pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion, house baked sesame bun.

Ribeye Cheese Steak

Ribeye Cheese Steak

$16.50

7oz sliced daily, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, choice of American or provolone cheese, house baked sesame roll.

Truffle Cheesesteak

Truffle Cheesesteak

$19.50

7oz sliced daily, chopped black truffle, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, choice of American, OR provolone cheese, house baked sesame roll.

Chicken Parm with Bolognese

Chicken Parm with Bolognese

$16.00

marinated chicken breast, bolognese (All Beef), mozzarella, arugula walnut pesto, basil house baked sesame roll.

Spicy Classic Tuna Sub

Spicy Classic Tuna Sub

$16.00

imported Italian tuna, gruyere cheese, cherry peppers, adjika, dill pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion, house baked sesame bun.

Garlic Chicken Baked Baguette

Garlic Chicken Baked Baguette

$15.00

pan roasted garlic chicken, three cheese, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, toasted baguette.

Khachapuri

Original Khachapuri

Original Khachapuri

$14.00

three cheese blend, fresh egg yolk.

Cheesesteak Khachapuri

Cheesesteak Khachapuri

$22.99

Our Famous Cheesesteak with Mushrooms and Onions baked on top of our Khachapuri with Three Cheese Blend!!

Pastrami Khachapuri

Pastrami Khachapuri

$16.00

three cheese blend, fresh egg yolk.

Mushroom Khachapuri

Mushroom Khachapuri

$15.00

three cheese blend, fresh egg yolk.

Bacon & Chive Khachapuri

Bacon & Chive Khachapuri

$16.00

three cheese blend, fresh egg yolk.

Truffle Cheese Khachapuri

Truffle Cheese Khachapuri

$29.00

three cheese with truffle blend, fresh egg yolk.

Burgers

Ground Daily and on our House Made Buns.
Classic Single Cheeseburger

Classic Single Cheeseburger

$7.99

ground daily, American cheese, sauce, dill ketchup, mustard, onions, house baked sesame seeded bun.

House SINGLE Burger

House SINGLE Burger

$8.99

ground daily, American cheese, special sauce, dill pickles, onions, lettuce, house baked bun.

House DOUBLE Burger

House DOUBLE Burger

$12.50

ground daily, American cheese, special sauce, dill pickles, onions, lettuce, house baked bun.

House TRIPLE Burger

House TRIPLE Burger

$15.00

ground daily, American cheese, special sauce, dill pickles, onions, lettuce, house baked bun.

Spicy House Double with Bacon

Spicy House Double with Bacon

$14.00

ground daily, American cheese, bacon, special sauce, cherry peppers, dill pickles, onions, lettuce, house baked bun.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$14.00

ground daily, bacon, sharp cheddar, crispy onions, slaw, bbq sauce, house baked bun.

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

ground daily, roasted mushrooms, gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, house baked bun.

Fries

Bistro Cut Fries

$6.00

Parmesan Fries

$7.50

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Salads

Strawberry & Feta Salad with Chicken

$15.00

spiced chicken breast, strawberries, cashews, mixed greens, red onions, poppyseed dressing.

Golden Beet Salad with Truffle Cheese

$15.00

marinated golden beets, faro, roasted cauliflower, mixed greens, tomato, toasted almond, lemon dressing.

Falafel & Mixed Green Salad

$14.00

house ground falafel, mixed vegetables, pickled red cabbage , herb tahini, cherry tomato, lemon dressing.

Imported Tuna Salad on Mixed Greens

$14.00

house tuna salad mix, mixed greens, cherry tomato, lemon dressing.

Side Salad with Mixed Greens

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Extra Poppyseed Dressing

$1.50

Extra Mustard Vinaigrette

$1.50

Sides

Hummus with Toasted Baguette

$9.99
Hummus with Zaatar

Hummus with Zaatar

$6.50

Marinated Golden Beets

$6.50

Pickled Red Cabbage

$6.00

Adjika Spicy Spread

$6.50

House made Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

House Made Tartar

$1.00

Special Sauce (1000 Island)

$1.00

Spiced Yogurt

$1.00

Spicy Adjika Sauce

$1.00

House Baked Cookies

Mixed Cookie Pack (3 Piece)

Mixed Cookie Pack (3 Piece)

$11.99
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.99
Cinnamon Sugar Butter Cookie

Cinnamon Sugar Butter Cookie

$3.99
Blonde Chocolate Cookie

Blonde Chocolate Cookie

$3.99

Sourdough Baguettes

Baguette

Baguette

$7.50

Baklava

Baklava with Walnuts (3pc)

Baklava with Walnuts (3pc)

$6.00

100 Year old family recipe.

Cold Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.85

Perrier

$3.50

Water

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.85

Lemonade (House Made)

$4.50

Coffee by Counter Culture

Cold Brew (House Brewed)

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.75

Iced Americano

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.25

Cappuccino

$5.65+

Latte

$5.99+

Americano (Hot)

$4.45+

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.50

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew (House Brewed)

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your Order!

Location

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Oui Melrose image
Oui Melrose image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
orange star4.3 • 1,785
345 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Mozza2Go & chi SPACCA
orange starNo Reviews
6610 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Lost Cove
orange star4.4 • 189
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Nong La Cafe - La Brea
orange starNo Reviews
145 N La Brea Ave. #‎B Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Bludso's BBQ
orange star4.9 • 3,035
609 N La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Trois Mec
orange star5.0 • 1
716 N Highland Ave Las Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Harold's Chicken - LA
orange star4.2 • 2,976
6523 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Gwen
orange star4.5 • 2,337
6600 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Marino Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,228
6001 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston