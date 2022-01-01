Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast by Salt's Cure West Hollywood
754 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Best Oatmeal Griddle Cakes on this side of the Pacific Ocean!
Location
7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Liaison to Go - 1638 N Las Palmas Ave
No Reviews
1638 N Las Palmas Ave los angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
More near West Hollywood