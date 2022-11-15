Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sightglass

review star

No reviews yet

7051 W. Willoughby Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

BAKED GOODS

Made in-house and baked fresh daily!
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.75

A classic chocolate chip cookie made with 70% dark chocolate.

HONEY ALMOND BOSTOCK

HONEY ALMOND BOSTOCK

$5.50

Croissant loaf topped with frangipane, sliced almonds, and green cardamom infused honey.

CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.50

Brioche, cinnamon shmear, orange syrup and buttermilk glaze

WHITE CHOCOLATE SCONE

WHITE CHOCOLATE SCONE

$5.00

A cream scone studded with white chocolate chips and candied citrus peel (a mix of lemon and orange).

VEGAN CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

VEGAN CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan and gluten-free, made with eggplant puree and dark chocolate chunks.

CORNBREAD MUFFIN

CORNBREAD MUFFIN

$4.50Out of stock

Light and fluffy yellow cornmeal muffin.

GLUTEN-FREE FETA-KALAMATA SCONE

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten-free, made with chopped kalamata olives and chunks of feta cheese.

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE (3 PACK)

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE (3 PACK)

$14.00Out of stock

3-pack of vegan peanut butter cookies.

BUCKWHEAT BROWNIE

BUCKWHEAT BROWNIE

$6.50

Fudgey gluten-free brownie with buckwheat flour and a marshmallow swirl.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (3 PACK)

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (3 PACK)

$11.00Out of stock

A classic chocolate chip cookie made with 70% dark chocolate.

GRANOLA BAG

GRANOLA BAG

$14.00

One pound of our granola made with gluten-free rolled oats, mixed seeds, piloncillo, and shaved coconut.

GF VEGAN SNACK BAR W/ CHOCOLATE CHIPS

GF VEGAN SNACK BAR W/ CHOCOLATE CHIPS

$5.00

Vegan and gluten-free grain bar made with sunflowers seeds and chocolate chips. Sweetened with date puree.

GF VEGAN SNACK BAR W/ DRIED FRUIT

GF VEGAN SNACK BAR W/ DRIED FRUIT

$5.00

Vegan and gluten-free grain bar made with sunflowers seeds and mixed dried fruit. Sweetened with date puree.

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, mild cheese, hash browns, sour cream, and pico de gallo in a flour tortilla.

BREAKFAST BISCUIT SANDWICH

BREAKFAST BISCUIT SANDWICH

$14.00

Folded omelet and Hook's white cheddar cheese on a house-made buttermilk biscuit.

SOURDOUGH BAGELS

SOURDOUGH BAGELS

$2.75

HOUSE-MADE SOURDOUGH BAGELS.

YOGURT & GRANOLA PARFAIT

YOGURT & GRANOLA PARFAIT

$9.50

Greek yogurt, poached dried fruit, and house-made granola.

FRUIT! JUST FRUIT!

FRUIT! JUST FRUIT!

A mixed little party of Farmers’ Market fruits.

WARM HOUSE-MADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

WARM HOUSE-MADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$6.00

Served with honey & butter.

LOX PLATE with BAGEL

LOX PLATE with BAGEL

$18.00Out of stock

Ora King Salmon lox, whipped cream cheese, heirloom tomato, Persian cucumber, sprouts, and caper relish with your choice of bagel.

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$17.00

SOUPS & SALADS

MARKET SALAD

MARKET SALAD

$16.00

Farmers’ Market lettuces, quinoa, miso roasted eggplant, cherry tomato, radish, roasted shallot vinaigrette & umami crunch.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$16.00

gem lettuce, shaved parmesan,   8.5 minute egg, sourdough croutons, and Caesar dressing.

TUNA SALAD NICOISE

TUNA SALAD NICOISE

$19.00

Gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes, confit potatoes, 8.5 minute egg, olives, cannellini beans, fried capers, and tarragon vinaigrette topped with a scoop of tuna salad.

VEGAN GRAIN BOWL

VEGAN GRAIN BOWL

$17.00

Farro, shiitake mushrooms,  cashew cream, toasted pecans, roasted sweet potatoes, and pickled golden raisins.

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$17.00

Gem lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, Persian cucumbers, feta cheese, and red wine vinaigrette.

TOMATO BASIL SOUP, VEGAN

TOMATO BASIL SOUP, VEGAN

$9.00

Creamy vegan tomato basil soup.

SANDWICHES

TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$16.00

Roasted turkey, black garlic aioli, mushroom conserva, broccoli rabe, baby kale, and Hooks cheddar on Bub and Grandma’s sourdough.

HAM & SWISS SANDWICH

HAM & SWISS SANDWICH

$16.00

Smoked ham, Swiss cheese, heirloom tomato, grain mustard, and Duke’s mayo on Bub and Grandma’s sourdough.

CUBANO (hot)

CUBANO (hot)

$17.00

Mojo roasted pork shoulder, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and dill pickles on a Martin's potato hoagie roll. Pressed on the griddle and served hot.

GRILLED CHEESE (hot)

GRILLED CHEESE (hot)

$9.00

Comte and cheddar on Bub & Grandmas sourdough.

CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH (hot)

CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH (hot)

$18.00

Sliced chicken breast, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli, pesto aioli,  lettuce, and tomato on house-made pain au lait.

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

Egg salad with celery on house-made pain au lait.

SIDES

STEAK FRIES

STEAK FRIES

$7.00

With a side of ketchup.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER & CARROTS

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER & CARROTS

$7.00

Tossed in tahini sumac dressing.

BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$8.00

With walnuts, orange supremes, whipped feta.

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$8.00

Seasoned with rice wine vinegar and chili oil.

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$4.00

A double shot of our celebrated Owl’s Howl espresso

QUICK CUP

QUICK CUP

$4.25

A 10oz cup of our batch-brewed coffee of the day.

POUR OVER

POUR OVER

$6.50

A 10oz cup of an exceptional single-origin coffee, brewed to order using the Hario V60.

POUR OVER, DECAF HUNKY DORY BLEND

POUR OVER, DECAF HUNKY DORY BLEND

$6.50

A 10oz cup of our Hunky Dory decaf, brewed to order using the Hario V60.

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.25

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso brewed over hot water

ICED AMERICANO

ICED AMERICANO

$4.25

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with water, served over ice

MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.25

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 1oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative

CORTADO

CORTADO

$4.75

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 2oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative

CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.25

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 5oz of rich and velvety steamed milk or dairy alternative. Sometimes called a "flat white".

LATTE

LATTE

$5.75

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 8oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative

BLUEBOON COLD COFFEE

BLUEBOON COLD COFFEE

$5.25

Our cold coffee's are brewed hot, then superchilled before being kegged, preserving the fresh flavors of brewed coffee without dilution or cold brewing

VANILLA ICED COFFEE

VANILLA ICED COFFEE

$6.25

A 12oz cup of Banner Dark Cold, housemade vanilla bean paste, and milk or dairy alternative, mixed to perfection

ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$5.75

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 8oz of milk or dairy alternative, served over ice

VANILLA PASTE LATTE

VANILLA PASTE LATTE

$6.75

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 8oz of steamed milk or dairy alternative and our rich vanilla bean syrup.

ICED VANILLA PASTE LATTE

ICED VANILLA PASTE LATTE

$6.75

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with 8oz of milk or dairy alternative and our rich vanilla bean syrup, served over ice

MOCHA

MOCHA

$6.75

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with steamed milk or dairy alternative, and mixed with our house made chocolate blend.

ICED MOCHA

ICED MOCHA

$6.75

A double shot of Owl’s Howl espresso with milk or dairy alternative, and mixed with our house made chocolate blend, served over ice

COLD COFFEE GROWLER

$20.00

A 32oz growler, filled to order, with the cold coffee of your choice. Serves 4-5

VANILLA ICED COFFEE GROWLER

$25.00

A 32oz. growler of Banner Dark Cold, housemade vanilla bean paste, and milk or dairy alternative, mixed to perfection. Serves 4-5.

TEA AND MORE

GOLDEN HORSE BLACK TEA

GOLDEN HORSE BLACK TEA

$4.00

Soft and smooth black tea, with a lingering sweetness. From the Fujian Province, China.

IKEABANA HERBAL TEA

IKEABANA HERBAL TEA

$4.00

Yarrow leaf and flower, tulsi, pink rose, spearmint. Herbaceous, floral, and delicate.

SEA CLOUD GREEN TEA

SEA CLOUD GREEN TEA

$4.00

Soft and smooth black tea, with a lingering sweetness. From the Fujian Province, China.

ICED JASMINE GREEN TEA

ICED JASMINE GREEN TEA

$4.00

Earthy green tea from Zhejiang Province, China

ICED BLACK TEA

ICED BLACK TEA

$4.00

Songbird Black Tea

SPARKLING LEMONADE

SPARKLING LEMONADE

$5.00
MILK

MILK

$4.00

10oz cup of milk, served cold or steamed

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

A 10oz cup of our house made chocolate blend mixed with steamed milk or dairy alternative.

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

12oz

VIRGILS ROOT BEER

VIRGILS ROOT BEER

$2.25

12oz

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING WATER 33OZ

MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING WATER 33OZ

$3.50Out of stock

33oz

SAN BENEDETTO SPARKLING WATER 33OZ

SAN BENEDETTO SPARKLING WATER 33OZ

$3.50Out of stock

33oz

MATCHA

MATCHA

$6.50Out of stock
CHAI

CHAI

$5.50

WINE/BEER

Sparkling

Sparkling

$20.00

Pieropan Soave Classico

White

White

$20.00

Château Valcombe Rosé

Rosé

Rosé

$20.00

Bonny Doon Le Cigare Orange

Orange

$35.00

Jérôme Lambert Le Zu De Fruit Rouge

Things for Your Head - Mango Seltzer

Things for Your Head - Mango Seltzer

$5.00
Dog Ate My Homework - Blueberry Sour

Dog Ate My Homework - Blueberry Sour

$6.00
Mikkeller Windy Hilly - West Coast IPA

Mikkeller Windy Hilly - West Coast IPA

$6.00
Dig My Earth - Double IPA

Dig My Earth - Double IPA

$6.00
Mikkeller Run This Town - German Style Pilsner

Mikkeller Run This Town - German Style Pilsner

$6.00
Sum Sum - Summer Ale

Sum Sum - Summer Ale

$6.00

COFFEE BEANS & INSTANT COFFEE

OWLS HOWL 12OZ

OWLS HOWL 12OZ

$19.00

Owl’s Howl Espresso invariably delivers a balanced, and refined espresso experience.

BLUEBOON 12OZ BAG

BLUEBOON 12OZ BAG

$18.00

This well-balanced, versatile blend celebrates simple, approachable flavors of milk chocolate, citrus, and stone fruits.

HUNKY DORY DECAF

HUNKY DORY DECAF

$22.00
COLOMBIA, FINCA LAS FLORESTALES

COLOMBIA, FINCA LAS FLORESTALES

$27.00Out of stock

ETHIOPIA WATE GOGOGU

$24.00Out of stock
ETHIOPIA, WORKA CHELBESA

ETHIOPIA, WORKA CHELBESA

$22.50Out of stock
GUATEMALA, LAS TERRAZAS

GUATEMALA, LAS TERRAZAS

$23.50Out of stock
GUATEMALA, TODOS SANTOS CUCHUMATANES

GUATEMALA, TODOS SANTOS CUCHUMATANES

$22.50Out of stock
BLUEBOON INSTANT 6 PACK

BLUEBOON INSTANT 6 PACK

$16.00Out of stock
ETHIOPIA INSTANT 6 PACK

ETHIOPIA INSTANT 6 PACK

$16.00

Jasmine, Bergamot, Lemon Custard.

MEXICO, FLOR DE PRIMAVERA

$22.00Out of stock

KENYA, MUKUNGA AB

$24.50Out of stock

KENYA, WANGAKI AA

$24.50

WINTER SOLSTICE

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
After ten years as an exclusively San Francisco company, we’re opening the doors of our first Los Angeles flagship in Hollywood’s emerging Sycamore Media District. https://sightglasscoffee.com/

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

