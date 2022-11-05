Restaurant header imageView gallery

Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK

8,805 Reviews

$$

5918 N. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Popular Items

PEPPERONI
HALF Pepperoni
ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT

“BIG SLICE” (1/4 Pizzas 8"x5" feeds 1)

BOLOGNESE

BOLOGNESE

$8.00+

Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano

SPICY SALAMI w/green olives

SPICY SALAMI w/green olives

$8.75+

Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$7.00+

pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano

PINEAPPLE PROSCIOTTO & JALAPENO

PINEAPPLE PROSCIOTTO & JALAPENO

$9.00+

pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil

ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE

ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE

$9.00+

roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina

ACORN SQUASH

ACORN SQUASH

$8.00+

acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper

THE FORMAGGIO (cheese)

THE FORMAGGIO (cheese)

$6.50+

mozzarella fontina tomato sauce

ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT

ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT

$9.00+

roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme

POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE

POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE

$8.00+

Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle cheese

SAN MARZANO TOMATO & FRESH MOZZARELLA

SAN MARZANO TOMATO & FRESH MOZZARELLA

$8.00+

san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil

VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH

VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH

$8.00+

House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce

VEGAN MARGHERITA

VEGAN MARGHERITA

$7.00+

house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley

HALF PIZZA (8"x10" feeds 1-2 people)

tomato confit pesto basil ricotta mozzarella basil red onion
HALF Bolognese

HALF Bolognese

$16.00

Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano

HALF Spicy Salami w/Green Olives

HALF Spicy Salami w/Green Olives

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley

HALF Pepperoni

HALF Pepperoni

$14.00

pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano

HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto, Jalapenos

HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto, Jalapenos

$17.50

pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil

HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese

HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese

$17.00

roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina

HALF Acorn Squash

HALF Acorn Squash

$14.00

acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper

HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)

HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)

$10.50

mozzarella fontina tomato sauce

HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot

HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot

$16.50

roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme

HALF Potato Sage and Truffle

HALF Potato Sage and Truffle

$15.00

Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle cheese

HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella

HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella

$14.00

san marzano style tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil

HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash

HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash

$15.50

House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce

HALF Vegan Margherita

HALF Vegan Margherita

$13.00

house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley

WHOLE PIZZA (16"x10" feeds 3-4 people)

16" x 10" Roman Pizza -- Feeds Four
BOLOGNESE

BOLOGNESE

$31.00

Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano

SPICY SALAMI w/green olives

SPICY SALAMI w/green olives

$32.00

Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$26.00

pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano

ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE

ROASTED FENNEL & SAUSAGE with GOAT CHEESE

$33.00

roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina

PINEAPPLE, PROSCUITTO AND JALAPENO

PINEAPPLE, PROSCUITTO AND JALAPENO

$33.50

pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil

ACORN SQUASH

ACORN SQUASH

$26.00

acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper

THE FORMAGGIO (cheese pizza)

THE FORMAGGIO (cheese pizza)

$22.00

mozzarella fontina tomato sauce

ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT

ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT

$32.00

roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme

POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE

POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE

$29.00

Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt

SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA

SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZARELLA

$27.00

san marzano style tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil

VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH

VEGAN CHORIZO AND ROASTED SQUASH

$30.00

house made vegan chorizo (contains soy) roasted squash romesco sauce

VEGAN MARGHERITA

VEGAN MARGHERITA

$25.00

house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley

GLUTEN FREE - HALF PIZZA (8"x10" feeds 1-2 people)

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Bolognese

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Bolognese

$19.00

Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano

GLUTEN FREE - HALF SPICY SALAMI w/ green olives

GLUTEN FREE - HALF SPICY SALAMI w/ green olives

$20.00

Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pepperoni

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pepperoni

$17.00

pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto & Jalapenos

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Pineapple, Prosciutto & Jalapenos

$20.50

pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Fennel & Sausage w/ Goat Cheese

$20.00

roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Acorn Squash

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Acorn Squash

$17.00

acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper

GLUTEN FREE - HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)

GLUTEN FREE - HALF The Formaggio (cheese pizza)

$15.00
GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Roasted Mushroom & Shallot

$19.50

roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Potato Sage and Truffle

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Potato Sage and Truffle

$18.00

Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt

GLUTEN FREE - HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella

GLUTEN FREE - HALF San Marzano Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella

$17.00

san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Chorizo and Squash

$18.50

House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Margherita

GLUTEN FREE - HALF Vegan Margherita

$16.00

house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley

GLUTEN FREE - WHOLE PIZZA (16"x10" feeds 3-4 people)

GLUTEN FREE - BOLOGNESE

GLUTEN FREE - BOLOGNESE

$37.00

Bolognese Cream Fresh mozzarella Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil Maldon salt Parm reggiano

GLUTEN FREE - SPICY SALAMI w/ green olives

GLUTEN FREE - SPICY SALAMI w/ green olives

$37.00

Mozzarella Cheese Calabrese Salami Red Onion Calabrian Chiles Green Olives Marinara Calabrian Oil Picantissimo Maldon Salt Parsley

GLUTEN FREE - PEPPERONI

GLUTEN FREE - PEPPERONI

$32.00

pepperoni mozzarella tomato sauce oregano

GLUTEN FREE - PINEAPPLE, PROSCUITTO AND JALAPENO

GLUTEN FREE - PINEAPPLE, PROSCUITTO AND JALAPENO

$39.50

pineapple slices thinly sliced prosciutto jalapeno mozzarella fontina extra virgin olive oil

GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED FENNEL, SAUSAGE AND GOAT CHEESE

GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED FENNEL, SAUSAGE AND GOAT CHEESE

$39.00

roasted fennel housemade sausage goat cheese mozzarella fontina

GLUTEN FREE - ACORN SQUASH

GLUTEN FREE - ACORN SQUASH

$32.00

acorn squash mozzarella cacio di roma cheese honey crushed red pepper

GLUTEN FREE - THE FORMAGGIO

GLUTEN FREE - THE FORMAGGIO

$28.00

mozzarella fontina tomato sauce

GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT

GLUTEN FREE - ROASTED MUSHROOM AND SHALLOT

$38.00

roasted mushrooms shallots garlic mozzarella fontina black truffle cheese oregano thyme

GLUTEN FREE - POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE

GLUTEN FREE - POTATO SAGE AND TRUFFLE

$35.00

Roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, Fresh sage, Fontina, mozzarella, black truffle, topped with extra virgin olive oil and Maldon salt

GLUTEN FREE - SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZERELLA

GLUTEN FREE - SAN MARZANO TOMATO AND FRESH MOZZERELLA

$33.00

san marzano tomato fresh mozzarella basil extra virgin olive oil

GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN CHORIZO AND SQUASH

GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN CHORIZO AND SQUASH

$36.00

House made vegan chorizo (contains soy) Roasted Squash Romesco Sauce

GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN MARGHERITA

GLUTEN FREE - VEGAN MARGHERITA

$31.00

house-made vegan mozzarella (contains tree nuts) marinara marinated tomato fresh basil extra virgin olive oil maldon salt parsley

SALADS

Unfortunately we are unable to honor any modifications for our salads and all dressings are served on the side
CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$11.00Out of stock

heirloom tomato medley spinach red wine vinaigrette fresh mozzarella cheese parmesan reggiano balsamic reduction fresh basil garlic rustic bread

GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD

GREEN BEAN & SPINACH SALAD

$10.00

roasted green beans spinach garlic toasted hazelnuts scallion crouton bits champagne shallot vinaigrette dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

little gem lettuces pizza bread croutons parmesan caesar dressing (contains anchovy)

VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD

VEGGIE CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

iceberg lettuce pepperoncini toasted hazelnuts raw corn red onion marinated tomato parmigiano reggiano cheese soy vinaigrette dressing

BRUSSELS SALAD

$8.00Out of stock

shaved brussels sprouts, shaved green cabbage, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, champagne vinaigrette

SIDES

ROASTED SUMMER SQUASH w/ Red Onion and Ranch

ROASTED SUMMER SQUASH w/ Red Onion and Ranch

$7.00

Zucchini Yellow squash Herb de Provence Red onion Pine nuts EVO Salt Pepper Ranch on side

GARLIC KNOT

GARLIC KNOT

$3.00Out of stock

housemade knot garlic oregano basil side of marinara sauce

4 PACK GARLIC KNOTS

4 PACK GARLIC KNOTS

$11.00Out of stock

housemade knots garlic oregano basil chives served with 4 sides marinara sauce

8 PACK GARLIC KNOTS

8 PACK GARLIC KNOTS

$21.00Out of stock

8 of our incredible Garlic Knots, along with 8 sides of Marinara Sauce

SIDE MARINARA

SIDE MARINARA

$0.25

Side of our House Made Marinara Dipping Sauce

SIDE OF HOUSE MADE RANCH

SIDE OF HOUSE MADE RANCH

$1.00

Side of our House Made Buttermilk Ranch

FOCACCIA

Italian Bread with a soft, buttery, and cavernous texture that gives off a delicious yeasty aroma full of character!
Butterscotch Green Apple and Streusel Focaccia

Butterscotch Green Apple and Streusel Focaccia

$6.00
Squash Blossom Focaccia

Squash Blossom Focaccia

$6.00Out of stock

Squash Blossom Shallot Goat Cheese

Sweet Pickle & Ricotta Focaccia

Sweet Pickle & Ricotta Focaccia

$6.00

house made pickles whipped ricotta cheese

Charred Onion & Rosemary Focaccia

Charred Onion & Rosemary Focaccia

$6.00Out of stock

charred onion with rosemary and olive oil

Focaccia Variety 4 Pack

Focaccia Variety 4 Pack

$23.00

(1) squash blossom (1) pickle (1) charred onion & rosemary (1) green apple

BEVERAGES

Coca Cola - can

Coca Cola - can

$2.50

12 oz. Can

Diet Coke - can

Diet Coke - can

$2.50

12 oz. Can

Bottle Water 16.9oz

Bottle Water 16.9oz

$2.50
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso - can

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rosso - can

$3.50

Blood Orange Soda with Real Fruit Juice! 12 oz. Can

Leninade

Leninade

$4.50

A mildly flavored soda made with real cane sugar and with the light flavor of citrus and berry flavors

Martinelli's Apple Juice - btl

Martinelli's Apple Juice - btl

$3.50Out of stock

Tasty stuff! 10 oz. Bottle

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz. Bottle of Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

WINE - By the Glass

WHITE WINE GLASS - FROM THE TANK

WHITE WINE GLASS - FROM THE TANK

$8.00

Chardonnay with a balanced, clean finish. Ripe pear, dry, no oak

RED WINE GLASS - FROM THE TANK

RED WINE GLASS - FROM THE TANK

$8.00

light chillable organic juicy

ORANGE WINE GLASS - BOXIE

ORANGE WINE GLASS - BOXIE

$8.00

Organic, fresh, bright, sunny, dry, minerally, silky

WINE - By the Bottle

ROSE WINE BOTTLE - Domaine du Haut Bourg

ROSE WINE BOTTLE - Domaine du Haut Bourg

$26.00

dry crisp minerally fresh red fruit herby

WHITE WINE BOTTLE - Friend & Farmer Verdejo

WHITE WINE BOTTLE - Friend & Farmer Verdejo

$22.00Out of stock

Biodynamic. 100% Verdejo. Lots of minerality, citrus, and salinity with a clean, dry finish.

WHITE WINE BOTTLE- Crosby Chardonnay

WHITE WINE BOTTLE- Crosby Chardonnay

$24.00

Natural California Chardonnay with a balanced, clean finish. Ripe pear, dry, no oak

RED WINE BOTTLE- Hand Work Garnacha

RED WINE BOTTLE- Hand Work Garnacha

$22.00

Light, chillable, organic, juicy

RED WINE BOTTLE - Capogiro Montepulciano

RED WINE BOTTLE - Capogiro Montepulciano

$22.00Out of stock

Organic-Medium, dry, earthy, dark red fruit - perfect pizza wine!

RED WINE BOTTLE - Friend & Farmer Tempranillo

RED WINE BOTTLE - Friend & Farmer Tempranillo

$24.00

Biodynamic. Dry, fruity, juicy, blue fruit, minerally

ORANGE WINE BOTTLE - Vigna Rocca

ORANGE WINE BOTTLE - Vigna Rocca

$26.00Out of stock

Organic, fresh, bright, sunny, dry, minerally, silky

BEER

FREMONT - GOLDEN PILSNER

FREMONT - GOLDEN PILSNER

$6.00+

Light, Sweet, Crisp

SONRISA - MEXICAN LAGER

SONRISA - MEXICAN LAGER

$8.00+

COMMON SPACE BREWERY - HAWTHORNE, CA 4.2% ABV 12 - IBU Fresh, brilliant, and smile inducing – this Mexican-inspired light lager is the perfect sessionable beer for all your cerveza related needs.

FAMILIAR FRIEND - PALE ALE

FAMILIAR FRIEND - PALE ALE

$8.50+

COMMON SPACE BREWERY - HAWTHORNE, CA 5.7%ABV 70-IBU Easy drinking Pale ale full of stone fruit and bright tea flavors accentuated by a hint of residual sweetness from the malts. In this batch we simplified the hops, and added CaraBelge malt to add a level of richness. Hops: Mosaic, Cryo Loral

JIANT KOMBUCHA - HICAMAYA

JIANT KOMBUCHA - HICAMAYA

$8.50+

Hard Kombucha Hicamaya (Grapefruit & Hibiscus) brewed with Green Tea Refreshing, Light, Clean Gluten Free 5.0%Alc/Vol

MT - DUNGEON MAP (west coast i.p.a.)

MT - DUNGEON MAP (west coast i.p.a.)

$7.50+

12oz Can of Modern Times DUNGEON MAP West Coast IPA 7.2% ABV 60 IBU

HELLO LA - IPA

HELLO LA - IPA

$9.50+

16oz can Highland Park Brewery, Highland Park, Ca

GELATO

It wouldn't be a meal without a lil dessert
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT

$6.00

4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato Originating in the Piedmont region and known as gianduia in Italy, the combination of chocolate and hazelnuts perfectly illustrates how the sum is most definitely greater than the parts. Lush hazelnut butter gives Nancy’s decadent milk chocolate gelato an even richer profile and creates a deliriously silky smooth texture, highlighted by crunchy roasted hazelnut pieces.

BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO

BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO

$6.00

4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO WITH A CARAMEL ROSEMARY SWIRL This buttery and smoky gelato is crafted in the spirit of Nancy’s beloved and celebrated Budino (Italian butterscotch pudding), created for her famed Mozza restaurants. Our Butterscotch Budino gelato is unbelievably decadent and swirled with sumptuous caramel infused with Mediterranean sea salt and just a hint of rosemary. Allergens: Egg, Milk

BOURBON VANILLA BEAN

BOURBON VANILLA BEAN

$6.00

4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato BOURBON VANILLA BEAN Bourbon vanilla beans from Madagascar are the source of the complex and buttery, true vanilla flavor in Nancy’s Bourbon Vanilla Bean Gelato. This gelato starts with the freshest milk and cream, together with pure cane sugar, to create a perfect, creamy foundation for the full, rich vanilla essence to shine through. It is simply the most authentic, natural vanilla flavor to be found in a pint. Allergens: Milk

PASSION FRUIT

PASSION FRUIT

$6.00

4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato PASSION FRUIT Simple, but simply delicious, this tangy gelato is as tempting and refreshing as summer. Surprisingly rich and creamy while still tart and sweet, it is a spoonful of sunshine. Allergens: Milk

COCONUT STRACCIATELLA (vegan)

COCONUT STRACCIATELLA (vegan)

$6.00

4oz serving of Nancy's Fancy Gelato COCONUT STRACCIATELLA WITH BITTERSWEET CHOCOLATE STRANDS Nancy’s unconventional take on stracciatella (Italy’s chocolate chip), starts with fresh, rich coconut cream. This unbelievably creamy sorbetto is enhanced by lacy ribbons of the finest bittersweet chocolate strands, created by delicately drizzling in warm Valrhona chocolate as it freezes. You won’t believe that it’s egg-free, dairy-free and 100% vegan. Allergens: Tree Nuts (Coconut), Soy

SALTED PEANUT BUTTER (vegan)

SALTED PEANUT BUTTER (vegan)

$6.00

EXTRAS

Crushed Red Pepper

Parmesan Cheese

Napkins

All hours
Sunday11:20 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:20 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:20 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:20 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:20 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:20 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday11:20 am - 11:15 pm
What are you weighting for?? Questions? Email us at hello@triplebeampizza.com. Substitutions and alterations kindly declined. thank you thank you thank you

Website

Location

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

