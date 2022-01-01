Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Breakfast by Salt's Cure West Hollywood

754 Reviews

$$

7494 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage
OG Griddle Cakes

Oatmeal Griddle Cakes

$10.00

Topped with toasted cinnamon butter.

Pink Lady Apple Griddle Cakes

$12.00

Topped with spiced brown sugar and sea salt butter.

Banana Griddle Cakes

$12.00

Topped with toasted walnuts and coconut.

Blueberry Griddle Cakes

$12.00

Chocolate Griddle Cakes

$12.00

Chunky Monkey

$15.00

Pumpkin Griddle Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Arugula Salad

$6.00

Lemon, olive oil, garlic.

Eggs

$5.00

Two eggs per order.

Home Fries

$5.00

Served with Slow n' low ketchup.

Picnic Ham

$8.00

Molasses cured ham steak.

Sausage

$5.00

Two sausages per order.

Half Avocado

$3.00

Topped with olive oil and chili sea salt.

Toast

$4.00

Two slices of sourdough bread with butter and jam on the side.

Side Cinny Butter

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Sandwiches, Burgers, and Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Burger

$14.00

Single Griddle Cake

$5.00

Extras

Bottle of Hot Sauce

$8.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Griddle Cake Mix

$10.00

Jar of Slow N' Low Ketchup

$5.00

Cinny Stick

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Cold Brew

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Mango Iced tea

$4.00

Bottled Iced tea

$5.00

Juices and Bottled drinks

Fresh Juice

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed.

Kombucha

$6.00

Pelegrino

$5.00

500 ml / 16.9 FL Oz

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Mineragua

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
Best Oatmeal Griddle Cakes on this side of the Pacific Ocean!

7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

