Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK

BOURBON VANILLA BEAN

$6.00

4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato BOURBON VANILLA BEAN Bourbon vanilla beans from Madagascar are the source of the complex and buttery, true vanilla flavor in Nancy’s Bourbon Vanilla Bean Gelato. This gelato starts with the freshest milk and cream, together with pure cane sugar, to create a perfect, creamy foundation for the full, rich vanilla essence to shine through. It is simply the most authentic, natural vanilla flavor to be found in a pint. Allergens: Milk