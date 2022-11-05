- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Highland Park
- /
- Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
8,805 Reviews
$$
5918 N. Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
“BIG SLICE” (1/4 Pizzas 8"x5" feeds 1)
BOLOGNESE
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
SPICY SALAMI w/green olives
Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley
PEPPERONI
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
PINEAPPLE PROSCIOTTO & JALAPENO
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
ACORN SQUASH
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
THE FORMAGGIO (cheese)
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle cheese
SAN MARZANO TOMATO & FRESH MOZZARELLA
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
VEGAN MARGHERITA
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
HALF PIZZA (8"x10" feeds 1-2 people)
HALF Bolognese
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
HALF Spicy Salami w/Green Olives
Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley
HALF Pepperoni
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto, Jalapenos
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
HALF Acorn Squash
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
HALF Potato Sage and Truffle
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle cheese
HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella
san marzano style tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
HALF Vegan Margherita
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
WHOLE PIZZA (16"x10" feeds 3-4 people)
BOLOGNESE
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
SPICY SALAMI w/green olives
Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley
PEPPERONI
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
PINEAPPLE, PROSCUITTO AND JALAPENO
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
ACORN SQUASH
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
THE FORMAGGIO (cheese pizza)
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA
san marzano style tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH
house made vegan chorizo (contains soy) roasted squash romesco sauce
VEGAN MARGHERITA
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
GLUTEN FREE - HALF PIZZA (8"x10" feeds 1-2 people)
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Bolognese
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
GLUTEN FREE - HALF SPICY SALAMI w/ green olives
Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pepperoni
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto & Jalapenos
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Acorn Squash
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
GLUTEN FREE - HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Potato Sage and Truffle
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
GLUTEN FREE - HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Margherita
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
GLUTEN FREE - WHOLE PIZZA (16"x10" feeds 3-4 people)
GLUTEN FREE - BOLOGNESE
Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano
GLUTEN FREE - SPICY SALAMI w/ green olives
Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley
GLUTEN FREE - PEPPERONI
pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano
GLUTEN FREE - PINEAPPLE, PROSCUITTO AND JALAPENO
pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil
GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED FENNEL, SAUSAGE AND GOAT CHEESE
roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina
GLUTEN FREE - ACORN SQUASH
acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper
GLUTEN FREE - THE FORMAGGIO
mozzarella fontina tomato sauce
GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT
roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme
GLUTEN FREE - POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE
Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt
GLUTEN FREE - SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZERELLA
san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil
GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN CHORIZO AND SQUASH
House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce
GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN MARGHERITA
house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley
SALADS
CAPRESE SALAD
heirloom tomato medley spinach red wine vinaigrette fresh mozzarella cheese parmesan reggiano balsamic reduction fresh basil garlic rustic bread
GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD
roasted green beans spinach garlic toasted hazelnuts scallion crouton bits champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing
CAESAR SALAD
little gem lettuces pizza bread croutons parmesan caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD
iceberg lettuce pepperoncini toasted hazelnuts raw corn red onion marinated tomato parmigiano reggiano cheese soy vinaigrette dressing
BRUSSELS SALAD
shaved brussels sprouts, shaved green cabbage, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, champagne vinaigrette
SIDES
ROASTED SUMMER SQUASH w/ Red Onion and Ranch
Zucchini Yellow squash Herb de Provence Red onion Pine nuts EVO Salt Pepper Ranch on side
GARLIC KNOT
housemade knot garlic oregano basil side of marinara sauce
4 PACK GARLIC KNOTS
housemade knots garlic oregano basil chives served with 4 sides marinara sauce
8 PACK GARLIC KNOTS
8 of our incredible Garlic Knots, along with 8 sides of Marinara Sauce
SIDE MARINARA
Side of our House Made Marinara Dipping Sauce
SIDE OF HOUSE MADE RANCH
Side of our House Made Buttermilk Ranch
FOCACCIA
Butterscotch Green Apple and Streusel Focaccia
Squash Blossom Focaccia
Squash Blossom Shallot Goat Cheese
Sweet Pickle & Ricotta Focaccia
house made pickles whipped ricotta cheese
Charred Onion & Rosemary Focaccia
charred onion with rosemary and olive oil
Focaccia Variety 4 Pack
(1) squash blossom (1) pickle (1) charred onion & rosemary (1) green apple
BEVERAGES
Coca Cola - can
12 oz. Can
Diet Coke - can
12 oz. Can
Bottle Water 16.9oz
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso - can
Blood Orange Soda with Real Fruit Juice! 12 oz. Can
Leninade
A mildly flavored soda made with real cane sugar and with the light flavor of citrus and berry flavors
Martinelli's Apple Juice - btl
Tasty stuff! 10 oz. Bottle
Topo Chico
12 oz. Bottle of Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
WINE - By the Glass
WINE - By the Bottle
ROSE WINE BOTTLE - Domaine du Haut Bourg
dry crisp minerally fresh red fruit herby
WHITE WINE BOTTLE - Friend & Farmer Verdejo
Biodynamic. 100% Verdejo. Lots of minerality, citrus, and salinity with a clean, dry finish.
WHITE WINE BOTTLE- Crosby Chardonnay
Natural California Chardonnay with a balanced, clean finish. Ripe pear, dry, no oak
RED WINE BOTTLE- Hand Work Garnacha
Light, chillable, organic, juicy
RED WINE BOTTLE - Capogiro Montepulciano
Organic-Medium, dry, earthy, dark red fruit - perfect pizza wine!
RED WINE BOTTLE - Friend & Farmer Tempranillo
Biodynamic. Dry, fruity, juicy, blue fruit, minerally
ORANGE WINE BOTTLE - Vigna Rocca
Organic, fresh, bright, sunny, dry, minerally, silky
BEER
FREMONT - GOLDEN PILSNER
Light, Sweet, Crisp
SONRISA - MEXICAN LAGER
COMMON SPACE BREWERY - HAWTHORNE, CA 4.2% ABV 12 - IBU Fresh, brilliant, and smile inducing – this Mexican-inspired light lager is the perfect sessionable beer for all your cerveza related needs.
FAMILIAR FRIEND - PALE ALE
COMMON SPACE BREWERY - HAWTHORNE, CA 5.7%ABV 70-IBU Easy drinking Pale ale full of stone fruit and bright tea flavors accentuated by a hint of residual sweetness from the malts. In this batch we simplified the hops, and added CaraBelge malt to add a level of richness. Hops: Mosaic, Cryo Loral
JIANT KOMBUCHA - HICAMAYA
Hard Kombucha Hicamaya (Grapefruit & Hibiscus) brewed with Green Tea Refreshing, Light, Clean Gluten Free 5.0%Alc/Vol
MT - DUNGEON MAP (west coast i.p.a.)
12oz Can of Modern Times DUNGEON MAP West Coast IPA 7.2% ABV 60 IBU
HELLO LA - IPA
16oz can Highland Park Brewery, Highland Park, Ca
GELATO
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato Originating in the Piedmont region and known as gianduia in Italy, the combination of chocolate and hazelnuts perfectly illustrates how the sum is most definitely greater than the parts. Lush hazelnut butter gives Nancy’s decadent milk chocolate gelato an even richer profile and creates a deliriously silky smooth texture, highlighted by crunchy roasted hazelnut pieces.
BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO WITH A CARAMEL ROSEMARY SWIRL This buttery and smoky gelato is crafted in the spirit of Nancy’s beloved and celebrated Budino (Italian butterscotch pudding), created for her famed Mozza restaurants. Our Butterscotch Budino gelato is unbelievably decadent and swirled with sumptuous caramel infused with Mediterranean sea salt and just a hint of rosemary. Allergens: Egg, Milk
BOURBON VANILLA BEAN
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato BOURBON VANILLA BEAN Bourbon vanilla beans from Madagascar are the source of the complex and buttery, true vanilla flavor in Nancy’s Bourbon Vanilla Bean Gelato. This gelato starts with the freshest milk and cream, together with pure cane sugar, to create a perfect, creamy foundation for the full, rich vanilla essence to shine through. It is simply the most authentic, natural vanilla flavor to be found in a pint. Allergens: Milk
PASSION FRUIT
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato PASSION FRUIT Simple, but simply delicious, this tangy gelato is as tempting and refreshing as summer. Surprisingly rich and creamy while still tart and sweet, it is a spoonful of sunshine. Allergens: Milk
COCONUT STRACCIATELLA (vegan)
4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato COCONUT STRACCIATELLA WITH BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE STRANDS Nancy’s unconventional take on stracciatella (Italy’s chocolate chip), starts with fresh, rich coconut cream. This unbelievably creamy sorbetto is enhanced by lacy ribbons of the finest bittersweet chocolate strands, created by delicately drizzling in warm Valrhona chocolate as it freezes. You won’t believe that it’s egg-free, dairy-free and 100% vegan. Allergens: Tree Nuts (Coconut), Soy
SALTED PEANUT BUTTER (vegan)
|Sunday
|11:20 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:20 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:20 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:20 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:20 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:20 am - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:20 am - 11:15 pm
What are you weighting for?? Questions? Email us at hello@triplebeampizza.com. Substitutions and alterations kindly declined. thank you thank you thank you
5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042