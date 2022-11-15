Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sightglass
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
After ten years as an exclusively San Francisco company, we’re opening the doors of our first Los Angeles flagship in Hollywood’s emerging Sycamore Media District. https://sightglasscoffee.com/
Location
7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Gallery
